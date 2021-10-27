Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: US Police Responding to 'Bomb Threat' at HHS Building
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/putin-instructs-gazprom-to-start-boosting-fill-of-ugs-facilities-in-austria-germany-1090257440.html
Putin Instructs Gazprom to Start Boosting Gas Volume in UGS Facilities in Austria, Germany
Putin Instructs Gazprom to Start Boosting Gas Volume in UGS Facilities in Austria, Germany
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed Gazprom to begin planned work to increase the volume of gas in European underground storage... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-27T17:16+0000
2021-10-27T17:17+0000
europe
energy crisis
russia
gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106513/99/1065139938_0:254:4928:3026_1920x0_80_0_0_9048c430739411154126f3b4fababbce.jpg
"Alexey Borisovich [Miller, Gazprom CEO,] I ask you, after you finish pumping gas into underground gas storage facilities in Russia by 8 November, or on 8 November, to start smooth and planned work to increase the volume of gas in your UGS facilities in Europe, in Austria and Germany", Putin said during a video conference on the resource potential of Yamal."We will", Miller replied, adding that Gazprom plans to finish pumping gas into Russian underground storage facilities on 8 November.The Financial Times has previously reported, citing informed sources, that German Chancellor Angela Merkel told EU leaders last week that Russia had pledged to increase gas reserves in Germany's storage facilities.The Russian president emphasised that Gazprom made up for the shortage of US gas in Europe, the volume of supplies turned out to be even bigger than that withdrawn by the United States from the European market.He stressed that the situation on the energy market remains extremely unstable, primarily in Europe, and the level of gas reserves in the European storage facilities is much lower than the average volume during the past five years."Today we will consider a number of promising projects for the development of the Russian fuel and energy sector and its gas segment. We regularly hold such discussions, and this is very important, especially against the background of the current situation on the global energy market. First of all, I mean the situation on the European natural gas market".In Europe, the prices "of the so-called spot, short-term contracts still exceed $1,000 per thousand cubic meters", the president noted.The European Union has seen a spike in natural gas prices over the past few months, driven by growing energy demand in an economic recovery after months of lockdowns, coupled with a limited supply. The peak price of gas futures in Europe exceeded $ 1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters in early October. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that the bloc will explore how to establish strategic gas reserves amid the energy price crisis. The commission president also said that the union will "assess" the functionality of the electricity market and present its findings next year.
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/putin-says-europes-gas-price-crunch-caused-by-systemic-flaws-in-energy-sector-1089888287.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106513/99/1065139938_278:0:4651:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_4fb9afa3fea5407960d8a3d395ba9588.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, energy crisis, russia, gas

Putin Instructs Gazprom to Start Boosting Gas Volume in UGS Facilities in Austria, Germany

17:16 GMT 27.10.2021 (Updated: 17:17 GMT 27.10.2021)
© Sputnik / Maxim BlinowGazprom
Gazprom - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinow
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed Gazprom to begin planned work to increase the volume of gas in European underground storage facilities after pumping gas into underground storage facilities in Russia.
"Alexey Borisovich [Miller, Gazprom CEO,] I ask you, after you finish pumping gas into underground gas storage facilities in Russia by 8 November, or on 8 November, to start smooth and planned work to increase the volume of gas in your UGS facilities in Europe, in Austria and Germany", Putin said during a video conference on the resource potential of Yamal.
"This will make it possible to reliably, stably, rhythmically fulfill your contractual obligations to supply European partners with gas in the fall-winter period. And among other things, it will certainly create a favorable situation, a more favorable situation in the energy market in Europe as a whole", the president stated.
"We will", Miller replied, adding that Gazprom plans to finish pumping gas into Russian underground storage facilities on 8 November.
The Financial Times has previously reported, citing informed sources, that German Chancellor Angela Merkel told EU leaders last week that Russia had pledged to increase gas reserves in Germany's storage facilities.
President Vladimir Putin speaking at the Russian Energy Week Forum in Moscow, 13 October 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
Putin: Europe's Gas Price Crunch Caused by Systemic Flaws, Partners Shouldn't Try to Blame Russia
13 October, 11:28 GMT
The Russian president emphasised that Gazprom made up for the shortage of US gas in Europe, the volume of supplies turned out to be even bigger than that withdrawn by the United States from the European market.
"We have repeatedly spoken about the reasons for this situation [energy crisis in Europe], and I have spoken about it. This is a decrease in our own gas production in Europe, a reduction in LNG supplies to European markets, primarily from the United States. By the way, Gazprom replenished them, even delivered more than the Americans and suppliers from the Middle East removed", Putin said.
He stressed that the situation on the energy market remains extremely unstable, primarily in Europe, and the level of gas reserves in the European storage facilities is much lower than the average volume during the past five years.
"Today we will consider a number of promising projects for the development of the Russian fuel and energy sector and its gas segment. We regularly hold such discussions, and this is very important, especially against the background of the current situation on the global energy market. First of all, I mean the situation on the European natural gas market".
In Europe, the prices "of the so-called spot, short-term contracts still exceed $1,000 per thousand cubic meters", the president noted.
The European Union has seen a spike in natural gas prices over the past few months, driven by growing energy demand in an economic recovery after months of lockdowns, coupled with a limited supply. The peak price of gas futures in Europe exceeded $ 1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters in early October. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that the bloc will explore how to establish strategic gas reserves amid the energy price crisis. The commission president also said that the union will "assess" the functionality of the electricity market and present its findings next year.
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:16 GMTPutin Instructs Gazprom to Start Boosting Gas Volume in UGS Facilities in Austria, Germany
17:15 GMTIndia Successfully Test-Fires Its First Nuclear-Capable Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Agni 5
17:09 GMTAryan Khan's Bail Plea Adjourned: Key Points His Lawyers Have Argued Before Bombay High Court
16:52 GMTNicolas Cage Reportedly Complained About Armourer Who Worked on Rust With Alec Baldwin
16:52 GMTSetback for Modi's 'Act East Policy' as Adani Abandons Port Project in Myanmar
16:44 GMTLeningrad Region Making Serious Efforts to Integrate Migrants Into Society
16:37 GMTGas Stations in Iran Resume Work Following Alleged Cyberattack
16:33 GMTTurkey Deploys Troops on Syrian Border to Launch Offensive Against Kurds, Report Claims
16:30 GMTFlorida Judge Agrees to Transfer Trump-Twitter Case to California
16:30 GMT'Merry F***ing Christmas': Ilhan Omar Receives 'Suspicious' Package With Threatening Message
16:10 GMTAlec Baldwin's Gun Fired Live Lead Projectile, Too Early to 'Comment on Charges', Sheriff Says
15:58 GMTDemocrats Unveil Billionaire Income Tax Proposal, Drawing Criticism From World's Richest Person
15:44 GMTWATCH LIVE: US Police Responding to 'Bomb Threat' at HHS Building
15:02 GMT‘Weakness Invites Aggression’: Taiwan ‘to Beef Up Defence Capabilities’ Amid Beijing-Taipei Tensions
15:00 GMTWhat's Behind the Spike in Hate Crimes in the US Outlined in Amended FBI Statistical Data?
14:48 GMTMeghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Target of Coordinated Hate Campaign on Social Media, Report Says
14:45 GMTCapitol Police Investigating 'Bomb Threat' at US Department of Health and Human Services - Video
14:42 GMTRishi Sunak Hoists Red Ensign, Hands Out Populist Prosecco Tax Cut in Heavily Leaked Budget Speech
14:36 GMTSecond Met Police Officer Charged With Rape Since Wayne Couzens Jailed for Sarah Everard Murder
14:19 GMTGare du Nord Railway Station in Paris Evacuated Over Reported Bomb Threat - Photo, Video