Kremlin: Putin to Join G20 Summit Online to Discuss Digital Economy, Pandemic and Climate Change

"They will exchange opinions about the global economy restoration, about ensuring the digital transformation and implementing the sustainable development goals. A special focus will be made on overcoming the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, strengthening healthcare systems and carrying out global immunization," the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.The summit will also focus on the fight against climate change, environment protection, and transition to a low-carbon economy.The G20 summit is taking place in Rome on 30-31 October, with the participation of the G20 Heads of State and Government. The working meetings will be held at the Rome Convention Centre "La Nuvola".
