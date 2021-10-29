https://sputniknews.com/20211029/kremlin-putin-to-join-g20-summit-online-to-discuss-digital-economy-pandemic-and-climate-change-1090306583.html

Kremlin: Putin to Join G20 Summit Online to Discuss Digital Economy, Pandemic and Climate Change

Kremlin: Putin to Join G20 Summit Online to Discuss Digital Economy, Pandemic and Climate Change

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will join the G20 summit, chaired by Italy, via video link on 30-31 October.

"They will exchange opinions about the global economy restoration, about ensuring the digital transformation and implementing the sustainable development goals. A special focus will be made on overcoming the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, strengthening healthcare systems and carrying out global immunization," the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.The summit will also focus on the fight against climate change, environment protection, and transition to a low-carbon economy.The G20 summit is taking place in Rome on 30-31 October, with the participation of the G20 Heads of State and Government. The working meetings will be held at the Rome Convention Centre "La Nuvola".

