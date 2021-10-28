https://sputniknews.com/20211028/indian-prime-minister-narendra-modi-enjoys-rise-in-popularity-following-us-visit-new-poll-shows-1090272843.html

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Enjoys Rise in Popularity Following US Visit, New Poll Shows

In August, an opinion poll conducted by the magazine India Today found that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lost the support of 42% of respondents in a year...

A survey released on Thursday shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity improved from 53 percent in August to 58 percent in October among urban voters.The survey conducted by YouGov, an international internet-based market research and data analytics firm, found that Modi's approval ratings peaked in early October, highlighting the positive impact of his recent US visit on his perception among urban Indians.Based on responses collected from 5,095 urban Indian adults, the YouGov findings said Modi's approval ratings are the highest among North Indians (63%) while disapproval is the highest among people from South India (36%).Unemployment, women's safety, and corruption are considered the top three issues the country faces.Global media, Indian opposition parties, and experts have blamed the Narendra Modi government for mishandling the catastrophic second COVID-19 wave in April-May of this year, in which thousands of people died.Besides this, the struggling economy coupled with high inflation and unemployment spoiled the well-crafted image of the 71-year-old leader in the first half of this year. His September visit to the US was his first in six months and only the second after the pandemic hit the country in March 2020.On his return, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had arranged over 15,000 party workers and the general public outside Delhi's Palam Airport to highlight Modi's image as a global leader. BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda had presented Modi's US visit as a grand success and said that India has emerged as a global player under the PM.

