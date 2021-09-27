Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/paris-says-france-not-abandoning-mali-by-upgrading-its-military-presence-in-sahel-1089455479.html
Paris Says France Not 'Abandoning' Mali by Upgrading Its Military Presence in Sahel
Paris Says France Not 'Abandoning' Mali by Upgrading Its Military Presence in Sahel
PARIS (Sputnik) - Changes to the French military presence in Africa's Sahel region constitute neither France's withdrawal from Mali nor a unilateral decision... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T15:58+0000
2021-09-27T15:58+0000
france
mali
africa
troops
troop withdrawal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/03/1081639170_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fd3d2564264497d3763221cfaac74fd2.jpg
"The transformation of our military presence in the Sahel is neither a withdrawal from Mali, nor a unilateral decision, and it is wrong to say otherwise," a French foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing, noting that the issue was negotiated with the Sahelian and Malian authorities during a G5 summit in France's Pau in January 2020.France remains committed to supporting Mali and other G5 Sahel states in their fight against terrorism, the diplomat added, recalling that a French soldier was killed during a counterterrorist operation in Mali last week.The remark came in response to Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga's address to the UN General Assembly on Sunday, during which he called France's withdrawal a "unilateral" move that was coordinated neither with the UN nor with the Malian government. Paris abandoned Mali "mid-flight to a certain extent," prompting the African nation to explore new ways to ensure its security on its own or with new partners, Maiga said.In June, French President Emmanuel Macron announced changes to the French military presence in Africa's Sahel region, including the end of the counterterror Operation Barkhane in the Sahel by the first quarter of 2022. Instead, the French leader said that a broader international effort would be made.France launched the mission in cooperation with the armed forces of Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania, and Niger in 2014.
https://sputniknews.com/20210920/mali-looks-for-plan-b-to-bolster-our-national-defense-as-french-mission-exits-leaving-chaos-1089254906.html
france
mali
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/03/1081639170_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c501e12aa11bb32ef13d6518b803b4b7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, mali, africa, troops, troop withdrawal

Paris Says France Not 'Abandoning' Mali by Upgrading Its Military Presence in Sahel

15:58 GMT 27.09.2021
© Photo : French ArmyFrench military base in Mali
French military base in Mali - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© Photo : French Army
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - Changes to the French military presence in Africa's Sahel region constitute neither France's withdrawal from Mali nor a unilateral decision, the French foreign ministry said on Monday.
"The transformation of our military presence in the Sahel is neither a withdrawal from Mali, nor a unilateral decision, and it is wrong to say otherwise," a French foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing, noting that the issue was negotiated with the Sahelian and Malian authorities during a G5 summit in France's Pau in January 2020.
France remains committed to supporting Mali and other G5 Sahel states in their fight against terrorism, the diplomat added, recalling that a French soldier was killed during a counterterrorist operation in Mali last week.
The remark came in response to Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga's address to the UN General Assembly on Sunday, during which he called France's withdrawal a "unilateral" move that was coordinated neither with the UN nor with the Malian government.
Malian soldiers of the 614th Artillery Battery are pictured during a training session on a D-30 howitzer with the European Union Training Mission (EUTM), to fight jihadists, in the camp of Sevare, Mopti region, in Mali March 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
Mali Looks for ‘Plan B’ to ‘Bolster Our National Defense’ As French Mission Exits, Leaving Chaos
20 September, 23:47 GMT
Paris abandoned Mali "mid-flight to a certain extent," prompting the African nation to explore new ways to ensure its security on its own or with new partners, Maiga said.
In June, French President Emmanuel Macron announced changes to the French military presence in Africa's Sahel region, including the end of the counterterror Operation Barkhane in the Sahel by the first quarter of 2022. Instead, the French leader said that a broader international effort would be made.
France launched the mission in cooperation with the armed forces of Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania, and Niger in 2014.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:24 GMTBiden’s Domestic Agenda Faces ‘Do-or-Die’ Moment in Anticipation of Three Crucial Votes
16:06 GMTPfizer Starts Second Phase of Testing New Antiviral COVID-19 Oral Drug in Exposed Adults
16:04 GMTIran Denies IAEA Access to Karaj Nuclear Facility Due to Ongoing Sabotage Probe
15:58 GMTParis Says France Not 'Abandoning' Mali by Upgrading Its Military Presence in Sahel
15:49 GMTBiden to Receive COVID-19 Booster Shot Live on TV Monday
15:46 GMTUK to Spend Billions to Become Science & Space Superpower
15:44 GMTOne of Prince Andrew's Legal Battles Reportedly Ends
15:40 GMTTaliban Unpredictability Poses Biggest Constraint for US Evacuation Efforts, State Department Says
15:25 GMTIt Never Rains But it Pours: How Energy Crisis, Brexit & COVID May Backfire on UK This Christmas
15:08 GMTAstraZeneca, Sputnik Light Combo Causes Strong Neutralizing Antibody Response, RDIF Says
15:04 GMTChina Slams UK for Harbouring ‘Evil Intentions’ After British Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait
15:04 GMT‘Iraq WMDs’ Architect John Bolton Claims Terrorists Could Get Nukes in Wake of US Afghan Pullout
14:57 GMTWoman Faces Up to 9 Years in Prison for Starting Cali Wildfire After Allegedly Boiling Bear Urine
14:57 GMTBritish MP Allegedly Threatened Woman With Acid, Sending Naked Photos to Her Children
14:55 GMT'James Bond is Male Character!’ No Time to Die Producer Dispels Rumour of 'Black Woman' as Next 007
14:43 GMTAfghanistan Withdraws Participation in UN General Assembly Debate
14:31 GMTFacebook Pauses 'Instagram Kids' to Introduce Changes After User Backlash
14:13 GMTRihanna's Lingerie Brand Fashion Show Slammed Online Over Non-White Women Wearing Braids
14:06 GMTBlue Origin to Conduct 2nd Human Launch of New Shepard With 4 Astronauts on 12 October
13:54 GMTTwitter Feature Rolling Bitcoin Major Milestone for Cryptocurrency, Coingecko Co-Founder Says