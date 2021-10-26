Indian Minister Accuses Top Cop of Extortion Over Shah Rukh Khan's Son Drug Case
Actor Shah Rukh Khan poses for photographers with his Madame Tussauds wax figure in central ahead of the launch of Khan's new film, Fan, Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested by India's anti-drug agency, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on 2 October after a party held on a cruise was raided. The cop investigating the case, Sameer Wankhede, is now under pressure after politicians in the Maharashtra government accused him of running an extortion racket.
A minister in India's Maharashtra state has attacked anti-drug agency officer Sameer Wankhede, accusing him of extortion and targeting Bollywood stars who do not pay up.
On Tuesday morning, the state minister for Minority Affairs, Nawab Malik, claimed that Wankhede had illegally tapped phones.
"Sameer Wankhede, through two people in Mumbai and Thane, is illegally intercepting the mobile phones of some people," said Malik, who posted an anonymous letter which he claims he received from an officer of the anti-drug agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
The phone-tapping charges are the latest in a string of attacks that Malik has launched since the drug case against Aryan Khan was filed.
Malik has already accused NCB officer Wankhede of forging his birth certificate and faking documents to get a government job as well as describing him as a "bogus officer".
"We have all the proof of how bogus Wankhede is. His father was bogus, he himself is bogus and his family members are bogus," Malik said earlier in the week, claiming that Wankhede will be sacked from his job and be in prison within a year.
Wankhede has dismissed all the charges levelled by Malik, saying that it is simply a vendetta.
He said the only reason Malik is smearing him is because the NCB had arrested the minister's son-in-law Sameer Khan recently in a separate drugs case.
Sameer Khan was arrested on 13 January by the NCB for alleged possession of drugs and dealing with commercial quantities of drugs, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. He was granted bail by a special court last month while he awaits trial.