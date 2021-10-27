WATCH LIVE: US Police Responding to 'Bomb Threat' at HHS Building

Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, as police are investigating a bomb threat at the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) building and have shut down roads around the Capitol complex.According to reports, the HHS building has been evacuated.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
US Police Responding to 'Bomb Threat' at HHS Building
US Police Responding to 'Bomb Threat' at HHS Building