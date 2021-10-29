https://sputniknews.com/20211029/india-successfully-test-fires-long-range-guided-bomb-from-fighter-jet-1090319444.html

India Successfully Test-Fires Long-Range Guided Bomb from Fighter Jet

India has focused on developing sophisticated weapons in recent months as tensions with its neighbours, China and Pakistan, worsen. India has reportedly... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

India’s state-owned Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) team jointly test-fired an indigenously developed Long-Range Bomb (LRB) at the integrated test range off the eastern coast of Odisha on Friday, the defence ministry said.Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh said that the successful test of the bomb will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Armed Forces. Countries such as the US, China, and Israel have been operating such bombs for years.On Wednesday, the Strategic Forces Command of the Indian Army test-fired the country’s longest-range ballistic missile Agni-V. The nuclear-capable ballistic missile can hit targets across Asia and some parts of Europe and Africa.

