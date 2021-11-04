https://sputniknews.com/20211104/bill-gates-calls-for-1bln-in-funding-for-germ-games-to-prevent-pandemics-bioterrorism-1090470320.html

Bill Gates Calls for $1Bln in Funding for 'Germ Games' to Prevent Pandemics, Bioterrorism

In 2015, years before the world was hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said during a Ted talk that the world was not ready for... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

Bill Gates has called for a massive global effort in order to prepare the world for future pandemics, suggesting, among other things, to carry out so-called "germ games" and pour more money into vaccine research.In a sit-down with former UK Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Gates grimly admitted that his predictions about the world's readiness for pandemics from several years ago turned out to be "a better forecast of what would happen than anyone would have wished for".According to Gates, the world needs a global Task Force to carry out everything that he suggested. Should this happen, the billionaire hopes he will have a chance to write a book in several years that would be titled "We ARE ready for the next pandemic".Gates' other hopes are that with the help of the global Task Force, humanity will be able to eradicate the common cold and flu while also making vaccines less expensive and providing big factories for them to be produced at.

