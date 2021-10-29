Registration was successful!
Doctors Tell Queen Elizabeth II to Rest, Stick to 'Light Desk-Based Duties' for Two Weeks
Doctors Tell Queen Elizabeth II to Rest, Stick to 'Light Desk-Based Duties' for Two Weeks
The medics also reportedly suggested that the Queen should not “undertake any official visits” during this period of rest. 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-29T19:06+0000
2021-10-29T19:06+0000
British Queen Elizabeth II has been advised by doctors to rest for the next two weeks, CNN reports, citing a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.The Queen's doctors also suggested that Her Majesty should refrain from conducting official visits during that time.The media outlet also notes that a royal source told them the UK monarch "remains in good spirits" and continues to do "light duties."This development comes after the Queen cancelled her planned visit to Northern Ireland last week, being advised by doctors to rest for a few days after apparently catching a seasonal cold.The monarch also ended up spending a night in a hospital, and royal aides reportedly moved to lessen her workload.
Doctors Tell Queen Elizabeth II to Rest, Stick to 'Light Desk-Based Duties' for Two Weeks

19:06 GMT 29.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOLBritain's Queen Elizabeth II attends a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain October 12, 2021.
Andrei Dergalin
The medics also reportedly suggested that the Queen should not “undertake any official visits” during this period of rest.
British Queen Elizabeth II has been advised by doctors to rest for the next two weeks, CNN reports, citing a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.
The Queen’s doctors also suggested that Her Majesty should refrain from conducting official visits during that time.
"Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks," the statement said. "The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits."
The media outlet also notes that a royal source told them the UK monarch "remains in good spirits" and continues to do "light duties."
HM Queen riding her famous horse Burmese, given to her by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in 1969 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
Goodbye, Horses? Queen Elizabeth Had to Give Up Riding Due to 'Discomfort', Reports Say
Yesterday, 08:58 GMT
This development comes after the Queen cancelled her planned visit to Northern Ireland last week, being advised by doctors to rest for a few days after apparently catching a seasonal cold.
The monarch also ended up spending a night in a hospital, and royal aides reportedly moved to lessen her workload.
