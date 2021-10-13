Registration was successful!
WATCH LIVE: President Putin Speaks at Plenary Session of Russian Energy Week
Putin Says Europe's Gas Price Crunch Caused by Systemic Flaws in Energy Sector
Putin Says Europe's Gas Price Crunch Caused by Systemic Flaws in Energy Sector
Gas prices in Europe spiked to historic highs in recent weeks amid a supply crunch blamed on the unusually cold winter and spring of 2020-2021, a failure by...
Systemic flaws in Europe's energy sector are responsible for the current crisis, and Russia's partners are advised against blaming Moscow for gas shortages, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said."The spike in gas prices in Europe was the result of a deficit of electricity, and not the other way around. And it's not worth trying to lay one's own fault at someone else's door, as we say, and as some of our partners are attempting to do," Putin said, speaking at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow on Wednesday.
vladimir putin

Putin Says Europe's Gas Price Crunch Caused by Systemic Flaws in Energy Sector

11:28 GMT 13.10.2021
Gas prices in Europe spiked to historic highs in recent weeks amid a supply crunch blamed on the unusually cold winter and spring of 2020-2021, a failure by countries to stock up on supplies, a shift to short-term gas contracts, market speculation and an overreliance on alternative sources of energy which have proven less dependable than expected.
Systemic flaws in Europe's energy sector are responsible for the current crisis, and Russia's partners are advised against blaming Moscow for gas shortages, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.
"The spike in gas prices in Europe was the result of a deficit of electricity, and not the other way around. And it's not worth trying to lay one's own fault at someone else's door, as we say, and as some of our partners are attempting to do," Putin said, speaking at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow on Wednesday.
