When Harry Met Meghan: Prince Was 'Struggling to Find Himself', Had Anger Issues Before, Author Says

When Harry Met Meghan: Prince Was 'Struggling to Find Himself', Had Anger Issues Before, Author Says

2021-10-27T21:18+0000

2021-10-27T21:18+0000

2021-10-27T21:26+0000

Prince Harry was "struggling to find himself" and had problems with anger before he turned his life around and met Meghan Markle, a new royal biography author claimed in a recent podcast.In a recent episode of the Podcast Royal, royal author Andrew Morton, reflecting on the Duke of Sussex's life before he met the former actress, claims that Meghan would not have fallen for Harry if she had met him two years earlier, when he was allegedly living a crazy life.According to the writer, Harry "was stumbling out of bars dishevelled and the worse for wear for drink, and he didn’t seem to have a compass, he didn’t know which way to turn.""And at that time, he was struggling to find himself, struggling with the loss of his mother, and as a young man he wasn’t always the popular Harry of popular imagination," Morton added.Morton claimed that as a result of some of his actions, the Duke of Sussex was labeled with certain derogatory names.The royal biographer also mentioned how Harry's creation of the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick service people, helped him to get his life back on track right before meeting Meghan.In 2016, the prince and his now-wife Meghan were introduced by a mutual friend and began dating. In May 2018, the couple married in a grandiose royal ceremony before stepping down from royal duties and relocating to the US in March of last year.“So Meghan, as she says herself, her favourite word is ‘classy’, and Harry wasn’t particularly classy three or four years beforehand," said Morton. "He’d cleaned up his act, he’d got involved in the Invictus Games, he’d found his cause in life, and he stuck to that, helping disabled mentally injured soldiers and servicewomen to find themselves. And I think that was something that helped him find himself as well.”Harry established his charitable Archewell foundation with Meghan after relinquishing his royal duties, signed deals with Netflix and Spotify, and adopted a celebrity lifestyle, while also causing great irritation to his family with his frequent revelations and accusations against his relatives.

