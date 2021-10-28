https://sputniknews.com/20211028/democratic-governor-whitmer-faces-backlash-for-once-again-violating-covid-19-policies--1090266305.html

Democratic Governor Whitmer Faces Backlash For Once Again Violating COVID-19 Policies

Adding to the number of US officials who have faced criticism for not following pandemic-related guidelines, Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has...

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was spotted without her mask while visiting a bar in Washington, DC on Tuesday evening despite local pandemic rules requiring wearing masks indoors.Restrictions require customers to wear masks in catering establishments when they don’t eat or drink, and Whitmer was captured in a video doing neither while some of her companions were adhering to the anti-pandemic rules, according to the Washington Free Beacon.The governor is known for having a record of violating COVID-19 policies. Earlier in May, she had to apologize for ignoring social distancing rules while dining with her friends in Michigan.Whitmer, meanwhile, has implemented harsh pandemic restrictions, introducing lockdowns that negatively affected small “non-essential” businesses while allowing marijuana dispensaries to operate. Her mask mandate was accompanied by a $500 fine for circulating without a face covering and companies risked losing their licenses for not complying with the rules.

