International
BJP to Hold Mumbai Protest to Support Officer Investigating Star Kid Aryan Khan's Drug Case
BJP to Hold Mumbai Protest to Support Officer Investigating Star Kid Aryan Khan's Drug Case
Maharashtra state minister Nawab Malik has been attacking Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede since opened a case investigating alleged drug use... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-29T12:18+0000
2021-10-29T12:18+0000
mumbai
politics
politics
maharashtra
drug
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
politics
drug
bollywood
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090311976_0:251:3194:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9d2615dc7bfcec1685b8f022c85c7aa5.jpg
India's federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which is the main opposition party in the state of Maharashtra, will stage a demonstration in support of Narcotic Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede on Friday.The officer is linked to investigating a drug case involving Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The demonstration will be led by Narendra Gaokar, chief of the BJP's Other Backward Class wing (OBC Morcha), outside its headquarters in Nariman Point. The BJP's Mumbai chief, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, will also take part in it. The protest will start at 3pm (GMT 5:30pm).The BJP’s decision to take to the street to defend Wankhede comes a day after the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan. He was arrested by the NCB officer on 3 October. The protest is to counter Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which has lambasted Wankhede for his alleged highhandedness.NCP politician and state cabinet minister Nawab Malik has lately launched a series of attacks against Wankhede. He has even claimed that the recovery of banned drugs from the cruise liner by the NCB was "fake".The minister has also alleged that the NCB officer used a fake Scheduled Caste certificate to get an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) job.Wankhede has denied all the allegations.
mumbai
maharashtra
india
mumbai, politics, maharashtra, drug, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, bollywood, shahrukh khan

BJP to Hold Mumbai Protest to Support Officer Investigating Star Kid Aryan Khan's Drug Case

12:18 GMT 29.10.2021
© REUTERS / FRANCIS MASCARENHASFans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan hold a poster outside his house, Mannat, after his eldest son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court more than three weeks after he was arrested in a drugs case, in Mumbai, India, October 28, 2021
Fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan hold a poster outside his house, Mannat, after his eldest son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court more than three weeks after he was arrested in a drugs case, in Mumbai, India, October 28, 2021
© REUTERS / FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
Maharashtra state minister Nawab Malik has been attacking Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede since opened a case investigating alleged drug use by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Malik even accused Wankhede of extorting money from Bollywood celebrities while “collaborating” with the federally ruling BJP.
India's federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which is the main opposition party in the state of Maharashtra, will stage a demonstration in support of Narcotic Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede on Friday.
The officer is linked to investigating a drug case involving Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
The demonstration will be led by Narendra Gaokar, chief of the BJP's Other Backward Class wing (OBC Morcha), outside its headquarters in Nariman Point. The BJP's Mumbai chief, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, will also take part in it. The protest will start at 3pm (GMT 5:30pm).
The BJP’s decision to take to the street to defend Wankhede comes a day after the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan. He was arrested by the NCB officer on 3 October.
The protest is to counter Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which has lambasted Wankhede for his alleged highhandedness.
NCP politician and state cabinet minister Nawab Malik has lately launched a series of attacks against Wankhede. He has even claimed that the recovery of banned drugs from the cruise liner by the NCB was "fake".
The minister has also alleged that the NCB officer used a fake Scheduled Caste certificate to get an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) job.
Wankhede has denied all the allegations.
