Second Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
Dems Press Manchin Over Paid Family Leave Plan as Biden Wants 'Finish Line' for Reconciliation Bill
Dems Press Manchin Over Paid Family Leave Plan as Biden Wants 'Finish Line' for Reconciliation Bill
When asked whether President Joe Biden would sign a reconciliation bill without a paid leave programme, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
Democratic congressmen have cornered colleague Joe Manchin on the Senate floor to prevent him from impeding a national paid family leave programme, which was reportedly cut from President Joe Biden's reconciliation bill on late Wednesday.Senate Health Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray insisted, however, that paid family leave is still in the package, adding that Manchin promised to keep an open mind on the issue.Murray added that Democrats "will try to get a robust paid leave package in the [reconciliation] bill".She spoke as Manchin told reporters on Wednesday that "we should be examining all this stuff", adding that the fast-track procedure Democrats are using to enact the bill is "not the way to do it"."We have to be careful what we're doing. If we're going to do it, do it right", he added.The House Democrats' "ambitious" proposal initially stipulated 12 weeks of paid leave for workers nationwide for family reasons, such as the birth or adoption of a child, or medical reasons, including an illness or to care for an ill family member. Another proposal envisages the paid family leave being shortened to four weeks to reduce costs.The developments come after President Biden spent weeks discussing the $3.5 reconciliation bill with Democratic lawmakers, as moderates like Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema demanded a smaller bill, infuriating their progressive colleagues.In the latest twist on the matter, Biden tweeted late Wednesday that the reconciliation package, along with a separate $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill are "all within our reach". "Let's bring these bills over the finish line", he added.
joe biden, infrastructure, us, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), bill, family, democrats, reconciliation

Dems Press Manchin Over Paid Family Leave Plan as Biden Wants 'Finish Line' for Reconciliation Bill

10:37 GMT 28.10.2021
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) makes his way through a crowd of Capitol Hill reporters outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2021
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) makes his way through a crowd of Capitol Hill reporters outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
When asked whether President Joe Biden would sign a reconciliation bill without a paid leave programme, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that she is "not going to litigate that from here".
Democratic congressmen have cornered colleague Joe Manchin on the Senate floor to prevent him from impeding a national paid family leave programme, which was reportedly cut from President Joe Biden's reconciliation bill on late Wednesday.
Senate Health Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray insisted, however, that paid family leave is still in the package, adding that Manchin promised to keep an open mind on the issue.

"It's not out. He said he would think about it, he will keep an open mind. He is not a no", she said, referring to her previous conversation with Manchin.

Murray added that Democrats "will try to get a robust paid leave package in the [reconciliation] bill".
She spoke as Manchin told reporters on Wednesday that "we should be examining all this stuff", adding that the fast-track procedure Democrats are using to enact the bill is "not the way to do it".
"We have to be careful what we're doing. If we're going to do it, do it right", he added.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), for her part, warned that it is "not looking good" for the paid family leave policy and that she wished "it were otherwise". Warred added that she thinks "this may be one [policy] that's in real trouble".

The House Democrats' "ambitious" proposal initially stipulated 12 weeks of paid leave for workers nationwide for family reasons, such as the birth or adoption of a child, or medical reasons, including an illness or to care for an ill family member. Another proposal envisages the paid family leave being shortened to four weeks to reduce costs.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WVA) removes his mask to speak as bipartisan members of the Senate and House gather to announce a framework for fresh coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief legislation at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
Manchin Proposed $1.5T Top-Line Number for Reconciliation Bill to Schumer
30 September, 22:52 GMT
The developments come after President Biden spent weeks discussing the $3.5 reconciliation bill with Democratic lawmakers, as moderates like Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema demanded a smaller bill, infuriating their progressive colleagues.
In the latest twist on the matter, Biden tweeted late Wednesday that the reconciliation package, along with a separate $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill are "all within our reach". "Let's bring these bills over the finish line", he added.
