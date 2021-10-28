Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/democratic-governor-whitmer-faces-backlash-for-once-again-violating-covid-19-policies--1090266305.html
Democratic Governor Whitmer Faces Backlash For Once Again Violating COVID-19 Policies
Democratic Governor Whitmer Faces Backlash For Once Again Violating COVID-19 Policies
Adding to the number of US officials who have faced criticism for not following pandemic-related guidelines, Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T02:19+0000
2021-10-28T02:19+0000
washington dc
covid-19
gretchen whitmer
mask mandate
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/08/1080711777_0:0:3127:1759_1920x0_80_0_0_b7b0f650228698080b73cb7120d4c084.jpg
Governor Gretchen Whitmer was spotted without her mask while visiting a bar in Washington, DC on Tuesday evening despite local pandemic rules requiring wearing masks indoors.Restrictions require customers to wear masks in catering establishments when they don’t eat or drink, and Whitmer was captured in a video doing neither while some of her companions were adhering to the anti-pandemic rules, according to the Washington Free Beacon.The governor is known for having a record of violating COVID-19 policies. Earlier in May, she had to apologize for ignoring social distancing rules while dining with her friends in Michigan.Whitmer, meanwhile, has implemented harsh pandemic restrictions, introducing lockdowns that negatively affected small “non-essential” businesses while allowing marijuana dispensaries to operate. Her mask mandate was accompanied by a $500 fine for circulating without a face covering and companies risked losing their licenses for not complying with the rules.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/08/1080711777_170:0:2899:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d8264348c3fc8b9a24d7315913086bc2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
washington dc, covid-19, gretchen whitmer, mask mandate, viral

Democratic Governor Whitmer Faces Backlash For Once Again Violating COVID-19 Policies

02:19 GMT 28.10.2021
© AP Photo / Paul SancyaMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a campaign stop for Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at the Detroit Pistons practice facility in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a campaign stop for Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at the Detroit Pistons practice facility in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© AP Photo / Paul Sancya
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Adding to the number of US officials who have faced criticism for not following pandemic-related guidelines, Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has on several previous occasions been seen violating pandemic restrictions.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer was spotted without her mask while visiting a bar in Washington, DC on Tuesday evening despite local pandemic rules requiring wearing masks indoors.
Restrictions require customers to wear masks in catering establishments when they don’t eat or drink, and Whitmer was captured in a video doing neither while some of her companions were adhering to the anti-pandemic rules, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

"Governor Whitmer broke her own rule? That would be shocking except that we've seen this movie before," Fox News contributor Joe Concha told Fox News Digital. "This is the same governor who implored residents in her state not to travel to Florida earlier this year because of COVID. Only for her to take a private jet to the Sunshine State. She only apologized after she got caught."

The governor is known for having a record of violating COVID-19 policies. Earlier in May, she had to apologize for ignoring social distancing rules while dining with her friends in Michigan.
"Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant," Whitmer said in a statement at the time. "As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together. Because we were all vaccinated, we didn’t stop to think about it. In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize."
Whitmer, meanwhile, has implemented harsh pandemic restrictions, introducing lockdowns that negatively affected small “non-essential” businesses while allowing marijuana dispensaries to operate. Her mask mandate was accompanied by a $500 fine for circulating without a face covering and companies risked losing their licenses for not complying with the rules.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:19 GMTDemocratic Governor Whitmer Faces Backlash For Once Again Violating COVID-19 Policies
01:53 GMTHackers Breach, Leak Personal Data of Israeli Defense Ministry Servicemembers, Emails of Benny Gantz
01:07 GMTChina Seeks Upgrade of ASEAN Relationship to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at November Summit
00:50 GMT‘Don’t Mess With Your Grandmother’: Prince William Recalls Dispute With The Queen Over Wedding Look
00:19 GMTShiba Strong! Netizens Demand Robinhood to Declare Soaring Shiba Inu Coin Cryptocurrency
00:14 GMTBiden Admin. Bars Immigration Arrests at Schools, Hospitals, Places of Worship
YesterdayASEAN Urged to Recognize Myanmar’s Ousted National Unity Government After Snubbing Junta Chief
YesterdayHackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files - Reports
YesterdayFC Barcelona Fires Ronald Koeman as Club Coach
YesterdayBiden Admin. Dodges Standard Regulatory Rulemaking to Rush Vaccine Mandate
YesterdayGerman Intelligence Detected No Foreign Interference in Parliamentary Elections
YesterdayUS, Turkey Hold ‘Productive’ Talks on Ankara’s Removal From F-35 Jet Program, Pentagon Says
YesterdayAmericans' Fear Economy Weakening Despite Record 74% Saying 'Good Time' to Get Job, Poll Shows
YesterdayFacebook Employees Told to Preserve All Communications for Legal Reasons - Reports
YesterdayUS Budgets $60.8Bln for National Intelligence Programs in 2021
YesterdayWhen Harry Met Meghan: Prince Was 'Struggling to Find Himself', Had Anger Issues Before, Author Says
YesterdayBrazilian President Slams Senate Special Commission's Charges as Farce
YesterdayToo ‘White & Male’: Adam Schiff Expresses Concern Over Lack of Diversity in Intelligence Community
Yesterday‘We Strongly Oppose’ Israel’s Approval of Massive New West Bank Settlement Plan, US Says
YesterdayUK Responds to French Threat of Sanctions Over Fishing Permits Row