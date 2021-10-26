Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/indian-minister-accuses-top-cop-of-extortion-over-shah-rukh-khans-son-drug-case-1090212218.html
Indian Minister Accuses Top Cop of Extortion Over Shah Rukh Khan's Son Drug Case
Indian Minister Accuses Top Cop of Extortion Over Shah Rukh Khan's Son Drug Case
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested by India's anti-drug agency, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on 2 October after a party... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-26T11:59+0000
2021-10-26T11:59+0000
mumbai
india
shahrukh khan
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107810/49/1078104917_0:152:3070:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_05f3f4962451f21d0794172b89f19e79.jpg
A minister in India's Maharashtra state has attacked anti-drug agency officer Sameer Wankhede, accusing him of extortion and targeting Bollywood stars who do not pay up. On Tuesday morning, the state minister for Minority Affairs, Nawab Malik, claimed that Wankhede had illegally tapped phones. The phone-tapping charges are the latest in a string of attacks that Malik has launched since the drug case against Aryan Khan was filed. Malik has already accused NCB officer Wankhede of forging his birth certificate and faking documents to get a government job as well as describing him as a "bogus officer"."We have all the proof of how bogus Wankhede is. His father was bogus, he himself is bogus and his family members are bogus," Malik said earlier in the week, claiming that Wankhede will be sacked from his job and be in prison within a year. Wankhede has dismissed all the charges levelled by Malik, saying that it is simply a vendetta. He said the only reason Malik is smearing him is because the NCB had arrested the minister's son-in-law Sameer Khan recently in a separate drugs case. Sameer Khan was arrested on 13 January by the NCB for alleged possession of drugs and dealing with commercial quantities of drugs, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. He was granted bail by a special court last month while he awaits trial.
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/cruise-ship-drugs-case-indian-court-denies-bail-to-aryan-khan-and-friends-1089767939.html
mumbai
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Priya Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg
Priya Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107810/49/1078104917_341:0:3070:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_02e1452d1d8414dfef65decea71a378a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mumbai, india, shahrukh khan, india

Indian Minister Accuses Top Cop of Extortion Over Shah Rukh Khan's Son Drug Case

11:59 GMT 26.10.2021
© AP Photo / Joel RyanActor Shah Rukh Khan poses for photographers with his Madame Tussauds wax figure in central ahead of the launch of Khan's new film, Fan, Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Actor Shah Rukh Khan poses for photographers with his Madame Tussauds wax figure in central ahead of the launch of Khan's new film, Fan, Wednesday, April 13, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© AP Photo / Joel Ryan
Subscribe
Priya Yadav - Sputnik International
Priya Yadav
All materials
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested by India's anti-drug agency, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on 2 October after a party held on a cruise was raided. The cop investigating the case, Sameer Wankhede, is now under pressure after politicians in the Maharashtra government accused him of running an extortion racket.
A minister in India's Maharashtra state has attacked anti-drug agency officer Sameer Wankhede, accusing him of extortion and targeting Bollywood stars who do not pay up.
On Tuesday morning, the state minister for Minority Affairs, Nawab Malik, claimed that Wankhede had illegally tapped phones.

"Sameer Wankhede, through two people in Mumbai and Thane, is illegally intercepting the mobile phones of some people," said Malik, who posted an anonymous letter which he claims he received from an officer of the anti-drug agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The phone-tapping charges are the latest in a string of attacks that Malik has launched since the drug case against Aryan Khan was filed.
Malik has already accused NCB officer Wankhede of forging his birth certificate and faking documents to get a government job as well as describing him as a "bogus officer".
"We have all the proof of how bogus Wankhede is. His father was bogus, he himself is bogus and his family members are bogus," Malik said earlier in the week, claiming that Wankhede will be sacked from his job and be in prison within a year.
Human Rights Act - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
Cruise Ship Drugs Case: Indian Court Denies Bail to Aryan Khan and Friends
8 October, 16:26 GMT
Wankhede has dismissed all the charges levelled by Malik, saying that it is simply a vendetta.
He said the only reason Malik is smearing him is because the NCB had arrested the minister's son-in-law Sameer Khan recently in a separate drugs case.
Sameer Khan was arrested on 13 January by the NCB for alleged possession of drugs and dealing with commercial quantities of drugs, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. He was granted bail by a special court last month while he awaits trial.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:39 GMTBollywood Actor-Host Maniesh Paul Talks Season 2 of 'India's Best Dancer', COVID Experience
12:17 GMTChina's New Border Law Mandates PLA to Build Dual Use Infrastructure on Its Borders, Expert Says
12:14 GMTChina's Lanzhou Locked Down Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
12:04 GMTLeningrad Region Gov. Invites Council of Europe to Discuss Readiness for Green Economy Transition
11:59 GMTIndian Minister Accuses Top Cop of Extortion Over Shah Rukh Khan's Son Drug Case
11:57 GMT'Animal Rebellion' Activists Scale UK Gov't Building to Unfurl Massive Pro-Vegan Banner
11:53 GMTIranian Officials Hold Emergency Meeting After Cyberattacks Target Gas Stations
11:52 GMTSudan's Military Leader Burhan Says PM Hamdok Being Kept at His House, Will Return Home Today
11:47 GMTChina Opposes Any External Meddling in Taiwan Issue
11:37 GMTSpaceX Reportedly Modernises Crew Dragon Toilet After 2 Faulty Missions
11:36 GMTAssistant Director Who Worked With Baldwin on Rust Was Fired From Film in 2019 Over Gun Incident
11:16 GMTDemocrats Want GOP Lawmakers Reportedly Involved in Capitol Riots Expelled From Congress
11:12 GMT'Her DNA is Defective': BJP Lawmaker Slams Ex-J&K Chief on Pakistan's T20 Win Against India
11:07 GMTAustrian Coronavirus Sceptics Hold 'Mega' Rally in Vienna
11:00 GMTRussian Scientists Explain How Primordial Black Holes Could Have Formed
10:40 GMT'Superspreader Joe': Maskless Biden Coughs Into His Palm, Then Shakes Hands - Video
10:37 GMTThousands of Unemployed Write Letter 'in Blood' Seeking Appointments in BJP-Governed Uttar Pradesh
10:22 GMTJapanese Defence Ministry Calls Passage of Russian and Chinese Ships Muscle-Flexing
09:50 GMTSudanese Military Chief Dissolves Trade Unions' Management Committees, Reports Suggest
09:21 GMTWalter Smith, Ex-Head of Rangers and Everton Football Clubs Dies at 73