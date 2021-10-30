Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/mcauliffes-campaign-team-mistakenly-asks-fox-to-kill-story-as-democrat-trails-in-polls---report-1090335018.html
McAuliffe's Campaign Team Mistakenly Asks Fox to 'Kill Story' as Democrat Trails in Polls - Report
McAuliffe's Campaign Team Mistakenly Asks Fox to 'Kill Story' as Democrat Trails in Polls - Report
Recent events indicate that McAuliffe's campaign is apparently in trouble. Despite bringing in the Democratic Party's major names to mobilize support... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-30T03:31+0000
2021-10-30T03:31+0000
joe biden
us
terry mcauliffe
viral
biden administration
republicans
democrat
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090335150_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_56c74f24d8e11c151c9f7a7c71cc6358.jpg
The campaign team for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe unintentionally made public their conversation on how to "kill" a Fox News story to the reporter who had requested comment, the outlet reported.According to the report, McAuliffe's campaign was contacted by a Fox News editor for comment on how they had allegedly spent about $54,000 on high-profile attorneys from Elias Law Group, which is known for its involvement in election-related legal issues. The email appeared to have caused alarm within the campaign, with Christina Freundlich, a spokesperson for McAuliffe, asking, "'Can we try to kill this?"However, Fox News notes, citing obtained emails, that sadly for Freundlich and her employer, she failed to send the email to the designated recipients. Instead, she sent her request back to the reporter by mistake.According to the report, Elias was previously a partner at the law firm Perkins Coie, which was engaged by the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016 to undertake opposition research on Donald Trump, including the infamous Christopher Steele dossier. Republicans have accused the lawyer of lying in order to conceal the Clinton campaign's involvement in the dossier's funding.Elias has advocated for Democrats in political campaigns, disputing elections. When he represented Iowa Democratic candidate Rita Hart in her attempt to reverse the results of her razor-thin loss to Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, House Republicans accused Elias of having a "serious conflict of interest."McAuliffe's appointment of Elias, according to law professor Jonathan Turley of George Washington University, could be a move "to challenge any win by Republican Glenn Youngkin."In recent polls, Youngkin leads McAuliffe by 8 points among likely voters, with 53% of the vote compared to McAuliffe's 45%.On Friday, McAuliffe held what seems to be a final rally before the election scheduled on November 2, again enlisting the help of big Democratic players, such as VP Harris, as well as the famous singer Pharrell Williams and incumbent Democrat Governor Ralph Northam.According to the vice president's speech, McAuliffe is a champion for abortion rights, health care, LGBT rights, voting rights, and veterans, while Harris added that he will take climate change seriously. She framed the election as a binary option between moving forward or "turning back the clock" for the US.
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/ex-democratic-virginia-governor-bashes-kamala-harris-over-video-in-support-of-terry-mcauliffe-1090195652.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090335150_113:0:2844:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b3a6de022e0a45a4759677fb4a52561c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, terry mcauliffe, viral, biden administration, republicans, democrat

McAuliffe's Campaign Team Mistakenly Asks Fox to 'Kill Story' as Democrat Trails in Polls - Report

03:31 GMT 30.10.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTDemocratic candidate for governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe dances on stage at a campaign rally with his wife Dorothy McAuliffe, U. S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Hala Ayala in Arlington, Virginia, U. S. October 26, 2021.
Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe dances on stage at a campaign rally with his wife Dorothy McAuliffe, U. S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Hala Ayala in Arlington, Virginia, U. S. October 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Recent events indicate that McAuliffe's campaign is apparently in trouble. Despite bringing in the Democratic Party's major names to mobilize support, including President Biden, ex-President Barack Obama, and Vice President Kamala Harris, McAuliffe has drawn small numbers to recent campaign rallies.
The campaign team for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe unintentionally made public their conversation on how to "kill" a Fox News story to the reporter who had requested comment, the outlet reported.
According to the report, McAuliffe's campaign was contacted by a Fox News editor for comment on how they had allegedly spent about $54,000 on high-profile attorneys from Elias Law Group, which is known for its involvement in election-related legal issues.
The email appeared to have caused alarm within the campaign, with Christina Freundlich, a spokesperson for McAuliffe, asking, "'Can we try to kill this?"
However, Fox News notes, citing obtained emails, that sadly for Freundlich and her employer, she failed to send the email to the designated recipients. Instead, she sent her request back to the reporter by mistake.
"To dispute the challenges of the election," she then responded to some letter which Fox News alleges has not gone through them.
According to the report, Elias was previously a partner at the law firm Perkins Coie, which was engaged by the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016 to undertake opposition research on Donald Trump, including the infamous Christopher Steele dossier. Republicans have accused the lawyer of lying in order to conceal the Clinton campaign's involvement in the dossier's funding.
Elias has advocated for Democrats in political campaigns, disputing elections. When he represented Iowa Democratic candidate Rita Hart in her attempt to reverse the results of her razor-thin loss to Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, House Republicans accused Elias of having a "serious conflict of interest."
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks promoting the Biden administration's infrastructure plans during a visit to the Northeast Bronx YMCA in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
Ex-Democratic Virginia Governor Bashes Kamala Harris Over Video in Support of Terry McAuliffe
25 October, 14:59 GMT
McAuliffe's appointment of Elias, according to law professor Jonathan Turley of George Washington University, could be a move "to challenge any win by Republican Glenn Youngkin."
In recent polls, Youngkin leads McAuliffe by 8 points among likely voters, with 53% of the vote compared to McAuliffe's 45%.
On Friday, McAuliffe held what seems to be a final rally before the election scheduled on November 2, again enlisting the help of big Democratic players, such as VP Harris, as well as the famous singer Pharrell Williams and incumbent Democrat Governor Ralph Northam.
According to the vice president's speech, McAuliffe is a champion for abortion rights, health care, LGBT rights, voting rights, and veterans, while Harris added that he will take climate change seriously. She framed the election as a binary option between moving forward or "turning back the clock" for the US.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:31 GMTMcAuliffe's Campaign Team Mistakenly Asks Fox to 'Kill Story' as Democrat Trails in Polls - Report
03:29 GMTEcuadorian Authorities Seize 1.5 Tons of Cocaine, Arrest 20 People
02:40 GMTLA Sheriff Says Won’t Force Understaffed Dept. to Vaccinate, Worried About ‘Homicide Rates’
02:15 GMTSudanese Military Released Several Detained Officials, Including Health Minister - Reports
02:14 GMTC-3PO Let Loose: Creepy Video of Mysterious Metallic 'Alien' Resurfaces Online
01:53 GMT’New Hidden World’ Discovered in Earth’s Inner Core, Study Finds
01:24 GMTMalik Pleads Guilty to Verbally Harassing Gigi, Calling Her Mother 'F*cking Dutch Sl*t' - Reports
01:23 GMTJake Paul Adds Fuel to Fire in Malik-Hadid Scandal, Slamming British Singer Over 2020 Row
01:08 GMTPhotos: China’s Carrier-Based Stealth Fighter, Based on FC-31, Makes First Appearance
00:59 GMTUS Watchdog Says State, Pentagon Withholding Information From Public About Afghan Collapse
00:34 GMTFive People Killed in Shootout in Nightclub in Panama City, Police Say
00:31 GMTGitmo Detainee Sentenced to 26 Years, Details CIA Torture - Reports
00:21 GMTElevated Threat Issued in Northern Virginia on Halloween Weekend Amid Daesh Attack Rumors
00:08 GMTUS Supreme Court Agrees to Hear States’ Appeal to Restore Trump Immigration Rule
00:04 GMTAfghanistan Among World’s Worst Crises, Social Services on 'Brink of Collapse', UNICEF Says
00:00 GMTWall Street up 4th Week in Row on Record Highs as Investors ‘Accept’ High Inflation
Yesterday‘Purely Political’: 45 GOP Reps Angry Over Reports Biden Wants to Pay Each Separated Migrant Family
YesterdaySenior Officials of Brazilian Health Regulator Face Threats Over Vaccination of Children
Yesterday'Major Loophole' Means US Unlikely to Honor Promise to Treat Assange Humanely, Journalist Says
YesterdayRoyal Teeth Secrets: How Did UK Queen Manage to Keep Her Smile Bright at 95 Without Dentures?