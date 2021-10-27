Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: US Police Responding to 'Bomb Threat' at HHS Building
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/democrats-unveil-billionaire-income-tax-proposal-drawing-criticism-from-worlds-richest-person-1090254231.html
Democrats Unveil Billionaire Income Tax Proposal, Drawing Criticism From World's Richest Person
Democrats Unveil Billionaire Income Tax Proposal, Drawing Criticism From World's Richest Person
Under his "Build Back Better" agenda, US President Joe Biden has long promised to make American billionaires pay their "fair share" of taxes, particularly in... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-27T15:58+0000
2021-10-27T15:58+0000
joe biden
elon musk
us
tax
democrats
billionaires
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/02/1082229651_0:234:3000:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_f7484651b1e1be941cb60d53588d225f.jpg
On Wednesday, US Senate Democrats unveiled their Billionaires Income Tax proposal, which would hit the pockets of those with more than $1 billion in assets or incomes of more than $100 million a year - which, according to some estimations, would affect some 700-800 people in the US.The new proposed billionaires tax, combined with the 15% corporate minimum tax, will oblige the billionaires to pay taxes on the gains of stocks and other tradable assets even when they have not been sold.The proposal was designed by Senators Angus King, Elizabeth Warren, and Ron Wyden. The Democrats touted their suggested addition to the US tax code as something that would "ensure [billionaire] companies stop cheating the system".Warren echoed the sentiment, saying that the Democrats "can't let billionaire corporations get away with paying almost nothing in taxes, while Americans are left holding the bag".However, the new proposal was not welcomed by everyone, with concerns about the suggestion emerging even among the Democrats themselves. Some of them prefer the party's earlier idea to just undo the Trump-era tax cuts for the rich. However, this was previously criticised by Senator Kyrsten Sinema, whose vote is also needed for any tax proposal to proceed in the Senate, given the Dems' razor-thin majority.Meanwhile, in regard to the Billionaires Income Tax proposal, Sinema is yet to share her opinion. When it came to the corporate minimum tax, she appeared to be welcoming, calling it "a commonsense step toward ensuring that highly profitable corporations pay a reasonable minimum corporate tax on their profits".One Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, was reported to have voiced concerns about the billionaires tax.Among those who have already offered their views on the Wednesday Democratic proposal were many conservatives and billionaires themselves, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who, according to Forbes, is the richest person in the history of the world.Republicans, in their turn, blasted the billionaires tax as "harebrained", suggesting that it may even face legal challenges, arguing that it would hurt the rich "job creators". Democrats, however, hit back with estimations that the new tax could generate $200 billion in revenue - something that is much needed for the Biden administration to push its sweeping spending plans on infrastructure, health care, climate change, child care, and other things.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/02/1082229651_332:0:3000:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_821e55bbd357417e0c0769defe09a9ee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, elon musk, us, tax, democrats, billionaires

Democrats Unveil Billionaire Income Tax Proposal, Drawing Criticism From World's Richest Person

15:58 GMT 27.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / SAMUEL CORUMNational Guard troops continue to guard the grounds of the US Capitol building in the extended security perimeter around Capitol Hill following the January 6th attack by a pro-Trump mob on February 11, 2021 in Washington, DC.
National Guard troops continue to guard the grounds of the US Capitol building in the extended security perimeter around Capitol Hill following the January 6th attack by a pro-Trump mob on February 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / SAMUEL CORUM
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Under his "Build Back Better" agenda, US President Joe Biden has long promised to make American billionaires pay their "fair share" of taxes, particularly in order to pour money into his ambitious domestic policy projects.
On Wednesday, US Senate Democrats unveiled their Billionaires Income Tax proposal, which would hit the pockets of those with more than $1 billion in assets or incomes of more than $100 million a year - which, according to some estimations, would affect some 700-800 people in the US.
The new proposed billionaires tax, combined with the 15% corporate minimum tax, will oblige the billionaires to pay taxes on the gains of stocks and other tradable assets even when they have not been sold.
The proposal was designed by Senators Angus King, Elizabeth Warren, and Ron Wyden. The Democrats touted their suggested addition to the US tax code as something that would "ensure [billionaire] companies stop cheating the system".

"Right now, teachers and firefighters pay taxes every paycheck and billionaires pay nothing for years on end. I have a plan to change that once and for all, and ensure billionaires pay their fair share. It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax", Wyden said on his Twitter account.

Warren echoed the sentiment, saying that the Democrats "can't let billionaire corporations get away with paying almost nothing in taxes, while Americans are left holding the bag".
However, the new proposal was not welcomed by everyone, with concerns about the suggestion emerging even among the Democrats themselves. Some of them prefer the party's earlier idea to just undo the Trump-era tax cuts for the rich. However, this was previously criticised by Senator Kyrsten Sinema, whose vote is also needed for any tax proposal to proceed in the Senate, given the Dems' razor-thin majority.
Meanwhile, in regard to the Billionaires Income Tax proposal, Sinema is yet to share her opinion. When it came to the corporate minimum tax, she appeared to be welcoming, calling it "a commonsense step toward ensuring that highly profitable corporations pay a reasonable minimum corporate tax on their profits".
One Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, was reported to have voiced concerns about the billionaires tax.
"I don’t like it. I don't like the connotation that we're targeting different people, as people that basically, they contributed to society and create a lot of jobs and a lot of money and give a lot to philanthropic pursuits. But it's time that we all pull together and grow together", Manchin told reporters when asked about his opinion on the proposal.
Among those who have already offered their views on the Wednesday Democratic proposal were many conservatives and billionaires themselves, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who, according to Forbes, is the richest person in the history of the world.

"Eventually, they run out of other people’s money and then they come for you", Musk tweeted, responding to a user who appeared to be critical of the proposal as well.

Republicans, in their turn, blasted the billionaires tax as "harebrained", suggesting that it may even face legal challenges, arguing that it would hurt the rich "job creators". Democrats, however, hit back with estimations that the new tax could generate $200 billion in revenue - something that is much needed for the Biden administration to push its sweeping spending plans on infrastructure, health care, climate change, child care, and other things.
612000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:52 GMTNicolas Cage Reportedly Complained About Armourer Who Worked on Rust With Alec Baldwin
16:52 GMTSetback for Modi's 'Act East Policy' as Adani Abandons Port Project in Myanmar
16:44 GMTLeningrad Region Making Serious Efforts to Integrate Migrants Into Society
16:37 GMTGas Stations in Iran Resume Work Following Alleged Cyberattack
16:33 GMTTurkey Deploys Troops on Syrian Border to Launch Offensive Against Kurds, Report Claims
16:30 GMTFlorida Judge Agrees to Transfer Trump-Twitter Case to California
16:30 GMT'Merry F***ing Christmas': Ilhan Omar Receives 'Suspicious' Package With Threatening Message
16:10 GMTAlec Baldwin's Gun Fired Live Lead Projectile, Too Early to 'Comment on Charges', Sheriff Says
15:58 GMTDemocrats Unveil Billionaire Income Tax Proposal, Drawing Criticism From World's Richest Person
15:44 GMTWATCH LIVE: US Police Responding to 'Bomb Threat' at HHS Building
15:02 GMT‘Weakness Invites Aggression’: Taiwan ‘to Beef Up Defence Capabilities’ Amid Beijing-Taipei Tensions
15:00 GMTWhat's Behind the Spike in Hate Crimes in the US Outlined in Amended FBI Statistical Data?
14:48 GMTMeghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Target of Coordinated Hate Campaign on Social Media, Report Says
14:45 GMTCapitol Police Investigating 'Bomb Threat' at US Department of Health and Human Services - Video
14:42 GMTRishi Sunak Hoists Red Ensign, Hands Out Populist Prosecco Tax Cut in Heavily Leaked Budget Speech
14:36 GMTSecond Met Police Officer Charged With Rape Since Wayne Couzens Jailed for Sarah Everard Murder
14:19 GMTGare du Nord Railway Station in Paris Evacuated Over Reported Bomb Threat - Photo, Video
14:16 GMTUN Security Council Holds Briefing on Sudan Crisis
14:13 GMTUS Issues First Passport With X Gender Marker
14:10 GMTUK's Channel 4 Mysteriously Goes Off Air During Discussion of Superstitions