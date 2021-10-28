https://sputniknews.com/20211028/biden-admin-bars-immigration-arrests-at-schools-hospitals-places-of-worship-1090265419.html
Biden Admin. Bars Immigration Arrests at Schools, Hospitals, Places of Worship
Biden Admin. Bars Immigration Arrests at Schools, Hospitals, Places of Worship
Biden Admin. Bars Immigration Arrests at Schools, Hospitals, Places of Worship
2021-10-28T00:14+0000
2021-10-28T00:14+0000
2021-10-28T00:14+0000
us
immigration
alejandro mayorkas
us immigration and customs enforcement (ice)
us customs and border protection (cbp)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083447457_0:190:2967:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_6573fe3e45ff954ab8ddd86838995723.jpg
Areas considered “protected” include schools ranging from pre-school to university, the memorandum said on Wednesday. Medical facilities considered protected areas include hospitals, health clinics, vaccination or testing sites and community health centers.In addition, immigration-related arrests will not be allowed at places of worship, whether at buildings dedicated to activities of faith or a temporary location.US immigration enforcement arrests are also prohibited at recreation centers and parks, social services facilities, disaster relief sites, funerals, demonstrations and rallies, the memorandum added.However, US authorities may be able to take action in these safe spaces if there's a serious national security threat or risk of violence and death, according to the memorandum.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083447457_118:0:2849:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a9ff6aa63552698ed47388c04b3e55e7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, immigration, alejandro mayorkas, us immigration and customs enforcement (ice), us customs and border protection (cbp)
Biden Admin. Bars Immigration Arrests at Schools, Hospitals, Places of Worship
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a memorandum barring US immigration enforcement to do arrests in so-called protected areas such as schools, hospitals and places of worship in the United States.
Areas considered “protected” include schools ranging from pre-school to university, the memorandum said on Wednesday. Medical facilities considered protected areas include hospitals, health clinics, vaccination or testing sites and community health centers.
"This memorandum provides guidance for ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and CBP [Customs and Border Protection] enforcement actions in or near areas that require special protection," the memorandum said. "It is effective immediately."
In addition, immigration-related arrests will not be allowed at places of worship, whether at buildings dedicated to activities of faith or a temporary location.
US immigration enforcement arrests
are also prohibited at recreation centers and parks, social services facilities, disaster relief sites, funerals, demonstrations and rallies, the memorandum added.
However, US authorities may be able to take action in these safe spaces if there's a serious national security threat or risk of violence and death, according to the memorandum.