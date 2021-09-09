https://sputniknews.com/20210909/prince-williams-question-about-meghan-markle-made-harry-go-ballistic-book-claims-1088918134.html

Prince William's Question About Meghan Markle Made Harry Go 'Ballistic', Book Claims

Prince William's Question About Meghan Markle Made Harry Go 'Ballistic', Book Claims

Prince William and Prince Harry entered a tense period of brotherly drama after the latter separated from the UK royal family following his marriage with... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International

A new bombshell book titled "Finding Freedom", which is an unofficial biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, revealed that Harry's brother, Prince William, appeared to have infuriated his sibling with just five words about his then-fiancée.The question appeared to make Harry "ballistic", with him claiming that William was "trying to wreck this relationship before it’s even started". According to other sources, William and his wife Kate Middleton added fuel to the fire by not making Meghan "feel particularly welcome" when she moved to the United Kingdom. Some insiders, however, claimed that the couple acted in Harry's best interests.However, according to the book, it was not only about Meghan when it came to William and Harry's brotherly competition. Long before meeting Markle, Harry wanted to change things as he was feeling "awkward as a plus one" in his older brother's shadow.When Meghan appeared in his life, the contrast between the couple's approach to the royal family's image with that of William and Kate's intensified. While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge "were happy adopting the palace’s 'never complain, never explain' mantra”, the Sussexes appeared to want to react to all the negativity they faced in the media.“The palace approach would always be - how did we do it last time? He wanted to do things differently and I think Meghan was the catalyst for him but also gave him the confidence which he lacked to change things", one of the insiders claimed.Earlier, Prince Harry admitted that he and his older brother were "certainly on different paths", but reiterated commitment to him as part of the family, saying that "we’ll always be brothers".

