International
WATCH LIVE: US Police Responding to 'Bomb Threat' at HHS Building
WATCH LIVE: US Police Responding to 'Bomb Threat' at HHS Building
WATCH LIVE: US Police Responding to 'Bomb Threat' at HHS Building
The police have closed off roads around the Capitol complex over a potential bomb threat. 27.10.2021
Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, as police are investigating a bomb threat at the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) building and have shut down roads around the Capitol complex.According to reports, the HHS building has been evacuated.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
News
us, bomb threat, capitol police

WATCH LIVE: US Police Responding to 'Bomb Threat' at HHS Building

15:44 GMT 27.10.2021
The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in the evening in Washington Sunday, April 5, 2009.
The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in the evening in Washington Sunday, April 5, 2009. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
The police have closed off roads around the Capitol complex over a potential bomb threat.
Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, as police are investigating a bomb threat at the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) building and have shut down roads around the Capitol complex.
According to reports, the HHS building has been evacuated.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
