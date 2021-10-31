Watch a live broadcast from the Italian capital where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a briefing on the sidelines of the G20 summit. This comes after the PM met French President Emmanuel Macron during the summit amid a fishing spat between the UK and France that was sparked by Brexit. After the meeting, Downing Street reportedly rejected Paris' claims that Johnson and Macron had agreed to smooth things over. France has refused to rule out retaliatory measures unless a compromise is reached by 2 November, Politico said, citing an Elysée adviser.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
UK Prime Minister Johnson Holds Briefing at G20 Summit
UK Prime Minister Johnson Holds Briefing at G20 Summit
The G20 Heads of State and Government Summit 2021 is taking place in Rome on 30-31 October.
Watch a live broadcast from the Italian capital where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a briefing on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
This comes after the PM met French President Emmanuel Macron during the summit amid a fishing spat between the UK and France that was sparked by Brexit.
After the meeting, Downing Street reportedly rejected Paris' claims that Johnson and Macron had agreed to smooth things over. France has refused to rule out retaliatory measures unless a compromise is reached by 2 November, Politico said, citing an Elysée adviser.