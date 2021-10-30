Registration was successful!
Police Force Away Protesters Blocking Access to G20 Summit Venue in Rome, Reports Say
Police Force Away Protesters Blocking Access to G20 Summit Venue in Rome, Reports Say
ROME (Sputnik) - Italian police forced eco-activists to move off the road in Rome, as protesters were trying to block traffic in the street that leads to the... 30.10.2021
About 50 participants of the Climate Camp rally sat down on the road calling for urgent action on climate, the RaiNews24 broadcaster reported. The special police units immediately arrived at the site and forced the protesters off the road to clear the lane.Over 8,000 Italian law enforcement and military officers are securing safety at the G20 summit. Italy established a no-fly zone and a special anti-drone system above Rome.The EUR district was declared a red zone. Since Friday night, car entry into the area has been restricted, with many streets closed for traffic. Counter-terrorist special subdivisions of the state police, the Carabinieri, and the Financial Guard of Italy are responsible security of EUR around the clock. Helicopters are constantly flying over the red zone.The Italian authorities have prepared for various protests staged in Rome by trade unions, youth organizations, and anti-vaxxers at the time of the G20 summit. Environmentalist movement Fridays for Future also announced its intention to hold a rally on Saturday in downtown Rome.
10:24 GMT 30.10.2021
© REUTERS / MARIA GIULIA TROMBINICarabinieri police carry away an Extinction Rebellion activist as the demonstrators block a road near the Ministry of Ecological Transition during the G20 leaders summit in Rome
Carabinieri police carry away an Extinction Rebellion activist as the demonstrators block a road near the Ministry of Ecological Transition during the G20 leaders summit in Rome - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
© REUTERS / MARIA GIULIA TROMBINI
ROME (Sputnik) - Italian police forced eco-activists to move off the road in Rome, as protesters were trying to block traffic in the street that leads to the EUR district hosting the G20 summit, the Italian media reported on Saturday.
About 50 participants of the Climate Camp rally sat down on the road calling for urgent action on climate, the RaiNews24 broadcaster reported. The special police units immediately arrived at the site and forced the protesters off the road to clear the lane.
Over 8,000 Italian law enforcement and military officers are securing safety at the G20 summit. Italy established a no-fly zone and a special anti-drone system above Rome.
The EUR district was declared a red zone. Since Friday night, car entry into the area has been restricted, with many streets closed for traffic. Counter-terrorist special subdivisions of the state police, the Carabinieri, and the Financial Guard of Italy are responsible security of EUR around the clock. Helicopters are constantly flying over the red zone.
The Italian authorities have prepared for various protests staged in Rome by trade unions, youth organizations, and anti-vaxxers at the time of the G20 summit. Environmentalist movement Fridays for Future also announced its intention to hold a rally on Saturday in downtown Rome.
