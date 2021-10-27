https://sputniknews.com/20211027/us-turkey-hold-productive-talks-on-ankaras-removal-from-f-35-jet-program-pentagon-says-1090263452.html

US, Turkey Hold ‘Productive’ Talks on Ankara’s Removal From F-35 Jet Program, Pentagon Says

"Principal Director for Europe and NATO Policy Andrew L. Winternitz and Director for Planning, Programs and Analysis in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Melissa Benkert led a US Department of Defense delegation to Ankara on October 27 for dispute resolution discussions to address remaining issues resulting from Turkey’s removal from the F-35 program," Semerloth said.The Defense Department spokesperson said the discussions were "productive," adding that the delegations plan to meet again in the coming months in Washington.

