Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Biden Claims Democrats Have Reached 'Historic' Deal on Spending Bill
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/biden-claims-democrats-have-reached-historic-deal-on-spending-bill-1090284656.html
Biden Claims Democrats Have Reached 'Historic' Deal on Spending Bill
Biden Claims Democrats Have Reached 'Historic' Deal on Spending Bill
Biden's sweeping "Build Back Better" agenda has long been the subject of heated debates within the Democratic party, with the progressives demanding more... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T15:56+0000
2021-10-28T16:07+0000
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1090284656.jpg?1635437268
US President Joe Biden on Thursday touted what he described as the Democratic party's "historic" deal on the economic framework of the "Build Back Better" massive spending bill.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us

Biden Claims Democrats Have Reached 'Historic' Deal on Spending Bill

15:56 GMT 28.10.2021 (Updated: 16:07 GMT 28.10.2021)
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
Biden's sweeping "Build Back Better" agenda has long been the subject of heated debates within the Democratic party, with the progressives demanding more liberal spending, and the moderates voicing concerns that the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package combined with the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill may be too much.
US President Joe Biden on Thursday touted what he described as the Democratic party's "historic" deal on the economic framework of the "Build Back Better" massive spending bill.
"Today, I'm pleased to announce that after months of tough and thoughtful negotiations [...] I know we have an historic economic framework," Biden said. "It's fiscally responsible, and fully paid for."
111100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:08 GMTCapitol Riot: Why Dems' Effort to Expel 'MAGA' Lawmakers From Congress Won't Succeed at This Point
16:07 GMTFlorida Sues Biden Administration Over Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
15:56 GMTBiden Claims Democrats Have Reached 'Historic' Deal on Spending Bill
15:43 GMTEx-J&K Chief Demands Release of Students Arrested for Celebrating Pakistan's Cricket Win Over India
15:20 GMTNetizens Speculate on Whether Tim Allen Was Dropped as Buzz Lightyear For His Political Views
15:20 GMTElephants in Sunak’s Budget Room: Overlooked Problems May Disrupt UK Economic Growth, Observers Warn
15:04 GMTMessage in Hebrew: Iranian General Says Enemy Plot 'to Wreak Havoc' in Tehran Foiled
15:01 GMTCristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Expecting Twins: 'Our Hearts Are Full of Love'
14:47 GMTBiden Hasn’t Got a Prayer
14:42 GMTPakistan 'Won’t Allow Armed Militia' as TLP Stands Firm on Demand to Expel French Envoy
14:27 GMTFight Eruption…With Explosives? Official Suggests Dropping Bomb on Raging Canary Island Volcano
14:18 GMTAssange Should be Hailed, Not Jailed, Says Corbyn at US Extradition Appeal
13:55 GMTRussia Concerned Over EU's Attempts to Assert Political Ambitions in Arctic
13:54 GMTChina Urges US to Stop Perceiving It as 'Imaginary Enemy'
13:49 GMTTwelve European Countries Call On Israel to Reverse West Bank Construction Plans
13:44 GMTTaliban Appoints New Head of Afghan Embassy in Pakistan
13:35 GMTKremlin Says No Decisions Made on Mandatory Vaccination Against COVID-19 in Russia
13:33 GMTCalifornia School Board President Under Pressure to Resign After Heard Saying 'F**k You' to Parent
13:31 GMTUS High School Under Investigation Over Photos of Students Giving Teachers Lap Dance
13:23 GMTMunich Security Conference Chief Warns Against Removing US Nukes From Germany