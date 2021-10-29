Registration was successful!
World Leaders Arrive in Rome Ahead of G20 Summit
21.09.2021
AUKUS
On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
Paris Begrudgingly Announces Plans to Resume Cooperation With US in Aftermath of AUKUS Sub Spat
France's military industry was gypped out of a multi-billion dollar diesel-electric submarine deal with Australia after Canberra signed a new security... 29.10.2021
France's cabinet has announced that Paris will resume cooperation with Washington in the wake of the AUKUS scandal, citing the two nations' role in solving important global problems."It is necessary to relaunch bilateral cooperation with teh Americans, as both us and them are involved in resolving issues that are of great importance for the planet, such as climate and the fight against terrorism in the Sahel," cabinet spokesman Gabriel Attal told BFM TV Friday.Attal stressed that the two countries would need to restore trust which had been undermined by the AUKUS sub spat, and admitted that such efforts will be long and difficult.
aukus

Paris Begrudgingly Announces Plans to Resume Cooperation With US in Aftermath of AUKUS Sub Spat

10:28 GMT 29.10.2021 (Updated: 10:42 GMT 29.10.2021)
France's military industry was gypped out of a multi-billion dollar diesel-electric submarine deal with Australia after Canberra signed a new security partnership with the United States and Britain. Under the pact, known as AUKUS, Australia will get sub nuclear reactor technology from the US and the UK, and build the boats at its own shipyards.
France's cabinet has announced that Paris will resume cooperation with Washington in the wake of the AUKUS scandal, citing the two nations' role in solving important global problems.
"It is necessary to relaunch bilateral cooperation with teh Americans, as both us and them are involved in resolving issues that are of great importance for the planet, such as climate and the fight against terrorism in the Sahel," cabinet spokesman Gabriel Attal told BFM TV Friday.
Attal stressed that the two countries would need to restore trust which had been undermined by the AUKUS sub spat, and admitted that such efforts will be long and difficult.
