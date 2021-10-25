Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/microsoft-notifies-over-600-companies-they-were-targeted-in-23000-cyber-intrusion-attempts-1090188492.html
Microsoft Notifies Over 600 Companies They Were Targeted in 23,000 Cyber Intrusion Attempts
Microsoft Notifies Over 600 Companies They Were Targeted in 23,000 Cyber Intrusion Attempts
The last time the company reported a massive attack on its customers was in 2020, detecting numerous hacking attempts via several vulnerabilities in its... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
Microsoft recently notified some 600 organisations about 23,000 cyber intrusion attempts into their computer systems, The New York Times has reported. One of the tech giant's top security officers, Tom Burt told the newspaper that there is an organised hacking effort that is "very large, and it is ongoing". Microsoft claims that only a small percentage of the breach attempts were successful, but did not provide any numbers to assess the damage done.At the same time, the newspaper cited anonymous government officials as claiming that the hacking effort "seemed to come" from the SVR – Russian foreign intelligence agency – and to have targeted the data of the government agencies, corporations, and think tanks stored in the cloud. The NYT's government sources did not elaborate on what evidence led them to believe that Russian intelligence was behind the multiple breach attempts.However, the government sources noted that they're treating the ongoing hacking effort as the "routine spying" that major countries conduct on each other. They reportedly said that should these attacks prove to be successful, Microsoft and other software providers will bear much of the blame. One official added that the current wave of attacks is an "unsophisticated, run-of-the mill operation".
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
Microsoft Notifies Over 600 Companies They Were Targeted in 23,000 Cyber Intrusion Attempts

10:47 GMT 25.10.2021 (Updated: 11:19 GMT 25.10.2021)
Tim Korso
The last time the company reported a massive attack on its customers was in 2020, detecting numerous hacking attempts via several vulnerabilities in its products, specifically in the Microsoft Office package. US authorities later suggested that Russia or China might be responsible for the attack, but did not present any direct proof.
Microsoft recently notified some 600 organisations about 23,000 cyber intrusion attempts into their computer systems, The New York Times has reported. One of the tech giant's top security officers, Tom Burt told the newspaper that there is an organised hacking effort that is "very large, and it is ongoing". Microsoft claims that only a small percentage of the breach attempts were successful, but did not provide any numbers to assess the damage done.
At the same time, the newspaper cited anonymous government officials as claiming that the hacking effort "seemed to come" from the SVR – Russian foreign intelligence agency – and to have targeted the data of the government agencies, corporations, and think tanks stored in the cloud. The NYT's government sources did not elaborate on what evidence led them to believe that Russian intelligence was behind the multiple breach attempts.
However, the government sources noted that they're treating the ongoing hacking effort as the "routine spying" that major countries conduct on each other. They reportedly said that should these attacks prove to be successful, Microsoft and other software providers will bear much of the blame. One official added that the current wave of attacks is an "unsophisticated, run-of-the mill operation".
"We can do a lot of things, but the responsibility to implement simple cybersecurity practices to lock their — and by extension, our — digital doors rests with the private sector", one official reportedly said.
