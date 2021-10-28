https://sputniknews.com/20211028/biden-admin-bars-immigration-arrests-at-schools-hospitals-places-of-worship-1090265419.html

Biden Admin. Bars Immigration Arrests at Schools, Hospitals, Places of Worship

Biden Admin. Bars Immigration Arrests at Schools, Hospitals, Places of Worship

Biden Admin. Bars Immigration Arrests at Schools, Hospitals, Places of Worship

2021-10-28T00:14+0000

2021-10-28T00:14+0000

2021-10-28T00:14+0000

us

immigration

alejandro mayorkas

us immigration and customs enforcement (ice)

us customs and border protection (cbp)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083447457_0:190:2967:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_6573fe3e45ff954ab8ddd86838995723.jpg

Areas considered “protected” include schools ranging from pre-school to university, the memorandum said on Wednesday. Medical facilities considered protected areas include hospitals, health clinics, vaccination or testing sites and community health centers.In addition, immigration-related arrests will not be allowed at places of worship, whether at buildings dedicated to activities of faith or a temporary location.US immigration enforcement arrests are also prohibited at recreation centers and parks, social services facilities, disaster relief sites, funerals, demonstrations and rallies, the memorandum added.However, US authorities may be able to take action in these safe spaces if there's a serious national security threat or risk of violence and death, according to the memorandum.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, immigration, alejandro mayorkas, us immigration and customs enforcement (ice), us customs and border protection (cbp)