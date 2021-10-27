https://sputniknews.com/20211027/german-intelligence-detected-no-foreign-interference-in-parliamentary-elections-1090263575.html

German Intelligence Detected No Foreign Interference in Parliamentary Elections

According to him, intelligence "did not record any activity that would be directed specifically at the election process and its legitimacy" in these elections, as well as in the previous regional elections.The President of Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, a counterintelligence service, Thomas Haldenwang, said that in the run-up to the elections, the intelligence services detected "massive campaigns against individual participants, especially Green Party's candidate for chancellor, Annalena Baerbock, who was attacked using fake information, for example through the spread of fake news," adding that every politician attacked was informed of such incidents.On September 26, Germany held parliamentary elections, in which the Social Democrats emerged victorious, marginally outperforming outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling conservative bloc of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions. The Green Party and the Free Democratic Party came in third and fourth places, respectively, followed by the far-right Alternative for Germany and the Left Party.

