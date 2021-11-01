Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/signal-if-you-need-help-melania-trumps-smile-caught-fading-on-camera-in-husbands-presence-again-1090375145.html
Signal if You Need Help: Melania Trump's Smile Caught Fading on Camera in Husband's Presence Again
Signal if You Need Help: Melania Trump's Smile Caught Fading on Camera in Husband's Presence Again
Melania Trump's fast-changing expressions have been noted on several occasions before, most notably at her husband's 2017 inauguration, when, just before... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T00:19+0000
2021-11-01T00:19+0000
Former First Lady Melania Trump flashed a big smile as she made her first public appearance with Donald Trump since April, but one camera caught the moment her dazzling expression dropped as she stood next to her husband.The audience erupted in applause for the couple during the Atlanta Braves' World Series game against the Houston Astros on Saturday, and they even joined in the Braves' famous 'Tomahawk' gesture before the game began.Both Trump and Melania were spotted laughing warmly, with the former president appearing relaxed as he motioned and pointed at those waving at him. Melania quickly turned her face aside and rolled her eyes as television cameras focused on the duo. Her characteristic smile vanished in an instant. The original video gathered over 4 million views in a short time. And it did not take long for social media users to try to figure out what was bothering her, while others reminisced about Melania's charming smiles before the cameras.However, shortly after the video went viral, there were a lot of offensive comments made about the former president and his wife, which prompted the user who downloaded it to delete the post altogether.Melania was last seen in public in July, when she was photographed exiting Trump Tower in New York City with her son Barron. The former First Couple's outing on Saturday night marked the first time they had been seen together since Easter. Melania has successfully swatted away attempts by the former president to hold her hand on multiple occasions.
donald trump, us, marriage, melania trump, smiles, viral

Signal if You Need Help: Melania Trump's Smile Caught Fading on Camera in Husband's Presence Again

00:19 GMT 01.11.2021
© REUTERS / John David MercerOct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump do the Tomahawk Chop prior to game four of the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros at Truist Park.
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump do the Tomahawk Chop prior to game four of the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros at Truist Park. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© REUTERS / John David Mercer
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materials
Melania Trump's fast-changing expressions have been noted on several occasions before, most notably at her husband's 2017 inauguration, when, just before taking the oath of office, her countenance shifted to one of seriousness after Melania had smiled heartily at her husband just seconds earlier.
Former First Lady Melania Trump flashed a big smile as she made her first public appearance with Donald Trump since April, but one camera caught the moment her dazzling expression dropped as she stood next to her husband.
The audience erupted in applause for the couple during the Atlanta Braves' World Series game against the Houston Astros on Saturday, and they even joined in the Braves' famous 'Tomahawk' gesture before the game began.
Both Trump and Melania were spotted laughing warmly, with the former president appearing relaxed as he motioned and pointed at those waving at him. Melania quickly turned her face aside and rolled her eyes as television cameras focused on the duo.
Her characteristic smile vanished in an instant.
The original video gathered over 4 million views in a short time. And it did not take long for social media users to try to figure out what was bothering her, while others reminisced about Melania's charming smiles before the cameras.
However, shortly after the video went viral, there were a lot of offensive comments made about the former president and his wife, which prompted the user who downloaded it to delete the post altogether.
Melania was last seen in public in July, when she was photographed exiting Trump Tower in New York City with her son Barron.
The former First Couple's outing on Saturday night marked the first time they had been seen together since Easter.
Melania has successfully swatted away attempts by the former president to hold her hand on multiple occasions.
