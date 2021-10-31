Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211031/nyc-fire-stations-shut-down-due-to-staff-shortages-after-firefighters-miss-vaccination-deadline-1090355367.html
NYC Fire Stations Shut Down Due to Staff Shortages After Firefighters Miss Vaccination Deadline
NYC Fire Stations Shut Down Due to Staff Shortages After Firefighters Miss Vaccination Deadline
NYC Fire Stations Under Closure Threat as Thousands of Firefighters Are Missing Vaccination Deadline
2021-10-31T01:48+0000
2021-10-31T01:48+0000
us
bill de blasio
vaccination
municipality
nyc
firefighters
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090355544_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bc6b24b3ddff6d78e32bd93aedc4d186.jpg
Hundreds of New York City firefighters took sick leave on Friday after the deadline for vaccinations had passed the day before, causing critical workforce shortages. Nearly a quarter of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) staff has not been vaccinated yet.According to FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro, this happened “because of their anger at the vaccine mandate for all city employees is unacceptable” and noted that the mass sick leaves could “endanger the lives” of city residents, which is “contrary to their oaths to serve.”He also stressed that workers are allowed to receive the first dose of the vaccine over the weekend and they would not be sent on unpaid leave if they provide relevant confirmation on Monday.Despite the fact that many workers continue to protest the mandate, there has been a sharp rise in vaccinations, as many workers rushed to meet the deadline. According to the New York Post, vaccination rates among the city’s firefighters have increased from 67 percent as of Friday morning to 72 by the end of the day.The Emergency Medical Service, which is part of FDNY, showed an increase from 77 to 84 percent. Vaccination among NYC police reached 84 percent, rising by four percent, and The Department of Sanitation – by 10 percent, up to 76.This means that 10 951 firefighters, 36,000 policemen, 10,000 emergency responders and 7,200 uniformed sanitation workers may be suspended from work if not vaccinated. Meanwhile, authorities offered $500 to those who receive the vaccine after 20 October.Speaking about the threat of mass personnel shortages, Mayor de Blasio said on Saturday that “by getting vaccinated we’re making the city safer.”On the day of the deadline, October 29, hundreds of NYC municipal workers came to de Blasio’s residence to protest the mandate, introduced on October 20.De Blasio obliged all municipal officials to provide vaccination certificates by Thursday. The mayor said that staff would no longer be able to get regular tests instead of vaccinations. Otherwise, workers would be sent on unpaid leave for a 30-day period starting from the first of November. De Blasio promised that the city would continue to provide medical and religious waivers.
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/12000-members-of-us-air-force-may-leave-service-due-to-mandatory-vaccination-reports-say-1090351676.html
nyc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090355544_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ec516e3a3d1905962447e8a3bec13cf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, bill de blasio, vaccination, municipality, nyc, firefighters, covid-19

NYC Fire Stations Shut Down Due to Staff Shortages After Firefighters Miss Vaccination Deadline

01:48 GMT 31.10.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGARNew York City Fire Department (FDNY) union members, municipal workers and others demonstrate during a protest against the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Manhattan's Upper East Side in New York City, New York, U.S., October 28, 2021
New York City Fire Department (FDNY) union members, municipal workers and others demonstrate during a protest against the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Manhattan's Upper East Side in New York City, New York, U.S., October 28, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
New York City municipal employees and other public workers were all required by Mayor Bill de Blasio’s order to receive at least one vaccine dose by October 29. Otherwise, they will be suspended from work without pay.
Hundreds of New York City firefighters took sick leave on Friday after the deadline for vaccinations had passed the day before, causing critical workforce shortages.
Nearly a quarter of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) staff has not been vaccinated yet.
According to FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro, this happened “because of their anger at the vaccine mandate for all city employees is unacceptable” and noted that the mass sick leaves could “endanger the lives” of city residents, which is “contrary to their oaths to serve.”

“Despite these actions by some, the department will continue to respond to all calls for help that come our way,” Nigro said, as cited by reporter and author Ginger Adams Otis. “We will use all means at our disposal, including mandatory overtime, mutual aid from other EMS providers, and significant changes to the schedules of our members. We will ensure the continuity of operations and safety of all those we have sworn oaths to serve.”

He also stressed that workers are allowed to receive the first dose of the vaccine over the weekend and they would not be sent on unpaid leave if they provide relevant confirmation on Monday.
Despite the fact that many workers continue to protest the mandate, there has been a sharp rise in vaccinations, as many workers rushed to meet the deadline. According to the New York Post, vaccination rates among the city’s firefighters have increased from 67 percent as of Friday morning to 72 by the end of the day.
US Air Force F-16C and F-16D fighters assigned with the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, arrive in Kallax, Sweden on 17 May to support the Arctic Challenge Exercise 21 drills. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
12,000 Members of US Air Force May Leave Service Due to Mandatory Vaccination, Reports Say
Yesterday, 21:06 GMT
67
The Emergency Medical Service, which is part of FDNY, showed an increase from 77 to 84 percent. Vaccination among NYC police reached 84 percent, rising by four percent, and The Department of Sanitation – by 10 percent, up to 76.
This means that 10 951 firefighters, 36,000 policemen, 10,000 emergency responders and 7,200 uniformed sanitation workers may be suspended from work if not vaccinated. Meanwhile, authorities offered $500 to those who receive the vaccine after 20 October.
Speaking about the threat of mass personnel shortages, Mayor de Blasio said on Saturday that “by getting vaccinated we’re making the city safer.”
“My message to all city employees who are not yet vaccinated is: We care about you. We care about your health and your families’ health. We care about the health of the people we serve and come in contact with every day,” he noted.
On the day of the deadline, October 29, hundreds of NYC municipal workers came to de Blasio’s residence to protest the mandate, introduced on October 20.
De Blasio obliged all municipal officials to provide vaccination certificates by Thursday. The mayor said that staff would no longer be able to get regular tests instead of vaccinations. Otherwise, workers would be sent on unpaid leave for a 30-day period starting from the first of November. De Blasio promised that the city would continue to provide medical and religious waivers.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:13 GMTUK Could Run Out of Color Books During Winter Holiday Season - Reports
01:49 GMTHackers Allegedly Linked to Iran Threaten to Leak Client Data From Israeli Websites - Reports
01:48 GMTNYC Fire Stations Shut Down Due to Staff Shortages After Firefighters Miss Vaccination Deadline
01:11 GMTUS Priests Upset Biden Received Communion Upon Meeting Pope Despite His Stance on Abortion
00:54 GMTShooting at ‘Erotic Exotic Halloween Ball’ in California Leaves Two Dead, Five Injured
00:40 GMTCuomo Demands Sheriff’s Office “Preserve All Records” Related to Groping Investigation
Yesterday'One in a Trillion Episode': Alec Baldwin Speaks for First Time Since Fatal Shooting at Movie Set
YesterdayHotel in Egypt’s Hurghada Closed For Two Days After Multiple Poisoning Cases
YesterdayUK University Accused of Fostering Transphobic Culture by Stocking ‘Dead Names’ of Students, Staff
YesterdayWATCH: IDF F-15 Jets Escorted US Bomber in Apparent Show of Force to Iran as Tensions Remain High
YesterdayTrump’s Attorney Reportedly Blamed Pence’s Team for Jan. 6 Violence Over Not Tossing Out Election
YesterdayBoris, No! Trudeau Appears to Hold UK's PM Back as He Charged at Macron in G20 Photo
Yesterday12,000 Members of US Air Force May Leave Service Due to Mandatory Vaccination, Reports Say
YesterdayRussia's Petr Yan Wins UFC Interim Bantamweight Title by Beating US' Cory Sandhagen
YesterdayTension Sparked Between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid Over Snap Shared of Daughter Khai
YesterdayNantes Police Use Tear Gas as Protesters Rally Against French Presidential Hopeful - Videos
YesterdaySyrian Air Defense Destroy 2 Missiles Fired By Israel Using Russian-Made Buk-M2E Systems
YesterdaySmall & Stealthy: Asteroid Whizzes Past Earth Undetected
YesterdayBiden Reportedly Plans to Warn Erdogan Against 'Precipitous Action' Amid Spat Over Ambassadors
Yesterday'Is WeChat Channels Anti-Meta?' Rebranded Facebook’s New Logo Comes Under Fire Online