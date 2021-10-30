Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Protesters Take to Streets in Rome as G20 Summit Begins
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/queen-elizabeth-on-very-good-form-uk-pm-johnson-says-1090343562.html
Queen Elizabeth 'On Very Good Form,' UK PM Johnson Says
Queen Elizabeth 'On Very Good Form,' UK PM Johnson Says
The 95-year-old monarch has been advised by her doctors to rest more and avoid official visits for the next two weeks. 30.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-30T14:00+0000
2021-10-30T14:00+0000
boris johnson
news
queen elizabeth ii
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090114630_0:126:3073:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_2c11204ccfd8a50677c1b6859f7f1723.jpg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who gives the monarch a weekly update every Wednesday, said that Queen Elizabeth II is on "very good form." This comes after earlier this month, the Queen was advised by doctors to rest and avoid official visits for at least the next two weeks following her overnight stay in hospital for an unspecified illness (not coronavirus-related). The Queen, who is known for her strong health, rarely misses her official public duties, despite her age. But recently, she was forced to cancel a visit to Northern Ireland and will miss the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next week. However, she has recorded a video address for the COP26 delegates.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090114630_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ee43cedc25c802acf61fa04935972e7f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, news, queen elizabeth ii

Queen Elizabeth 'On Very Good Form,' UK PM Johnson Says

14:00 GMT 30.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOLBritain's Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Boris Johnson greet guests at a reception for the Global Investment Summit in Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain, October 19, 2021.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Boris Johnson greet guests at a reception for the Global Investment Summit in Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain, October 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
The 95-year-old monarch has been advised by her doctors to rest more and avoid official visits for the next two weeks.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who gives the monarch a weekly update every Wednesday, said that Queen Elizabeth II is on "very good form."
"I spoke to her majesty and she’s on very good form... She’s just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest and I think that’s the important thing. I think the whole country wishes her well," Johnson told Channel 4 news on Saturday.
This comes after earlier this month, the Queen was advised by doctors to rest and avoid official visits for at least the next two weeks following her overnight stay in hospital for an unspecified illness (not coronavirus-related).
The Queen, who is known for her strong health, rarely misses her official public duties, despite her age. But recently, she was forced to cancel a visit to Northern Ireland and will miss the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next week. However, she has recorded a video address for the COP26 delegates.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:00 GMTQueen Elizabeth 'On Very Good Form,' UK PM Johnson Says
13:44 GMTUK, France Reportedly in Last-Ditch Talks on Post-Brexit Fishing Licenses to Avert 'Chaos at Ports'
13:35 GMT'We Gotta Take These Motherf*ckers Out': Prof Facing Calls for Dismissal Over Viral Anti-White Rant
13:34 GMT'Great Things Come in Small Packages': 'Small Dong March' Held in Los Angeles
13:31 GMTFormer Lebanese Prime Ministers Seek Information Minister's Dismissal Amid Diplomatic Row
13:24 GMTNASA, SpaceX Put Off Crew-3 Launch to ISS to 3 November Over Poor Weather Conditions
13:07 GMTProtesters Take to Streets in Rome as G20 Summit Begins
13:05 GMTIs China to Blame? Thousands of Fish Die as Indian River Suddenly Turns Black
13:00 GMTDemonstrators Take to Glasgow Streets Ahead of 26th UN COP26 Climate Change Summit
12:14 GMTLebanon Hopes to Calm Tensions With Gulf Countries, Foreign Minister Says
12:14 GMTBeijing Police Detain Woman Who Demanded Reward for COVID-19 Vaccination
12:06 GMTCOVID-19, Economic Crisis & Climate Are the Big Issues for G20 to Wrestle With, Says Cambridge Prof
12:06 GMTArab League Urges Against Further Escalation of Lebanese-Gulf Row
11:49 GMT'Clumsy' Biden Strokes Macron's Ego
11:46 GMTUK to Donate 20 Million More AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses to Countries in Need by End of 2021
11:09 GMTG-20: Putin Urges Countries to Speed Up Mutual Recognition of Covid Vaccines
10:42 GMTNarendra Modi Meets Pope Francis in Vatican, Invites Pointiff to India
10:39 GMTUS Allies Reportedly Urge Biden Not to Drop Possibility of Preemptive Nuke Strike on Russia, China
10:24 GMTPolice Force Away Protesters Blocking Access to G20 Summit Venue in Rome, Reports Say
10:23 GMTGhislaine Maxwell's Brother Claims She Has Been 'Physically Abused', Questions Chances of Fair Trial