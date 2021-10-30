https://sputniknews.com/20211030/active-involvement-across-the-globe-bolton-urges-us-security-to-focus-on-more-than-one-priority-1090335764.html

‘Active Involvement Across the Globe’: Bolton Urges US Security to Focus on More Than One Priority

John Bolton believes that the US shouldn’t concentrate only on one strategic defense priority.Talking to The Hill about the current state of US national security on Friday, Bolton said that it is “critical” to be capable of “handling more than one strategic priority".Focusing on the growing Chinese presence in conflict-stricken regions abandoned by the US, Bolton recalled the recent situation in Afghanistan.According to Bolton, both presidents Biden and Trump are responsible for the botched withdrawal, because they purportedly failed to explain to Americans that "that if they want to continue to kind of live, the kind of society we enjoy here, there has to be active involvement across the globe in order to protect the interests on which that society rests".He also touched upon cybersecurity, claiming that the cyber space was transformed by “adversaries” in what has been described as “domain of war”, and the US should be ready for this."I think we're behind at the moment, but I think we've become more aware and I think we need the offensive and defensive capability that we're building now. We need to build it faster and bigger,” he concluded.

koursk koursk the billionaires mobsters who control economically, therefore politically and mediatically the nato zone, propagate the cynicism of their particular interests, therefore the greatest violence by the plundering of the public good *** hope that the Russian and Chinese states, under the seal of the general interest, will dismantle organized crime made up of crooked billionaires carrying nuisances of which Bolton is in charge 0

