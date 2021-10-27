Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/us-turkey-hold-productive-talks-on-ankaras-removal-from-f-35-jet-program-pentagon-says-1090263452.html
US, Turkey Hold ‘Productive’ Talks on Ankara’s Removal From F-35 Jet Program, Pentagon Says
US, Turkey Hold ‘Productive’ Talks on Ankara’s Removal From F-35 Jet Program, Pentagon Says
US, Turkey Hold ‘Productive’ Talks on Ankara’s Removal From F-35 Jet Program, Pentagon Says
2021-10-27T21:45+0000
2021-10-27T21:44+0000
us
f-35
us pentagon
turkey
turkish military
"Principal Director for Europe and NATO Policy Andrew L. Winternitz and Director for Planning, Programs and Analysis in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Melissa Benkert led a US Department of Defense delegation to Ankara on October 27 for dispute resolution discussions to address remaining issues resulting from Turkey's removal from the F-35 program," Semerloth said.The Defense Department spokesperson said the discussions were "productive," adding that the delegations plan to meet again in the coming months in Washington.
us, f-35, us pentagon, turkey, turkish military

US, Turkey Hold 'Productive' Talks on Ankara's Removal From F-35 Jet Program, Pentagon Says

21:45 GMT 27.10.2021
© AP Photo / MATT CILLEY F-15 aircraft
 F-15 aircraft - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
© AP Photo / MATT CILLEY
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US and Turkish delegations held productive dispute resolution talks over Turkey’s removal from the F-35 fighter jet program due to their purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, Defense Department spokesperson Lt. Col. Anton Semelroth said on Wednesday.
"Principal Director for Europe and NATO Policy Andrew L. Winternitz and Director for Planning, Programs and Analysis in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Melissa Benkert led a US Department of Defense delegation to Ankara on October 27 for dispute resolution discussions to address remaining issues resulting from Turkey’s removal from the F-35 program," Semerloth said.
The Defense Department spokesperson said the discussions were "productive," adding that the delegations plan to meet again in the coming months in Washington.
