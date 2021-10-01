Registration was successful!
LIVE: Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting on Canary Islands' La Palma
Joe Manchin Holds Relief for Working and Poor People Hostage Again
Joe Manchin Holds Relief for Working and Poor People Hostage Again
Fighting Back Against Abortion Bans, AFRICOM Out of Africa, YouTube Censors RT Deutsch 01.10.2021
2021-10-01T10:17+0000
2021-10-01T10:17+0000
cuba
radio
sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)
youtube
abortion
africom
by any means necessary
Joe Manchin Holds Relief for Working and Poor People Hostage Again
Fighting Back Against Abortion Bans, AFRICOM Out of Africa, YouTube Censors RT Deutsch
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sameena Rahman, staff writer for Breaking the Chains Magazine to discuss the so-called “heartbeat” bill in Texas and its effective banning of abortions, how poor and working-class communities will bear the brunt of this law, and the resistance to these laws.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tunde Osazua, the Coordinator of the U.S. Out of Africa Network, a project of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the use of AFRICOM by the US to control African resources and its people, its fostering of genocidal conditions in some parts of Africa, and the movement to expel AFRICOM from the continent.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ivan Klepov, head of online RT DE to discuss the banning of two YouTube channels of RT Deutsch and the strange circumstances surrounding the ban, the stigmatization and targeting of Russian media, and the challenges that YouTube’s vague community guidelines pose to alternative media.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies to discuss Joe Manchin’s resistance to the already-compromised budget reconciliation bill, why working people need to organize outside of the political duopoly to demand that their needs are met, and the statement by the Cuban foreign minister on the US use of sanctions and its context in broader US imperialism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
cuba
10:17 GMT 01.10.2021
Joe Manchin Holds Relief for Working and Poor People Hostage Again
Jacqueline Luqman
Jacqueline Luqman
Sean Blackmon
Sean Blackmon
Fighting Back Against Abortion Bans, AFRICOM Out of Africa, YouTube Censors RT Deutsch
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sameena Rahman, staff writer for Breaking the Chains Magazine to discuss the so-called "heartbeat" bill in Texas and its effective banning of abortions, how poor and working-class communities will bear the brunt of this law, and the resistance to these laws.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tunde Osazua, the Coordinator of the U.S. Out of Africa Network, a project of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the use of AFRICOM by the US to control African resources and its people, its fostering of genocidal conditions in some parts of Africa, and the movement to expel AFRICOM from the continent.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ivan Klepov, head of online RT DE to discuss the banning of two YouTube channels of RT Deutsch and the strange circumstances surrounding the ban, the stigmatization and targeting of Russian media, and the challenges that YouTube's vague community guidelines pose to alternative media.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies to discuss Joe Manchin's resistance to the already-compromised budget reconciliation bill, why working people need to organize outside of the political duopoly to demand that their needs are met, and the statement by the Cuban foreign minister on the US use of sanctions and its context in broader US imperialism.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
