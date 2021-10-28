https://sputniknews.com/20211028/south-korea-extradites-russian-citizen-suspected-of-cyber-theft-to-us-reports-say-1090275505.html

South Korea Extradites Russian Citizen Suspected of Cyber Theft to US, Reports Say

South Korea Extradites Russian Citizen Suspected of Cyber Theft to US, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea extradited a Russian citizen, suspected of being a member of an international hacker group, to the United States on 20 October... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-28T10:44+0000

2021-10-28T10:44+0000

2021-10-28T10:44+0000

south korea

us

russia

asia & pacific

extradition

hacking

hacker

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106369/08/1063690823_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_a3b8e8552a54fd03504a4cbc3d805aab.jpg

The Russian citizen is accused by the state of Ohio of stealing approximately $2 million from individuals and companies using the Trickbot hacking programme. In September, the South Korean authorities examined the US request and approved it by the end of the month. Moscow has not commented on the report so far.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

south korea, us, russia, asia & pacific, extradition, hacking, hacker