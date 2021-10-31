Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference Kicks Off in Glasgow
https://sputniknews.com/20211031/bojo-macron-agreed-to-de-escalation-of-fishing-row-report-says-1090361589.html
BoJo, Macron Agree to Work on 'Practical and Operational Measures' to Resolve Fishing Row
BoJo, Macron Agree to Work on 'Practical and Operational Measures' to Resolve Fishing Row
The United Kingdom warned France on Friday that it would consider launching trade dispute proceedings as the UK-EU row over fishing rights continues to heat... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-31T10:20+0000
2021-10-31T11:02+0000
france
fishing
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393074_0:48:1872:1101_1920x0_80_0_0_57dcf71f205ca2e9ce3c663cb68015b1.jpg
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to work on "practical and operational measures" to resolve the UK-EU row over fishing rights.Emmanuel Macron on Sunday asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to respect the rules on the question of fishing he accepted by signing the Brexit agreement with the European Union, according to an Elysee adviser.Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson met for about 25 minutes on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Rome.France on Wednesday said it would announce the first sanctions against Britain on 2 November for non-compliance with an agreement regarding licenses for French fishermen. Earlier, the French authorities stated that they consider the UK's position on issuing licenses to French fishermen absolutely unacceptable and intend to consider the possibility of retaliatory measures. A representative of the British government, commenting on the statements about the upcoming sanctions from Paris, called France's actions "disappointing and disproportionate", explaining they "do not expect from the closest ally and partner". According to him, the steps that Paris threatened are incompatible with the agreement on trade and cooperation, as well as international law.In September, the UK Ministry of the Environment said that 1,700 vessels from the European Union received licenses to fish in the UK waters, including only 12 French boats out of 47 who had applied for a license.According to the Brexit trade deal, EU fishermen are entitled to fish in the UK waters, so London’s refusal to grant licenses to all French fishing boats who made applications sparked discontent of Paris.In the beginning of October, French Prime Minister Jean Castex called on the European Commission to monitor London's compliance with commitments under the agreement on fishing rights.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393074_172:0:1701:1147_1920x0_80_0_0_cece792b350e83d55f6ab438d1a6965a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, fishing, uk

BoJo, Macron Agree to Work on 'Practical and Operational Measures' to Resolve Fishing Row

10:20 GMT 31.10.2021 (Updated: 11:02 GMT 31.10.2021)
© Christian HartmannBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes France's President Emmanuel Macron at a NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes France's President Emmanuel Macron at a NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
© Christian Hartmann
Subscribe
The United Kingdom warned France on Friday that it would consider launching trade dispute proceedings as the UK-EU row over fishing rights continues to heat up.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to work on "practical and operational measures" to resolve the UK-EU row over fishing rights.
"The goal for both the president and the prime minister was to work towards de-escalation," a French presidential adviser said.
Emmanuel Macron on Sunday asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to respect the rules on the question of fishing he accepted by signing the Brexit agreement with the European Union, according to an Elysee adviser.
Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson met for about 25 minutes on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Rome.
France on Wednesday said it would announce the first sanctions against Britain on 2 November for non-compliance with an agreement regarding licenses for French fishermen. Earlier, the French authorities stated that they consider the UK's position on issuing licenses to French fishermen absolutely unacceptable and intend to consider the possibility of retaliatory measures.
A representative of the British government, commenting on the statements about the upcoming sanctions from Paris, called France's actions "disappointing and disproportionate", explaining they "do not expect from the closest ally and partner". According to him, the steps that Paris threatened are incompatible with the agreement on trade and cooperation, as well as international law.
In September, the UK Ministry of the Environment said that 1,700 vessels from the European Union received licenses to fish in the UK waters, including only 12 French boats out of 47 who had applied for a license.

According to the Brexit trade deal, EU fishermen are entitled to fish in the UK waters, so London’s refusal to grant licenses to all French fishing boats who made applications sparked discontent of Paris.

In the beginning of October, French Prime Minister Jean Castex called on the European Commission to monitor London's compliance with commitments under the agreement on fishing rights.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:30 GMT‘As Low As You Can Get’: Prince Andrew Slammed For ‘Victim Shaming’ Sex Abuse Accuser As Gold-Digger
11:22 GMTRussian President Vladimir Putin Speaks at G20 Summit
11:13 GMTCOP 26 UN Climate Change Conference Kicks Off in Glasgow
10:57 GMTCambodia Becomes 71st Country to Approve Russian COVID-19 Sputnik V Vaccine
10:55 GMTBiden, Erdogan Reportedly Agree to Set Up Mechanism to Improve Ties After Narrowly Averting New Spat
10:26 GMTOver 1,800 Illegal Migrants Arrive in Cyprus in Oct, Most Through Green Line, Minister Says
10:20 GMTBoJo, Macron Agree to Work on 'Practical and Operational Measures' to Resolve Fishing Row
10:18 GMTUN Envoy for Sudan Discusses 'Options for Mediation' With Prime Minister Hamdok
10:18 GMTGlobal Net Zero Emissions, Keeping 1.5C Within Reach on Agenda of Opening COP26
09:07 GMTOne of Taliban Leaders Akhundzada Gives First Public Address in Kandahar, Reports Say
08:10 GMTAmerican Airlines Calls off Over 1,000 Flights on Past Weekend, Data Platform Says
08:02 GMTSecond Day of G20 Leaders' Summit 2021 in Rome
07:50 GMTLincoln Project’s White Suprematist Stunt at GOP Rally Backfires, Ignites Backlash From Democrats
07:43 GMTJon Bon Jovi Cancels Miami Concert After Positive COVID-19 Test
07:01 GMTIndia’s Main Opposition Slams Modi Government Over Continuous Increase in Fuel Prices
06:21 GMTChina Accuses US of Politicization of COVID-19 Origin After Report of Intelligence Service
06:17 GMTWill Smith Reveals When Was 'The Only Time' in His Life He 'Considered Suicide'
05:47 GMTFrom Hollywood Celebs to Billionaire Tycoons, ‘Virtual Heist’ on Jewellery Firm Plunders A-List Data
05:44 GMTFirst-Ever Jewish Dating Site Launched in The Gulf to Cater to The Needs of a Growing Community
05:15 GMTGeneral Election Kicks Off in Japan