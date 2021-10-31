https://sputniknews.com/20211031/bojo-macron-agreed-to-de-escalation-of-fishing-row-report-says-1090361589.html

BoJo, Macron Agree to Work on 'Practical and Operational Measures' to Resolve Fishing Row

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to work on "practical and operational measures" to resolve the UK-EU row over fishing rights.Emmanuel Macron on Sunday asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to respect the rules on the question of fishing he accepted by signing the Brexit agreement with the European Union, according to an Elysee adviser.Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson met for about 25 minutes on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Rome.France on Wednesday said it would announce the first sanctions against Britain on 2 November for non-compliance with an agreement regarding licenses for French fishermen. Earlier, the French authorities stated that they consider the UK's position on issuing licenses to French fishermen absolutely unacceptable and intend to consider the possibility of retaliatory measures. A representative of the British government, commenting on the statements about the upcoming sanctions from Paris, called France's actions "disappointing and disproportionate", explaining they "do not expect from the closest ally and partner". According to him, the steps that Paris threatened are incompatible with the agreement on trade and cooperation, as well as international law.In September, the UK Ministry of the Environment said that 1,700 vessels from the European Union received licenses to fish in the UK waters, including only 12 French boats out of 47 who had applied for a license.According to the Brexit trade deal, EU fishermen are entitled to fish in the UK waters, so London’s refusal to grant licenses to all French fishing boats who made applications sparked discontent of Paris.In the beginning of October, French Prime Minister Jean Castex called on the European Commission to monitor London's compliance with commitments under the agreement on fishing rights.

