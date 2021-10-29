Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/bill-gates-backs-nuclear-power-says-natural-gas-is-not-real-bridge-technology-1090323926.html
Bill Gates Backs Nuclear Power, Says Natural Gas is 'Not Real Bridge Technology'
Bill Gates Backs Nuclear Power, Says Natural Gas is 'Not Real Bridge Technology'
Gates reportedly suggested that next-generation nuclear reactors – “relatively safe and low-waste” – may help “avert a climate catastrophe." 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
Microsoft founder Bill Gates has warned humanity against turning its back on nuclear power.In an interview with Handelsblatt, Gates argued that shutting down existing nuclear reactors would make it “more difficult to guarantee the security of the [energy] supply and low prices.”The philanthropist also reportedly criticised the construction of gas-fired power plants that serve as “central element of Germany’s energy transition,” insisting that “natural gas is not a real bridging technology.”Instead, Gates said that next-generation nuclear reactors, which he described as “relatively safe and low-waste,” may help “avert a climate catastrophe,” the newspaper adds.
Bill Gates Backs Nuclear Power, Says Natural Gas is 'Not Real Bridge Technology'

18:59 GMT 29.10.2021
Andrei Dergalin
Gates reportedly suggested that next-generation nuclear reactors – “relatively safe and low-waste” – may help “avert a climate catastrophe."
Microsoft founder Bill Gates has warned humanity against turning its back on nuclear power.
In an interview with Handelsblatt, Gates argued that shutting down existing nuclear reactors would make it “more difficult to guarantee the security of the [energy] supply and low prices.”
"The demand for electricity will increase dramatically because we not only use it to drive our cars, but also to heat houses and convert many factories to it," Gates remarked.
Despite Green Push, Swedes Show Record Support for Expanding Nuclear Power
Despite Green Push, Swedes Show Record Support for Expanding Nuclear Power
29 June, 06:35 GMT
The philanthropist also reportedly criticised the construction of gas-fired power plants that serve as “central element of Germany’s energy transition,” insisting that “natural gas is not a real bridging technology.”
Instead, Gates said that next-generation nuclear reactors, which he described as “relatively safe and low-waste,” may help “avert a climate catastrophe,” the newspaper adds.
