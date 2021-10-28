Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Second Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/indian-prime-minister-narendra-modi-enjoys-rise-in-popularity-following-us-visit-new-poll-shows-1090272843.html
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Enjoys Rise in Popularity Following US Visit, New Poll Shows
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Enjoys Rise in Popularity Following US Visit, New Poll Shows
In August, an opinion poll conducted by the magazine India Today found that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lost the support of 42% of respondents in a year... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T12:22+0000
2021-10-28T12:22+0000
joe biden
narendra modi
us
approval ratings
quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089089125_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0498a974b667a59becec1d55384bca13.jpg
A survey released on Thursday shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity improved from 53 percent in August to 58 percent in October among urban voters.The survey conducted by YouGov, an international internet-based market research and data analytics firm, found that Modi's approval ratings peaked in early October, highlighting the positive impact of his recent US visit on his perception among urban Indians.Based on responses collected from 5,095 urban Indian adults, the YouGov findings said Modi's approval ratings are the highest among North Indians (63%) while disapproval is the highest among people from South India (36%).Unemployment, women's safety, and corruption are considered the top three issues the country faces.Global media, Indian opposition parties, and experts have blamed the Narendra Modi government for mishandling the catastrophic second COVID-19 wave in April-May of this year, in which thousands of people died.Besides this, the struggling economy coupled with high inflation and unemployment spoiled the well-crafted image of the 71-year-old leader in the first half of this year. His September visit to the US was his first in six months and only the second after the pandemic hit the country in March 2020.On his return, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had arranged over 15,000 party workers and the general public outside Delhi's Palam Airport to highlight Modi's image as a global leader. BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda had presented Modi's US visit as a grand success and said that India has emerged as a global player under the PM.
https://sputniknews.com/20210926/indias-main-opposition-party-takes-a-dig-at-grand-celebration-on-pm-modis-return-from-us-1089414137.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089089125_147:0:2878:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_44b4a89bad514e757adaa5d90c28e152.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, narendra modi, us, approval ratings, quadrilateral security dialogue (quad), india

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Enjoys Rise in Popularity Following US Visit, New Poll Shows

12:22 GMT 28.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / MONEY SHARMAIndia's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the celebrations to mark country’s 75th Independence Day in New Delhi on August 15, 2021.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the celebrations to mark country’s 75th Independence Day in New Delhi on August 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / MONEY SHARMA
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
In August, an opinion poll conducted by the magazine India Today found that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lost the support of 42% of respondents in a year, one of the steepest falls in popularity of a leader in the country's history.
A survey released on Thursday shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity improved from 53 percent in August to 58 percent in October among urban voters.
The survey conducted by YouGov, an international internet-based market research and data analytics firm, found that Modi's approval ratings peaked in early October, highlighting the positive impact of his recent US visit on his perception among urban Indians.

"Public perception on the country's direction has also improved slightly during this period; from 53% saying things in this country are headed in the right direction in early August to 59% saying this now (18 October)", the survey found.

Based on responses collected from 5,095 urban Indian adults, the YouGov findings said Modi's approval ratings are the highest among North Indians (63%) while disapproval is the highest among people from South India (36%).
Unemployment, women's safety, and corruption are considered the top three issues the country faces.

"Even though a majority thinks the government's performance in key concerning areas is not satisfactory, they approve of the way the prime minister is handling his job and generally think the country is headed in the right direction", the survey said.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
India’s Main Opposition Party Takes a Dig at Grand Celebration on PM Modi’s Return From US
26 September, 08:21 GMT
Global media, Indian opposition parties, and experts have blamed the Narendra Modi government for mishandling the catastrophic second COVID-19 wave in April-May of this year, in which thousands of people died.
Besides this, the struggling economy coupled with high inflation and unemployment spoiled the well-crafted image of the 71-year-old leader in the first half of this year. His September visit to the US was his first in six months and only the second after the pandemic hit the country in March 2020.
On his return, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had arranged over 15,000 party workers and the general public outside Delhi's Palam Airport to highlight Modi's image as a global leader.
BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda had presented Modi's US visit as a grand success and said that India has emerged as a global player under the PM.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:13 GMT'Breach of Privacy': Netizens Slam Indian Cops for Stopping Commuters to Check Phones for Drug Chats
12:50 GMTSputnik V Forming Good Cellular Immunity in Children, Moscow Mayor's Office Says
12:49 GMTIndian Farm Laws: Modi Gov't Under Fire as Three Female Protesters Are Killed by Truck
12:39 GMTBillionaire Tax Dispute: Musk Says Plans to Use Money For Mars Mission, Sparks Twitterstorm
12:30 GMTDozens Charged Over Violent BLM Protests in Sweden
12:22 GMTIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Enjoys Rise in Popularity Following US Visit, New Poll Shows
12:10 GMTTurkey Considering Buying Russian Su-35s, Su-57s If US Fails to 'Resolve the F-35 Issue'
12:02 GMTFrench Counter-Terrorism Agency Thwarts 'Plot to Overthrow Genocidal Government'
12:00 GMTSergi Barjuan Replaces Ronald Koeman as Barcelona's Interim Coach
11:58 GMT'Selling Lingerie or Mangalsutra?': Netizens Troll Fashion Designer Sabyasachi for Viral Necklace Ad
11:36 GMTBarcelona Reportedly Reaches Agreement With Xavi After Firing Ronald Koeman
11:34 GMTLondon Train Driver Who Caused Collision Arrested After 'Testing Positive for Cocaine'
11:34 GMTMacron: Australia Must Suggest Steps to Repair Relations With France After Diplomatic Crisis
11:30 GMTUS AG Garland Affirms First Amendment Protection of Nazi Salutes
11:17 GMTLeningrad Region Develops Cross-Border Cooperation Amid Pandemic
11:04 GMTEmiliano Sala: Man Who Organised Flight That Resulted in Footballer’s Death Found Guilty
10:44 GMTSouth Korea Extradites Russian Citizen Suspected of Cyber Theft to US, Reports Say
10:37 GMTDems Press Manchin Over Paid Family Leave Plan as Biden Wants 'Finish Line' for Reconciliation Bill
10:25 GMTJudge Jails Teenager Who Made 'Bizarre' Contract With Demon to Minimum of 35 Years Behind Bars
10:05 GMTThe Queen Faces 'Two Ferocious PR Storms' With Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, Royal Expert Says