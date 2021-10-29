https://sputniknews.com/20211029/french-cabinet-announces-plans-to-resume-cooperation-with-us-in-wake-of-aukus-sub-scandal-1090308546.html

Paris Begrudgingly Announces Plans to Resume Cooperation With US in Aftermath of AUKUS Sub Spat

France's military industry was gypped out of a multi-billion dollar diesel-electric submarine deal with Australia after Canberra signed a new security... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

France's cabinet has announced that Paris will resume cooperation with Washington in the wake of the AUKUS scandal, citing the two nations' role in solving important global problems."It is necessary to relaunch bilateral cooperation with teh Americans, as both us and them are involved in resolving issues that are of great importance for the planet, such as climate and the fight against terrorism in the Sahel," cabinet spokesman Gabriel Attal told BFM TV Friday.Attal stressed that the two countries would need to restore trust which had been undermined by the AUKUS sub spat, and admitted that such efforts will be long and difficult.

