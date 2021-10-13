https://sputniknews.com/20211013/leaked-border-patrol-docs-appear-to-show-that-us-govt-released-over-70000-illegal-migrants-into-us-1089896907.html

Leaked Border Patrol Docs Appear to Show Biden Admin Released 160,000 Illegal Immigrants Into US

The United States is facing a severe crisis on its southern border with Mexico, with Border Patrol agents catching, detaining and deporting hundreds of... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

The federal government has allowed for over 160,000 illegal immigrants to be released into the United States since March, with over 70,000 of them arriving in the country since early August, Fox News journalist Bill Melugin has reported, citing pages from Border Patrol documents he says were provided to him by an unnamed source.The documents, whose authenticity is yet to be verified, appear to show that a total of 31.977 illegal aliens have received parole status, ordinarily reserved for cases of urgent humanitarian need, since 6 August. The temporary resident status provides immigrants with eligibility for work permits, and is the same kind of document granted to tens of thousands of Afghan nationals who arrived in the US from Kabul in August after Afghanistan was overrun by the Taliban. The papers also appear to show that some 94,570 people were released into the country through 'notices to report' since March. The notices require migrants to contact immigration authorities on a set date to inform them of their destination.Another 39,630 migrants were released into the country on their own recognizance since August, requiring them to promise to appear in a court on a set date to determine their future status.A separate document, purportedly showing a snapshot of a single day in the busy Del Rio sector of the US-Mexico frontier, shows that 128 single adult illegal immigrants were released from Border Patrol custody without 'alternatives to detention' measures like ankle bracelets, surrender of documents, etc. in place to ensure their supervision once inside the US.

