German President Hands Merkel Notice About End of Her Term

Steinmeier also handed similar notices to other members of Merkel’s government during a ceremony that takes place in the Bellevue Palace, the official residence of the president.Earlier in the day, Steinmeier asked Merkel to continue her activities as chancellor until a successor is appointed, the presidential office said. The chancellor attended the first session of a new Bundestag elected on 26 September.So far, talks are continuing between the Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens, and the Free Democrats (FDP) on how to build a new government coalition. Hence, a new chancellor and a successor to Merkel, who remained in office for 16 years, is yet to be determined. Merkel's Cristian Democratic Union (CDU) and their Bavarian allies Christian Social Union (CSU) were not included in the talks on the planned coalition government after they lost 49 seats or almost 9% in the Bundestag in the September 2021 elections.
