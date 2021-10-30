https://sputniknews.com/20211030/queen-elizabeth-on-very-good-form-uk-pm-johnson-says-1090343562.html

Queen Elizabeth 'On Very Good Form,' UK PM Johnson Says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who gives the monarch a weekly update every Wednesday, said that Queen Elizabeth II is on "very good form." This comes after earlier this month, the Queen was advised by doctors to rest and avoid official visits for at least the next two weeks following her overnight stay in hospital for an unspecified illness (not coronavirus-related). The Queen, who is known for her strong health, rarely misses her official public duties, despite her age. But recently, she was forced to cancel a visit to Northern Ireland and will miss the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next week. However, she has recorded a video address for the COP26 delegates.

