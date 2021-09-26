https://sputniknews.com/20210926/indias-main-opposition-party-takes-a-dig-at-grand-celebration-on-pm-modis-return-from-us-1089414137.html
India’s Main Opposition Party Takes a Dig at Grand Celebration on PM Modi’s Return From US
Indian opposition party Congress has taken a dig at the grand celebration organised by the governing Bharatiya Janata Party on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return from the United States. Indian Youth Congress President B.V. Srinivassaid, in a tweet in Hindi, wrote: “The gimmick is on. Is he [PM Modi] coming to India for the first time or returning after winning a battle?”The BJP organised a grand celebration at Palam Airport in New Delhi to welcome Modi on Sunday. Party President J.P. Nadda, along with hundreds of supporters, was present at the event.The BJP described the prime minister's three-day trip to the US as extremely successful, while supporters were heard shouting pro-Modi slogans.On his first day in the US, Modi met members of the Indian diaspora in Washington, DC. He also held a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss strategic ties, and later with CEOs of leading global corporations like Adobe, General Atomics, Qualcomm, First Solar, and Blackstone.On the second day of his trip, he met US President Joe Biden, whose leadership, he said, would certainly strengthen the ties between the United States and India.“The seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and USA”, he added.The prime minister also took part in the first in-person Quad leaders' summit, which was hosted by Biden. On Saturday, Modi addressed the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, where he reaffirmed India's commitment to democracy, highlighted its great strides in developing and manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines, and warned against “countries with regressive thinking”.
Hess
Shameful. Indians are dying hungry while Modi and his Fascist supporters are celebrating his travel with lavish welcome.
