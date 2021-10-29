Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/us-canadian-missionaries-kidnapped-in-haiti-are-reportedly-alive-1090309968.html
US, Canadian Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti are Reportedly Alive
US, Canadian Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti are Reportedly Alive
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US and Canadian citizens, members of the religious organisation Christian Aid Ministries abducted earlier this month, are alive despite... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-29T11:18+0000
2021-10-29T11:18+0000
haiti
news
kidnapping
missionaries
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090310225_0:358:3003:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9129899531a12d9b87e8d104e2011b42.jpg
"Negotiations are underway for the release of foreigners. The anti-kidnapping and counter-kidnapping cell at the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police handles discussions with the kidnappers. We have proof of the lives of all the kidnapped," the source told the paper late on Thursday.Several FBI agents are assisting efforts to free the kidnapped, but the Haitian police are leading the process, the source added. However, no specific date for their release has been mentioned.A group of 16 US citizens and one Canadian national, including women and children, was en route to an orphanage when a gang abducted them not far from the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince. According to media reports, the kidnappers are presumably members of the local armed group 400 Mawozo, notorious for extorting businesses and demanding ransoms from kidnapped victims.On 19 October, the Wall Street Journal reported that the abductors set a $17 million ransom or $1 million for the release of each victim.
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/haiti-enters-state-of-chaos-amid-gang-related-violence-kidnappings-unicef-says-1090290342.html
haiti
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090310225_109:0:2838:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7c372b23ceb486ed48f9bd56ec0fd7e3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
haiti, news, kidnapping, missionaries

US, Canadian Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti are Reportedly Alive

11:18 GMT 29.10.2021
© REUTERS / CLAUDIA DAUTPeople walk at a market, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 23, 2021.
People walk at a market, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© REUTERS / CLAUDIA DAUT
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US and Canadian citizens, members of the religious organisation Christian Aid Ministries abducted earlier this month, are alive despite remaining in the captivity of their abductors, a police source confirmed to the Nouvelliste newspaper.
"Negotiations are underway for the release of foreigners. The anti-kidnapping and counter-kidnapping cell at the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police handles discussions with the kidnappers. We have proof of the lives of all the kidnapped," the source told the paper late on Thursday.
Several FBI agents are assisting efforts to free the kidnapped, but the Haitian police are leading the process, the source added. However, no specific date for their release has been mentioned.
Locals await for gasoline next to covered fuel pumps at a gas station during fuel shortages in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
Haiti Enters State of Chaos Amid Gang-Related Violence, Kidnappings, UNICEF Says
Yesterday, 19:55 GMT
A group of 16 US citizens and one Canadian national, including women and children, was en route to an orphanage when a gang abducted them not far from the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince. According to media reports, the kidnappers are presumably members of the local armed group 400 Mawozo, notorious for extorting businesses and demanding ransoms from kidnapped victims.
On 19 October, the Wall Street Journal reported that the abductors set a $17 million ransom or $1 million for the release of each victim.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:12 GMTIndia Deploys US Weapons, Including Chinook Helicopters, to Ramp Up Defence at Disputed China Border
12:11 GMTIndian Navy’s Stealth Frigate Launches at Russian Shipyard to Boost Anti-Submarine Warfare Capacity
12:09 GMTMysterious Canadian Firm Meta Jumps 25% as Investors Mistake it for Rebranded Facebook
11:26 GMTIslamophobia? At Least 30 People Detained as Protests Disrupt Muslim Prayers in Indian State — Video
11:18 GMTUS, Canadian Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti are Reportedly Alive
11:15 GMTKremlin Believes Situation With Moldova Cannot Affect Gazprom's 'Excellent' Reputation
11:09 GMTBelarus Orders Closure of US Embassy’s Public Diplomacy, USAID Offices in Minsk, US Says
11:07 GMTRoger Waters Warns 'Future of All of Us' Hangs Upon Julian Assange Extradition Court Ruling
11:03 GMTUK Police Arrest 10 Climate Activists Blocking Highway in Essex
10:36 GMTUS Sub Struck in Secretive South China Sea Deployment Suffered Damage to Ballast Tanks, Report Finds
10:28 GMTAUKUS Sub Spat: France Announces Plans to Resume Cooperation With US Ahead of Biden-Macron Meeting
10:23 GMTLebanon Asks Russia for Satellite Images of Beirut Port During 2020 Blast
09:52 GMTEU Reiterates Call on Israel to Reconsider Settlement Expansion Policy
09:23 GMTAustralia's Defence Minister Says Macron’s Anger Over AUKUS-Botched Sub Deal Due to Looming Election
09:14 GMTWorld Leaders Arrive in Rome Ahead of G20 Summit
09:09 GMTKremlin: Putin to Join G20 Summit Online to Discuss Digital Economy, Pandemic and Climate Change
09:04 GMTUK Detective Charged With Child Sex Offences Just Days After Two Police Officers Accused Of Rape
08:22 GMTIsraeli Envoy's Admission on Pegasus Spyware Contradicts Indian Govt's Claims, Stokes Controversy
08:10 GMTCongress Politicians Question Legal Procedures That Won Star Kid Aryan Khan Bail in Drugs Case
08:06 GMTTwo Footbridges Swept Away in Scotland Amid Heavy Rain, Flooding - Video