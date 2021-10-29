https://sputniknews.com/20211029/doctors-tell-queen-elizabeth-ii-to-rest-stick-to-light-desk-based-duties-for-two-weeks-1090325616.html

Doctors Tell Queen Elizabeth II to Rest, Stick to 'Light Desk-Based Duties' for Two Weeks

The medics also reportedly suggested that the Queen should not “undertake any official visits” during this period of rest. 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

British Queen Elizabeth II has been advised by doctors to rest for the next two weeks, CNN reports, citing a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.The Queen’s doctors also suggested that Her Majesty should refrain from conducting official visits during that time.The media outlet also notes that a royal source told them the UK monarch "remains in good spirits" and continues to do "light duties."This development comes after the Queen cancelled her planned visit to Northern Ireland last week, being advised by doctors to rest for a few days after apparently catching a seasonal cold.The monarch also ended up spending a night in a hospital, and royal aides reportedly moved to lessen her workload.

