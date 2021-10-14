https://sputniknews.com/20211014/japan-dissolves-lower-house-as-country-moves-to-general-election-reports-say-1089909416.html

Japan Dissolves Lower House as Country Moves to General Election, Reports Say

Japan Dissolves Lower House as Country Moves to General Election, Reports Say

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The lower house of the Japanese parliament was dissolved on Thursday per the order of Emperor Naruhito, as broadcast on national media. 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-14T05:55+0000

2021-10-14T05:55+0000

2021-10-14T05:55+0000

asia & pacific

japan

parliament

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105318/68/1053186814_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_9c999af79367fd7bcbe3003d69a99f2c.jpg

The government made the decision that prompts the general election on Thursday morning and asked the emperor to approve it.Later in the day, the cabinet will formally set the date for the new election — the first in four years, according to the NHK broadcaster. It marked the shortest period between a new prime minister taking office and the dissolution of the lower house in postwar Japan.Earlier in October, Japan's newly appointed prime minister, Fumio Kishida, announced his decision to dissolve the country's lower house on 14 October and schedule the next general election for 31 October, with the election campaign beginning on 19 October. The lower house's mandate was set to expire next week.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, japan, parliament