International
Indian Minister Claims to Have Received 'Threats' After Targeting Drug Agency's Regional Chief
Indian Minister Claims to Have Received 'Threats' After Targeting Drug Agency's Regional Chief
Soon after the Mumbai Drug Bust, which included Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Nawab Malik, a minister in the state of Maharashtra and a member of... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
maharashtra
india
threat
narcotics
bollywood
Nawab Malik, a cabinet minister in the Indian state of Maharashtra, claims to have received a threatening call warning him to drop his "targeted" attack on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) regional chief, Sameer Wankhede. According to media reports, Malik has filed a complaint about the threat.Malik said that Wankhede had extorted a huge amount of money from Bollywood celebrities while "collaborating" with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Thursday in a press conference, Malik warned that he won't stop until Wankhede is behind the bars.The Maharashtra state government has reportedly increased Malik's security cover. The minister has claimed that the call was made from the state of Rajasthan. According to media reports, the number of threatening calls has risen since his press conference against the NCB and its chief officer Wankhede. However, the NCB officer has rejected all of Malik's allegations and said that he will take legal action.The minister's relentless attacks on the NCB officer began after Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested. He also alleged that those who had been detained in the same case but who had links to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were released. Nawab Malik's son-in-law was reportedly also arrested by the NCB earlier this year, in connection with a drug case. He was granted bail last month.
Soon after the Mumbai Drug Bust, which included Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Nawab Malik, a minister in the state of Maharashtra and a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), launched a series of attacks against India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), claiming that recovery of banned drugs from the cruise liner was "fake".
Nawab Malik, a cabinet minister in the Indian state of Maharashtra, claims to have received a threatening call warning him to drop his "targeted" attack on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) regional chief, Sameer Wankhede. According to media reports, Malik has filed a complaint about the threat.
Malik said that Wankhede had extorted a huge amount of money from Bollywood celebrities while "collaborating" with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Thursday in a press conference, Malik warned that he won't stop until Wankhede is behind the bars.
The Maharashtra state government has reportedly increased Malik's security cover. The minister has claimed that the call was made from the state of Rajasthan.
According to media reports, the number of threatening calls has risen since his press conference against the NCB and its chief officer Wankhede.
However, the NCB officer has rejected all of Malik's allegations and said that he will take legal action.
The minister's relentless attacks on the NCB officer began after Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested. He also alleged that those who had been detained in the same case but who had links to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were released.
Nawab Malik's son-in-law was reportedly also arrested by the NCB earlier this year, in connection with a drug case. He was granted bail last month.
