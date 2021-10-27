https://sputniknews.com/20211027/erdogan-seeks-to-discuss-us-turkey-row-over-f-35-jets-with-biden-at-glasgow-talks-1090239446.html

Erdogan Seeks to Discuss US-Turkey Row Over F-35 Jets With Biden at Glasgow Talks

Earlier in October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Washington had offered Ankara to purchase F-16 jets after Ankara was excluded from the... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on Wednesday that the Ankara-Washington row over F-35 fighter jets would be high on the agenda of his upcoming talks with US counterpart Joe Biden in Glasgow.The Turkish president recalled that Ankara earlier paid $1.4 billion for the F-35 warplanes.The remarks come after Turkish Presidency of Defence Industries chief Ismail Demir said earlier this month that Ankara could buy Russia's Su-35 and Su-57 fighters if the US freezes the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.The statement followed President Erdogan saying that Washington had invited Ankara to purchase the F-16 fighter jets as a return for its investment in the F-35 programme. This was preceded by the Turkish presidential office stating that Ankara would consider adding more F-16s to its air fleet in place of the more advanced F-35s after Turkey was removed from the joint strike fighter programme.The row between the US and Turkey, which resulted in Ankara's removal from the F-35 programme, started after the Turkish government decided to purchase Russian-made S-400 missile defence systems. In response, Washington cancelled the sale of the F-35 jets to Turkey over claims that it could leak military secrets to Russia.The US put off the delivery of the F-35 jets to its NATO partner in July 2019 over "security concerns" pertaining to the S-400 systems. Washington argued that the S-400s could detect vulnerabilities in the F-35s and transmit the data to Moscow. Turkey, however, insisted the Russian air defences pose no threat to the US or NATO security.Russia and Turkey signed a $2.5 billion deal for the delivery of four S-400 batteries in December 2017. The delivery of all components of the S-400 air defence missile systems to Turkey was completed last year.

