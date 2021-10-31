https://sputniknews.com/20211031/uk-prime-minister-johnson-holds-briefing-at-g20-summit-1090367745.html

UK Prime Minister Johnson Holds Briefing at G20 Summit

The G20 Heads of State and Government Summit 2021 is taking place in Rome on 30-31 October. 31.10.2021, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from the Italian capital where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a briefing on the sidelines of the G20 summit. This comes after the PM met French President Emmanuel Macron during the summit amid a fishing spat between the UK and France that was sparked by Brexit. After the meeting, Downing Street reportedly rejected Paris' claims that Johnson and Macron had agreed to smooth things over. France has refused to rule out retaliatory measures unless a compromise is reached by 2 November, Politico said, citing an Elysée adviser.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

