https://sputniknews.com/20211029/bjp-to-hold-mumbai-protest-to-support-officer-investigating-star-kid-aryan-khans-drug-case-1090305672.html
BJP to Hold Mumbai Protest to Support Officer Investigating Star Kid Aryan Khan's Drug Case
BJP to Hold Mumbai Protest to Support Officer Investigating Star Kid Aryan Khan's Drug Case
Maharashtra state minister Nawab Malik has been attacking Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede since opened a case investigating alleged drug use... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-29T12:18+0000
2021-10-29T12:18+0000
2021-10-29T12:18+0000
mumbai
politics
politics
maharashtra
drug
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
politics
drug
bollywood
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090311976_0:251:3194:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9d2615dc7bfcec1685b8f022c85c7aa5.jpg
India's federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which is the main opposition party in the state of Maharashtra, will stage a demonstration in support of Narcotic Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede on Friday.The officer is linked to investigating a drug case involving Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The demonstration will be led by Narendra Gaokar, chief of the BJP's Other Backward Class wing (OBC Morcha), outside its headquarters in Nariman Point. The BJP's Mumbai chief, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, will also take part in it. The protest will start at 3pm (GMT 5:30pm).The BJP’s decision to take to the street to defend Wankhede comes a day after the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan. He was arrested by the NCB officer on 3 October. The protest is to counter Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which has lambasted Wankhede for his alleged highhandedness.NCP politician and state cabinet minister Nawab Malik has lately launched a series of attacks against Wankhede. He has even claimed that the recovery of banned drugs from the cruise liner by the NCB was "fake".The minister has also alleged that the NCB officer used a fake Scheduled Caste certificate to get an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) job.Wankhede has denied all the allegations.
mumbai
maharashtra
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090311976_463:0:3194:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4719eab5f4afccc810a1f6eaddf0fce3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
mumbai, politics, politics, maharashtra, drug, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, politics, drug, bollywood, bollywood, politics, shahrukh khan, india
BJP to Hold Mumbai Protest to Support Officer Investigating Star Kid Aryan Khan's Drug Case
Maharashtra state minister Nawab Malik has been attacking Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede since opened a case investigating alleged drug use by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Malik even accused Wankhede of extorting money from Bollywood celebrities while “collaborating” with the federally ruling BJP.
India's federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which is the main opposition party in the state of Maharashtra, will stage a demonstration in support of Narcotic Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede
on Friday.
The officer is linked to investigating a drug case involving Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
The demonstration will be led by Narendra Gaokar, chief of the BJP's Other Backward Class wing (OBC Morcha), outside its headquarters in Nariman Point. The BJP's Mumbai chief, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, will also take part in it. The protest will start at 3pm (GMT 5:30pm).
The BJP’s decision to take to the street to defend Wankhede comes a day after the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan
. He was arrested by the NCB officer on 3 October.
The protest is to counter Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which has lambasted Wankhede for his alleged highhandedness.
NCP politician and state cabinet minister Nawab Malik
has lately launched a series of attacks against Wankhede. He has even claimed that the recovery of banned drugs from the cruise liner by the NCB was "fake".
The minister has also alleged that the NCB officer used a fake Scheduled Caste certificate to get an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) job.
Wankhede has denied all the allegations.