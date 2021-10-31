Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211031/japans-ruling-coalition-gets-293-seats-in-lower-house-1090374774.html
Japan’s Ruling Coalition Gets 293 Seats in Lower House
Japan’s Ruling Coalition Gets 293 Seats in Lower House
Japan’s Ruling Coalition Gets 293 Seats in Lower House
2021-10-31T23:12+0000
2021-10-31T23:12+0000
new komeito party
asia & pacific
japan
elections
japanese liberal democratic party
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090374749_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_31b8912aa1eadebbdf6545a5172c527a.jpg
Polling stations opened in Japan at 07:00 local time on Sunday (22:00 GMT on Saturday ) and eligible voters were able to cast their ballots until 20:00 local time on Sunday (11:00 GMT). The vote count was broadcast by NHK and wrapped up at around 05:00 local time on Monday (20:00 GMT on Sunday).The ruling coalition secured 293 out of the total 465 seats (289 single-member districts and 176 elected under proportional representation). LDP got 261 seats, while Komeito won 32 seats. The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, which is the country’s main opposition force, got 96 seats in the lower house.A total of 1,051 candidates from nine parties competed for the parliamentary seats. Japan’s ruling coalition had 305 seats in the lower house before Sunday’s general election.The turnout at the election was 55.93 percent, according to preliminary estimates.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090374749_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8b0c3c7120e3c8d0a296432eddaaf7ff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new komeito party, asia & pacific, japan, elections, japanese liberal democratic party

Japan’s Ruling Coalition Gets 293 Seats in Lower House

23:12 GMT 31.10.2021
© REUTERS / ANDRONIKI CHRISTODOULOUElection officers count votes at a ballot counting centre for Japan's lower house election in Tokyo, Japan October 31, 2021
Election officers count votes at a ballot counting centre for Japan's lower house election in Tokyo, Japan October 31, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
© REUTERS / ANDRONIKI CHRISTODOULOU
Subscribe
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan’s ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Komeito Party won 293 seats in the parliament's lower chamber, according to general election voting results.
Polling stations opened in Japan at 07:00 local time on Sunday (22:00 GMT on Saturday ) and eligible voters were able to cast their ballots until 20:00 local time on Sunday (11:00 GMT). The vote count was broadcast by NHK and wrapped up at around 05:00 local time on Monday (20:00 GMT on Sunday).
The ruling coalition secured 293 out of the total 465 seats (289 single-member districts and 176 elected under proportional representation). LDP got 261 seats, while Komeito won 32 seats. The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, which is the country’s main opposition force, got 96 seats in the lower house.
A total of 1,051 candidates from nine parties competed for the parliamentary seats. Japan’s ruling coalition had 305 seats in the lower house before Sunday’s general election.
The turnout at the election was 55.93 percent, according to preliminary estimates.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:27 GMT‘I Know It‘: France‘s Macron 100% Sure Australian PM Lied About Submarine Deal
23:12 GMTJapan’s Ruling Coalition Gets 293 Seats in Lower House
22:57 GMTOver 70% of Americans Think US Going Wrong Way, More Than Half Disapprove of Biden, Poll Shows
22:24 GMTAmerican Airlines Scraps 1,600 Flights on Halloween Weekend Over Weather, Staff Shortages - Reports
22:01 GMTWhite House Spokesperson Jen Psaki Says Tested Positive For COVID-19
21:32 GMTBoJo’s Plan to Transform UK Into ’Qatar of Hydrogen’ Meets Opposition in Gov't - Report
20:40 GMTTwo Trains Collide in South West England, Police Say
19:48 GMTBiden: US Will Retaliate Against Iran's Actions, Be It 'Drone Strikes or Anything Else'
19:43 GMTTurkey's Erdogan Says Creation of EU Army Not Project That Can Be Implemented
19:10 GMTGreta Thunberg Says Getting People 'P***ed Off' Needed Sometimes Amid Battle Versus Climate Change
19:03 GMTElon Musk Offers to Sell Tesla Stock to Help Battle World Hunger, But There's a Catch
18:58 GMTQueen Elizabeth II 'Committed' to Celebrating Christmas With Family – Report
18:53 GMTIDF Launches Massive Weeklong Drill Simulating War With Hezbollah Combined With Domestic Unrest
18:45 GMTErdogan Says Biden Showed Positive Approach Towards Supplies of F-16 Jets to Turkey
18:13 GMT'Proof That They Are Already Here': UFO Spotted Entering Alien Base in Canada, Blogger Claims
17:55 GMTEx-US Admiral Urges Washington to ‘Beware the Bear’ Amid Collapse of Russia-NATO Ties
17:45 GMTJohnson Says 'Puzzled’ Over Letter by Paris Asking for London to Be Punished for Brexit
17:38 GMTLavrov: Facts Prove NATO's Reluctance to Interact
17:12 GMTG20 Rome: Experts Point at Advances in COVID & Economic Recovery, Limited Success on Climate
16:47 GMTOne Person Killed, 15 Injured in Blast at Pemex Gas Pipeline in Mexico