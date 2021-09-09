Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210909/prince-williams-question-about-meghan-markle-made-harry-go-ballistic-book-claims-1088918134.html
Prince William's Question About Meghan Markle Made Harry Go 'Ballistic', Book Claims
Prince William's Question About Meghan Markle Made Harry Go 'Ballistic', Book Claims
Prince William and Prince Harry entered a tense period of brotherly drama after the latter separated from the UK royal family following his marriage with... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-09T14:16+0000
2021-09-09T14:16+0000
prince william
prince harry
royal family
meghan markle
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083280478_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7bfe1531abe2b5341640d2bf61275de4.jpg
A new bombshell book titled "Finding Freedom", which is an unofficial biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, revealed that Harry's brother, Prince William, appeared to have infuriated his sibling with just five words about his then-fiancée.The question appeared to make Harry "ballistic", with him claiming that William was "trying to wreck this relationship before it’s even started". According to other sources, William and his wife Kate Middleton added fuel to the fire by not making Meghan "feel particularly welcome" when she moved to the United Kingdom. Some insiders, however, claimed that the couple acted in Harry's best interests.However, according to the book, it was not only about Meghan when it came to William and Harry's brotherly competition. Long before meeting Markle, Harry wanted to change things as he was feeling "awkward as a plus one" in his older brother's shadow.When Meghan appeared in his life, the contrast between the couple's approach to the royal family's image with that of William and Kate's intensified. While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge "were happy adopting the palace’s 'never complain, never explain' mantra”, the Sussexes appeared to want to react to all the negativity they faced in the media.“The palace approach would always be - how did we do it last time? He wanted to do things differently and I think Meghan was the catalyst for him but also gave him the confidence which he lacked to change things", one of the insiders claimed.Earlier, Prince Harry admitted that he and his older brother were "certainly on different paths", but reiterated commitment to him as part of the family, saying that "we’ll always be brothers".
https://sputniknews.com/20210704/meghan-markles-biographer-claims-prince-williams-staff-spread-stories-about-harrys-mental-health--1083305992.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083280478_11:0:2742:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_abc6558934310e090c19d7516f4eb296.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prince william, prince harry, royal family, meghan markle, uk

Prince William's Question About Meghan Markle Made Harry Go 'Ballistic', Book Claims

14:16 GMT 09.09.2021
© AP Photo / Victoria JonesPrince William, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry walk in the procession, ahead of Britain Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry walk in the procession, ahead of Britain Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
© AP Photo / Victoria Jones
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Prince William and Prince Harry entered a tense period of brotherly drama after the latter separated from the UK royal family following his marriage with Meghan Markle.
A new bombshell book titled "Finding Freedom", which is an unofficial biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, revealed that Harry's brother, Prince William, appeared to have infuriated his sibling with just five words about his then-fiancée.

"Are you sure about this?" William asked Harry as he took him aside shortly after the latter became engaged to Meghan Markle, according to The Telegraph.

The question appeared to make Harry "ballistic", with him claiming that William was "trying to wreck this relationship before it’s even started". According to other sources, William and his wife Kate Middleton added fuel to the fire by not making Meghan "feel particularly welcome" when she moved to the United Kingdom. Some insiders, however, claimed that the couple acted in Harry's best interests.

“You have to remember that Kate and Harry were always very close too”, one insider told The Telegraph.

Britain's Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Britain July 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2021
Meghan Markle's Biographer Claims Prince William's Staff Spread Stories About Harry's Mental Health
4 July, 15:09 GMT
However, according to the book, it was not only about Meghan when it came to William and Harry's brotherly competition. Long before meeting Markle, Harry wanted to change things as he was feeling "awkward as a plus one" in his older brother's shadow.

“Long before Meghan he wanted to change things. He wanted to control his own narrative. He would say, 'Why can’t we use social media or record videos and cut out the press?'” the book said.

When Meghan appeared in his life, the contrast between the couple's approach to the royal family's image with that of William and Kate's intensified. While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge "were happy adopting the palace’s 'never complain, never explain' mantra”, the Sussexes appeared to want to react to all the negativity they faced in the media.
“The palace approach would always be - how did we do it last time? He wanted to do things differently and I think Meghan was the catalyst for him but also gave him the confidence which he lacked to change things", one of the insiders claimed.
Earlier, Prince Harry admitted that he and his older brother were "certainly on different paths", but reiterated commitment to him as part of the family, saying that "we’ll always be brothers".
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:34 GMTPentagon Chief Explains Why Al-Qaeda 'Has the Ability to Regenerate in Afghanistan'
14:33 GMTIranian Army Reportedly Fires Missiles at Hostile Groups in Northern Iraq
14:16 GMTPrince William's Question About Meghan Markle Made Harry Go 'Ballistic', Book Claims
14:15 GMTFrance Slams London for 'Financial Blackmail' Over UK's Stance on Migrants in English Channel
14:02 GMTHackers Reportedly Broke Into United Nations Earlier This Year and Stole Sensitive Data
14:01 GMTTop US Commanders to Testify in Senate on Afghanistan Withdrawal
13:58 GMTElon, Pause Your Space Missions: Viruses Could Exist Anywhere in the Universe, Claims Scientist
13:54 GMTUK's Priti Awful Hypocrisy
13:44 GMTTurkey Detains 13 Daesh Terror Suspects in Ankara, Reports Suggest
13:43 GMTMan Utd Have a Chance at Winning EPL With Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Former Club Icon Dimitar Berbatov
13:43 GMTBiden to Withdraw His ATF Head Nominee Due to Congressional Opposition, Reports Suggest
13:38 GMTUS Weekly Jobless Claims at 310,000 in New Pandemic Low
13:19 GMTQatar World Cup: Naked Football Match Organiser 'Euphoric' After Game Steals Spotlight Online
13:18 GMTGerman Prosecutors Reportedly Raid Finance and Justice Ministries Amid Money-Laundering Probe
12:59 GMTScotland Still Divided Over Independence Vote, Poll Shows
12:52 GMTSingapore Jails Citizen on Terrorist Funding Charges for First Time in History, Reports Say
12:48 GMTSnake, Duct Tape, Dosimeters: How Scientists Study Impact of Radiation in Fukushima Exclusion Zone
12:25 GMTFrance Sentences Bashar Assad's Uncle to 4 Years in Prison for Financial Crimes
12:15 GMTChinese Media Suggests Sending PLA Warships Into US Territorial Waters Amid South China Sea Tensions
11:59 GMTArrest Warrant Issued for Pakistani Actress Saba Qamar For Shooting Music Video in Mosque