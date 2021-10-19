Kidnappers of 17 Missionaries in Haiti Demand $17 Million For Their Release, Reports Suggest

Registration was successful!
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A gang that kidnapped 17 foreign missionaries in Haiti demand $1 million for the release of each abductee, thus $17 million in total
Earlier this week, the Christian Aid Ministries organisation confirmed 17 of its employees, namely 16 US nationals and one Canadian, have been abducted in Haiti.According to reports, citing Haitian security officials, the missionaries were abducted from a bus that was taking them to the Port-au-Prince airport to drop off some members of the group before continuing to another destination.The Haiti24 news website said that the missionaries could have been taken by the notorious 400 Mawozo gang.
08:35 GMT 19.10.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A gang that kidnapped 17 foreign missionaries in Haiti demand $1 million for the release of each abductee, thus $17 million in total, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a Haitian official.
Earlier this week, the Christian Aid Ministries organisation confirmed 17 of its employees, namely 16 US nationals and one Canadian, have been abducted in Haiti.
According to reports, citing Haitian security officials, the missionaries were abducted from a bus that was taking them to the Port-au-Prince airport to drop off some members of the group before continuing to another destination.
The Haiti24 news website said that the missionaries could have been taken by the notorious 400 Mawozo gang.
