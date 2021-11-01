Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/standoff-watch-nascars-hamlin-rage-about-bowman-robbing-him-of-victory-by-knocking-him-out-1090377508.html
Standoff: Watch NASCAR's Hamlin Rage About Being Robbed of Victory After Bowman Knocks Him Out
Standoff: Watch NASCAR's Hamlin Rage About Being Robbed of Victory After Bowman Knocks Him Out
Bowman, 28, who had already been knocked out of the playoffs, lost his grip while attempting to get through on the inside line and accidently collided with... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T03:40+0000
2021-11-01T03:47+0000
motor racing
sport
us
virginia
crash
nascar
race
racing car
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090378062_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_468f7a7d4f74698bd15d4ea7fda63b45.jpg
Racer Alex Bowman won the NASCAR Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway after knocking his counterpart Denny Hamlin out of contention with seven laps to go as they battled for the lead.On the restart, Bowman held off other racers Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski to win, putting an end to their aspirations of capturing the title at next week's final in Phoenix. Just as Bowman was about to do a victory burnout, Hamlin, 40, pulled his Toyota in front of his Chevrolet. As Bowman passed him and turned 180 degrees, Hamlin slammed his car's nose into Bowman's and began forcing it backwards.Hamlin also gave his opponent two middle fingers, while a water bottle flew into Hamlin's car, apparently from the spectator section.On the radio, Hamlin's crew chief could be heard warning him, "Be smart. Big picture. Big picture," before he took a step back and drove away.Speaking after the race with reporters, Bowman claimed that he "hated doing it." Indeed, many users pointed out in the comment section that Hamlin himself has in the past not shied away from using such tactics to win, knocking out his direct rival from a lap in 2017.Well, in his turn, after finishing in 24th place, Hamlin did not mince words in a post-race interview broadcast live on NBC.Despite this, Hamlin qualified for the championship by finishing in fourth place on points, ahead of Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Martin Truex Jr., who finished fourth and punched his ticket to the final next Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, where he won in March.
us
virginia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090378062_68:0:2799:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d478f959ed9759e71cb25c6ddf41d2a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
motor racing, sport, us, virginia, crash, nascar, race, racing car

Standoff: Watch NASCAR's Hamlin Rage About Being Robbed of Victory After Bowman Knocks Him Out

03:40 GMT 01.11.2021 (Updated: 03:47 GMT 01.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Wade PayneDenny Hamlin (11) prevents Alex Bowman (48) from doing a celebratory burnout after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Martinsville, Va.
Denny Hamlin (11) prevents Alex Bowman (48) from doing a celebratory burnout after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Martinsville, Va. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© AP Photo / Wade Payne
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Bowman, 28, who had already been knocked out of the playoffs, lost his grip while attempting to get through on the inside line and accidently collided with Hamlin, spinning him out.
Racer Alex Bowman won the NASCAR Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway after knocking his counterpart Denny Hamlin out of contention with seven laps to go as they battled for the lead.
On the restart, Bowman held off other racers Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski to win, putting an end to their aspirations of capturing the title at next week's final in Phoenix.
Just as Bowman was about to do a victory burnout, Hamlin, 40, pulled his Toyota in front of his Chevrolet. As Bowman passed him and turned 180 degrees, Hamlin slammed his car's nose into Bowman's and began forcing it backwards.
Hamlin also gave his opponent two middle fingers, while a water bottle flew into Hamlin's car, apparently from the spectator section.
On the radio, Hamlin's crew chief could be heard warning him, "Be smart. Big picture. Big picture," before he took a step back and drove away.
Speaking after the race with reporters, Bowman claimed that he "hated doing it."

"I don't want to crash somebody and I just got in, got loose underneath him and spun him out," he added while noting, "He's been on the other side of that. He's crashed guys here for wins."

Indeed, many users pointed out in the comment section that Hamlin himself has in the past not shied away from using such tactics to win, knocking out his direct rival from a lap in 2017.
Well, in his turn, after finishing in 24th place, Hamlin did not mince words in a post-race interview broadcast live on NBC.
"He's just a hack, he's just an absolute hack. He gets his a*s kicked by his teammates every week," Hamlin said. "He's just terrible. He's just f*cking terrible. I moved up as high as I could on the race track and he still can't drive."
Despite this, Hamlin qualified for the championship by finishing in fourth place on points, ahead of Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Martin Truex Jr., who finished fourth and punched his ticket to the final next Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, where he won in March.
102000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:54 GMTUnrecognizable: Steve Buscemi Dresses as His Own 'Fellow Kids' Meme for Halloween
03:40 GMTStandoff: Watch NASCAR's Hamlin Rage About Being Robbed of Victory After Bowman Knocks Him Out
03:35 GMT'Brought to Jesus': Marylin Manson Spotted at Kanye's Sunday Prayer
03:19 GMTRevaccinated People Report No Concerning Side Effects From Russia’s Sputnik V
02:39 GMTBiden Apologizes for Coming Late to His Own Presser at G20 Because He Was 'Playing With Elevators'
02:10 GMTBack to 1692: the Last Convicted Salem ’Witch’ to Be Exonerated From 300-Year-Old Trials
01:44 GMTRenowned Author Urges Strict Control Over AI as Big Tech Algorithms 'Tell Us What to Do'
00:19 GMTSignal if You Need Help: Melania Trump's Smile Caught Fading on Camera in Husband's Presence Again
00:18 GMTMagnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits South Sandwich Islands Region, USGS Reports
00:09 GMTKhartoum Values Moscow’s Stance in Regard to Recent Events in Sudan, Army Chief Says
YesterdayBernie Sanders Is Determined to Add Prices For Prescribed Drugs in Biden’s Spending Bill
Yesterday‘I Know It‘: France‘s Macron 100% Sure Australian PM Lied About Submarine Deal
YesterdayJapan’s Ruling Coalition Gets 293 Seats in Lower House
YesterdayOver 70% of Americans Think US Going Wrong Way, More Than Half Disapprove of Biden, Poll Shows
YesterdayAmerican Airlines Scraps 1,600 Flights on Halloween Weekend Over Weather, Staff Shortages - Reports
YesterdayWhite House Spokesperson Jen Psaki Says Tested Positive For COVID-19
YesterdayBoJo’s Plan to Transform UK Into ’Qatar of Hydrogen’ Meets Opposition in Gov't - Report
YesterdayTwo Trains Collide in South West England, Police Say
YesterdayBiden: US Will Retaliate Against Iran's Actions, Be It 'Drone Strikes or Anything Else'
YesterdayTurkey's Erdogan Says Creation of EU Army Not Project That Can Be Implemented