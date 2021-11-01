https://sputniknews.com/20211101/signal-if-you-need-help-melania-trumps-smile-caught-fading-on-camera-in-husbands-presence-again-1090375145.html

Signal if You Need Help: Melania Trump's Smile Caught Fading on Camera in Husband's Presence Again

Signal if You Need Help: Melania Trump's Smile Caught Fading on Camera in Husband's Presence Again

Melania Trump's fast-changing expressions have been noted on several occasions before, most notably at her husband's 2017 inauguration

Former First Lady Melania Trump flashed a big smile as she made her first public appearance with Donald Trump since April, but one camera caught the moment her dazzling expression dropped as she stood next to her husband.The audience erupted in applause for the couple during the Atlanta Braves' World Series game against the Houston Astros on Saturday, and they even joined in the Braves' famous 'Tomahawk' gesture before the game began.Both Trump and Melania were spotted laughing warmly, with the former president appearing relaxed as he motioned and pointed at those waving at him. Melania quickly turned her face aside and rolled her eyes as television cameras focused on the duo. Her characteristic smile vanished in an instant. The original video gathered over 4 million views in a short time. And it did not take long for social media users to try to figure out what was bothering her, while others reminisced about Melania's charming smiles before the cameras.However, shortly after the video went viral, there were a lot of offensive comments made about the former president and his wife, which prompted the user who downloaded it to delete the post altogether.Melania was last seen in public in July, when she was photographed exiting Trump Tower in New York City with her son Barron. The former First Couple's outing on Saturday night marked the first time they had been seen together since Easter. Melania has successfully swatted away attempts by the former president to hold her hand on multiple occasions.

