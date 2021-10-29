Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Putin to Join G20 Summit Online to Discuss Digital Economy, Pandemic and Climate Change - Kremlin
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/kremlin-putin-to-join-g20-summit-online-to-discuss-digital-economy-pandemic-and-climate-change-1090306583.html
Kremlin: Putin to Join G20 Summit Online to Discuss Digital Economy, Pandemic and Climate Change
Kremlin: Putin to Join G20 Summit Online to Discuss Digital Economy, Pandemic and Climate Change
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will join the G20 summit, chaired by Italy, via video link on 30-31 October. Digital economy, coronavirus... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-29T09:09+0000
2021-10-29T09:19+0000
news
g20
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
"They will exchange opinions about the global economy restoration, about ensuring the digital transformation and implementing the sustainable development goals. A special focus will be made on overcoming the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, strengthening healthcare systems and carrying out global immunization," the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.The summit will also focus on the fight against climate change, environment protection, and transition to a low-carbon economy.The G20 summit is taking place in Rome on 30-31 October, with the participation of the G20 Heads of State and Government. The working meetings will be held at the Rome Convention Centre "La Nuvola".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, g20, vladimir putin

Kremlin: Putin to Join G20 Summit Online to Discuss Digital Economy, Pandemic and Climate Change

09:09 GMT 29.10.2021 (Updated: 09:19 GMT 29.10.2021)
© SputnikBreaking News
Breaking News - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will join the G20 summit, chaired by Italy, via video link on 30-31 October. Digital economy, coronavirus pandemic consequences and climate change will be on the agenda, the Kremlin said.
"They will exchange opinions about the global economy restoration, about ensuring the digital transformation and implementing the sustainable development goals. A special focus will be made on overcoming the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, strengthening healthcare systems and carrying out global immunization," the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

The summit will also focus on the fight against climate change, environment protection, and transition to a low-carbon economy.
The G20 summit is taking place in Rome on 30-31 October, with the participation of the G20 Heads of State and Government. The working meetings will be held at the Rome Convention Centre "La Nuvola".
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:14 GMTWorld Leaders Arrive in Rome Ahead of G20 Summit
09:09 GMTKremlin: Putin to Join G20 Summit Online to Discuss Digital Economy, Pandemic and Climate Change
09:04 GMTUK Detective Charged With Child Sex Offences Just Days After Two Police Officers Accused Of Rape
08:22 GMTIsraeli Envoy's Admission on Pegasus Spyware Contradicts Indian Govt's Claims, Stokes Controversy
08:10 GMTCongress Politicians Question Legal Procedures That Won Star Kid Aryan Khan Bail in Drugs Case
08:06 GMTTwo Footbridges Swept Away in Scotland Amid Heavy Rain, Flooding - Video
07:31 GMTUS Special Envoy Says Met With Sudanese Military Chief One Day Before Coup
07:29 GMTFishing Row Just Latest Round in Guerrilla Trade War Waged by EU & France Against UK, Observers Say
07:13 GMTKing of Sweden Erects Illegal Sign Outside His Castle to Ban Electric Scooters
06:44 GMTEU Sides With France on Fishing Licences Row, Urges UK to ‘Come to Reason’ as Tensions Simmer
06:44 GMT'Delay and Inadequacy': Prof Blasts Sweden's 'Deliberate Spread' of COVID-19
06:36 GMTBiden Makes Last-Ditch Try to Consolidate Dems on ‘Historic’ $1.75 Trillion Bill Before Europe Trip
06:13 GMTBiden Heads to Europe for G20, Climate Summits
06:08 GMTUS Court Set to Sentence Russian National Tinkov Friday for Lying to Tax Authorities
06:04 GMTXavi 'Reaches Deal With Barcelona'
06:03 GMTSudan's Leader al-Burhan Says New Prime Minister to Be Technocrat
06:01 GMTNorway's Unexpected COVID-19 Baby Boom Continues After Lockdown
05:43 GMTIndian Police Launch Probe After Tamil Nadu Villager Refused a Haircut for Being Dalit
05:16 GMTSeoul Notified Moscow About Arrest of Russian Citizen at US Request, Embassy Says
03:52 GMTBrazilian Oil Giant Petrobras 'Does Not Have to Bring Much Profit', Bolsonaro Says