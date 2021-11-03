https://sputniknews.com/20211103/republican-youngkin-announces-victory-in-virginia-governor-vote-reports-say-1090447577.html

Republican Youngkin Announces Victory in Virginia Governor Vote, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican Glenn Youngkin announced his victory in the general election for governor of Virginia state after a preliminary vote count...

On Tuesday, the voters in Virginia gubernatorial election had to choose between Democrat McAuliffe and Republican Youngkin in a campaign that has also been largely called a referendum on the United States President Joe Biden's first year in office.As a result of the tight race, Youngkin was 2.1 points ahead of McAuliffe, with 99% of votes counted, which made him the first Republican to become the governor of this state since 2009.Although the 99% vote count clearly showed Youngkin's victory in the election, Democrat McAuliffe still hasn't called him to acknowledge the victory, according to the media.Virginia — where Republicans had not won a state election since 2009 — has long been considered a stronghold of Democrats. The final results of the vote count are expected to be unveiled in several days.Throughout the election campaign, Youngkin, a former co-CEO and president of a global investment firm The Carlyle Group - enjoyed the indirect support of Donald Trump, but tried not to associate himself with the former US president to a large extent.

