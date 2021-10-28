South Korea Extradites Russian Citizen Suspected of Cyber Theft to US, Reports Say

The Russian citizen is accused by the state of Ohio of stealing approximately $2 million from individuals and companies using the Trickbot hacking programme. In September, the South Korean authorities examined the US request and approved it by the end of the month. Moscow has not commented on the report so far.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea extradited a Russian citizen, suspected of being a member of an international hacker group, to the United States on 20 October, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday, citing the South Korean Justice Ministry.
