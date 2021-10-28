https://sputniknews.com/20211028/biden-claims-democrats-have-reached-historic-deal-on-spending-bill-1090284656.html

Biden Claims Democrats Have Reached 'Historic' Deal on Spending Bill

Biden Claims Democrats Have Reached 'Historic' Deal on Spending Bill

Biden's sweeping "Build Back Better" agenda has long been the subject of heated debates within the Democratic party, with the progressives demanding more... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-28T15:56+0000

2021-10-28T15:56+0000

2021-10-28T16:07+0000

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1090284656.jpg?1635437268

US President Joe Biden on Thursday touted what he described as the Democratic party's "historic" deal on the economic framework of the "Build Back Better" massive spending bill.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

us