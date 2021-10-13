Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/leaked-border-patrol-docs-appear-to-show-that-us-govt-released-over-70000-illegal-migrants-into-us-1089896907.html
Leaked Border Patrol Docs Appear to Show Biden Admin Released 160,000 Illegal Immigrants Into US
Leaked Border Patrol Docs Appear to Show Biden Admin Released 160,000 Illegal Immigrants Into US
The United States is facing a severe crisis on its southern border with Mexico, with Border Patrol agents catching, detaining and deporting hundreds of... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T15:20+0000
2021-10-13T15:55+0000
us border patrol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083447493_0:196:2943:1851_1920x0_80_0_0_37453654f46eaa3c7c5d84b18d1fc39c.jpg
The federal government has allowed for over 160,000 illegal immigrants to be released into the United States since March, with over 70,000 of them arriving in the country since early August, Fox News journalist Bill Melugin has reported, citing pages from Border Patrol documents he says were provided to him by an unnamed source.The documents, whose authenticity is yet to be verified, appear to show that a total of 31.977 illegal aliens have received parole status, ordinarily reserved for cases of urgent humanitarian need, since 6 August. The temporary resident status provides immigrants with eligibility for work permits, and is the same kind of document granted to tens of thousands of Afghan nationals who arrived in the US from Kabul in August after Afghanistan was overrun by the Taliban. The papers also appear to show that some 94,570 people were released into the country through 'notices to report' since March. The notices require migrants to contact immigration authorities on a set date to inform them of their destination.Another 39,630 migrants were released into the country on their own recognizance since August, requiring them to promise to appear in a court on a set date to determine their future status.A separate document, purportedly showing a snapshot of a single day in the busy Del Rio sector of the US-Mexico frontier, shows that 128 single adult illegal immigrants were released from Border Patrol custody without 'alternatives to detention' measures like ankle bracelets, surrender of documents, etc. in place to ensure their supervision once inside the US.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083447493_107:0:2836:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9680da49c981f3681c78e0af1dc083f5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us border patrol

Leaked Border Patrol Docs Appear to Show Biden Admin Released 160,000 Illegal Immigrants Into US

15:20 GMT 13.10.2021 (Updated: 15:55 GMT 13.10.2021)
© REUTERS / JOSE LUIS GONZALEZA migrant from Guatemala runs to hide from U.S. Border Patrol after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., July 22, 2021
A migrant from Guatemala runs to hide from U.S. Border Patrol after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., July 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© REUTERS / JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ
Subscribe
The United States is facing a severe crisis on its southern border with Mexico, with Border Patrol agents catching, detaining and deporting hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens seeking to make their way into the country. The crisis began after President Joe Biden scrapped his predecessor's hardline immigration policy.
The federal government has allowed for over 160,000 illegal immigrants to be released into the United States since March, with over 70,000 of them arriving in the country since early August, Fox News journalist Bill Melugin has reported, citing pages from Border Patrol documents he says were provided to him by an unnamed source.
The documents, whose authenticity is yet to be verified, appear to show that a total of 31.977 illegal aliens have received parole status, ordinarily reserved for cases of urgent humanitarian need, since 6 August. The temporary resident status provides immigrants with eligibility for work permits, and is the same kind of document granted to tens of thousands of Afghan nationals who arrived in the US from Kabul in August after Afghanistan was overrun by the Taliban.
The papers also appear to show that some 94,570 people were released into the country through 'notices to report' since March. The notices require migrants to contact immigration authorities on a set date to inform them of their destination.
Another 39,630 migrants were released into the country on their own recognizance since August, requiring them to promise to appear in a court on a set date to determine their future status.
A separate document, purportedly showing a snapshot of a single day in the busy Del Rio sector of the US-Mexico frontier, shows that 128 single adult illegal immigrants were released from Border Patrol custody without 'alternatives to detention' measures like ankle bracelets, surrender of documents, etc. in place to ensure their supervision once inside the US.
130005
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:35 GMT'F**k': Andy Murray Trolls Himself After Losing to Bitter Rival Alexander Zverev at Indian Wells
15:30 GMT'Unbelieveable': 90-Year-Old 'Star Trek' Actor William Shatner Sets Record as Oldest Human in Space
15:21 GMTStalin-Led DMK Party Wins Village Council Polls in India's Tamil Nadu
15:20 GMTLeaked Border Patrol Docs Appear to Show Biden Admin Released 160,000 Illegal Immigrants Into US
15:15 GMTPolish Government Approves Construction of Border Wall on Frontier With Belarus
14:45 GMTThere Should be a Possibility to Negotiate Deal 'Stronger' Than JCPOA, US Special Envoy to Iran Says
14:34 GMTAR Porn Set to Catch on in a Big Way as People Explore Their Sexual 'Fantasies' at Home
14:21 GMTUK Minister Confident People Will Get Toys for Christmas as Containers Pile Up at Ports
14:16 GMTUsers Unable to Access NHS App, Website & COVID Pass
14:15 GMTWhy Signing Erling Haaland is Key to Pep Guardiola's Man City Success After Harry Kane Setback
14:06 GMTPolish Football Association Says FIFA Found No Proof of Glik Racially Abusing Walker
14:00 GMTRussia Approves Trials of Sputnik V Vaccine in Form of Nasal Spray
13:59 GMTTwo-Thirds of US Republican Voters Want Trump to Run Again in 2024, Poll Shows
13:47 GMTChina Rejects Attempts to Blemish Its Reputation Using Cybersecurity, Foreign Ministry Says
13:45 GMTPentagon Lacks COVID-19 Status of Thousands of Civilian Staff Amid Looming Jab Deadline
13:45 GMTUkraine Ready for Normandy Format Talks, 'Waiting for Signal' From Russia, Foreign Minister Says
13:42 GMTClashes in Kosovo Leave 10 Serbs Hospitalized, One Seriously Injured, Hospital Director Says
13:27 GMTNew Pre-Trial Hearing in Prince Andrew Sexual Assault Case to Commence in New York
13:26 GMTPutin Says US Has Triggered a Global Arms Race by Withdrawing From ABM Treaty
13:19 GMTMad Magyars: Tory MP Criticises ‘Deeply Disturbing’ Scenes Involving Hungary Supporters at Wembley