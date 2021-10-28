Biden Claims Democrats Have Reached 'Historic' Deal on Spending Bill

Biden's sweeping "Build Back Better" agenda has long been the subject of heated debates within the Democratic party, with the progressives demanding more liberal spending, and the moderates voicing concerns that the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package combined with the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill may be too much.
US President Joe Biden on Thursday touted what he described as the Democratic party's "historic" deal on the economic framework of the "Build Back Better" massive spending bill.
"Today, I'm pleased to announce that after months of tough and thoughtful negotiations [...] I know we have an historic economic framework," Biden said. "It's fiscally responsible, and fully paid for."