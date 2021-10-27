https://sputniknews.com/20211027/watch-live-us-police-responding-to-bomb-threat-at-hhs-building-1090255301.html

WATCH LIVE: US Police Responding to 'Bomb Threat' at HHS Building

The police have closed off roads around the Capitol complex over a potential bomb threat. 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, as police are investigating a bomb threat at the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) building and have shut down roads around the Capitol complex.According to reports, the HHS building has been evacuated.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

