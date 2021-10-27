Registration was successful!
When Harry Met Meghan: Prince Was 'Struggling to Find Himself', Had Anger Issues Before, Author Says
When Harry Met Meghan: Prince Was 'Struggling to Find Himself', Had Anger Issues Before, Author Says
Harry's early years were not without controversy either, as he was involved in a number of stories, including one in which the prince was photographed at a... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-27T21:18+0000
2021-10-27T21:26+0000
prince harry
society
uk royal family
meghan markle
royal couple
royal rift
uk
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090262632_0:0:2885:1623_1920x0_80_0_0_304244560b6ffa06848272d09ce37953.jpg
https://sputniknews.com/20210909/prince-williams-question-about-meghan-markle-made-harry-go-ballistic-book-claims-1088918134.html
prince harry, society, uk royal family, meghan markle, royal couple, royal rift, uk

When Harry Met Meghan: Prince Was 'Struggling to Find Himself', Had Anger Issues Before, Author Says

21:18 GMT 27.10.2021 (Updated: 21:26 GMT 27.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniPrince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, left, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex speak at Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New York.
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, left, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex speak at Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materials
Harry's early years were not without controversy either, as he was involved in a number of stories, including one in which the prince was photographed at a costume party wearing a Nazi outfit with a swastika armband.
Prince Harry was "struggling to find himself" and had problems with anger before he turned his life around and met Meghan Markle, a new royal biography author claimed in a recent podcast.
In a recent episode of the Podcast Royal, royal author Andrew Morton, reflecting on the Duke of Sussex's life before he met the former actress, claims that Meghan would not have fallen for Harry if she had met him two years earlier, when he was allegedly living a crazy life.
"I think even when she fell for Harry she insisted that he went for counselling for the anger issues that he had," Morton said. “And two, or three years before that, he was a very angry young man. He was taking on the world, he was taking on paparazzi photographers particularly."
According to the writer, Harry "was stumbling out of bars dishevelled and the worse for wear for drink, and he didn’t seem to have a compass, he didn’t know which way to turn."
© AP Photo / ADAM BUTLERNews agent Roy Ottoway reads a copy of tabloid 'The Sun', whose front page shows a picture of Britain's Prince Harry wearing a Nazi soldier's uniform to a fancy dress party, early Thursday morning, Jan. 13, 2005 at King's Cross station in London.
News agent Roy Ottoway reads a copy of tabloid 'The Sun', whose front page shows a picture of Britain's Prince Harry wearing a Nazi soldier's uniform to a fancy dress party, early Thursday morning, Jan. 13, 2005 at King's Cross station in London. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
News agent Roy Ottoway reads a copy of tabloid 'The Sun', whose front page shows a picture of Britain's Prince Harry wearing a Nazi soldier's uniform to a fancy dress party, early Thursday morning, Jan. 13, 2005 at King's Cross station in London.
© AP Photo / ADAM BUTLER
"And at that time, he was struggling to find himself, struggling with the loss of his mother, and as a young man he wasn’t always the popular Harry of popular imagination," Morton added.
Morton claimed that as a result of some of his actions, the Duke of Sussex was labeled with certain derogatory names.
“For example, we all remember Las Vegas when he stripped naked in front of a group of strangers. By any standards, prince or not, that’s pretty out there behaviour,” the writer explained. "And he said himself, he was too much army, not enough prince."
The royal biographer also mentioned how Harry's creation of the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick service people, helped him to get his life back on track right before meeting Meghan.
In 2016, the prince and his now-wife Meghan were introduced by a mutual friend and began dating. In May 2018, the couple married in a grandiose royal ceremony before stepping down from royal duties and relocating to the US in March of last year.
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry walk in the procession, ahead of Britain Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
Prince William's Question About Meghan Markle Made Harry Go 'Ballistic', Book Claims
9 September, 14:16 GMT
“So Meghan, as she says herself, her favourite word is ‘classy’, and Harry wasn’t particularly classy three or four years beforehand," said Morton. "He’d cleaned up his act, he’d got involved in the Invictus Games, he’d found his cause in life, and he stuck to that, helping disabled mentally injured soldiers and servicewomen to find themselves. And I think that was something that helped him find himself as well.”
Harry established his charitable Archewell foundation with Meghan after relinquishing his royal duties, signed deals with Netflix and Spotify, and adopted a celebrity lifestyle, while also causing great irritation to his family with his frequent revelations and accusations against his relatives.
251000
