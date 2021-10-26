Registration was successful!
German President Hands Merkel Notice About End of Her Term
German President Hands Merkel Notice About End of Her Term
German President Hands Merkel Notice About End of Her Term
2021-10-26T16:00+0000
2021-10-26T16:17+0000
Steinmeier also handed similar notices to other members of Merkel’s government during a ceremony that takes place in the Bellevue Palace, the official residence of the president.Earlier in the day, Steinmeier asked Merkel to continue her activities as chancellor until a successor is appointed, the presidential office said. The chancellor attended the first session of a new Bundestag elected on 26 September.So far, talks are continuing between the Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens, and the Free Democrats (FDP) on how to build a new government coalition. Hence, a new chancellor and a successor to Merkel, who remained in office for 16 years, is yet to be determined. Merkel's Cristian Democratic Union (CDU) and their Bavarian allies Christian Social Union (CSU) were not included in the talks on the planned coalition government after they lost 49 seats or almost 9% in the Bundestag in the September 2021 elections.
German President Hands Merkel Notice About End of Her Term

16:00 GMT 26.10.2021 (Updated: 16:17 GMT 26.10.2021)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the Israeli embassy in Berlin to sign the book of condolence for Israeli ex-president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Shimon Peres on September 30, 2016.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the Israeli embassy in Berlin to sign the book of condolence for Israeli ex-president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Shimon Peres on September 30, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / MICHAEL KAPPELER
BERLIN, (Sputnik) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday handed outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel a notice about the end of her term.
Steinmeier also handed similar notices to other members of Merkel’s government during a ceremony that takes place in the Bellevue Palace, the official residence of the president.
Earlier in the day, Steinmeier asked Merkel to continue her activities as chancellor until a successor is appointed, the presidential office said. The chancellor attended the first session of a new Bundestag elected on 26 September.
Visitors walk in the glass cupola of the Reichstag building that hosts the German parliament (Bundestag) and look at a German flag in Berlin, Germany, on June 10, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
German Chancellor Candidates in Focus as Tough Coalition Talks Loom
28 September, 06:13 GMT
So far, talks are continuing between the Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens, and the Free Democrats (FDP) on how to build a new government coalition. Hence, a new chancellor and a successor to Merkel, who remained in office for 16 years, is yet to be determined. Merkel's Cristian Democratic Union (CDU) and their Bavarian allies Christian Social Union (CSU) were not included in the talks on the planned coalition government after they lost 49 seats or almost 9% in the Bundestag in the September 2021 elections.
