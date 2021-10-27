Gare du Nord Railway Station in Paris Evacuated Over Reported Bomb Threat - Photo, Video
14:19 GMT 27.10.2021 (Updated: 15:02 GMT 27.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Rafael YaghobzadehThe empty Gare du Nord train station is pictured in Paris, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Tourists are canceling travel plans and Paris is deploying thousands of police as France girds for massive, nationwide strikes and protests against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to overhaul the retirement system. Transport will be hardest hit by the walkout, with flights, trains and buses canceled and most of the Paris subway system coming to a halt. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)
© AP Photo / Rafael Yaghobzadeh
The evacuation disrupted trains on several of the railway network's lines, as well as in part of the Paris Metro.
Police have evacuated the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris after a suspicious piece of abandoned luggage was discovered. The evacuation took place around 3:45pm local time (13:45 GMT) in accordance with safety procedures designed for these situations.
Netizens have shared videos from the almost empty railway station, as well as photos of the evacuated crowd outside it.
#LIGNEH #garedunord #RERB #RERD bagage oublié = évacuation de la gare.. pic.twitter.com/Kz3ZVcwYnR— Cédric MORETAU (@cedricmoretau) October 27, 2021
Évacuation Gare du Nord pic.twitter.com/Nvmzg1lG1R— laquitaine marina (@marina75019) October 27, 2021
Because of the evacuation, all trains to and from the station have been halted. The disruption has affected the Regional Express Network (RER), which serves the city and the suburbs, the national railway service (TER), the high-speed train network (TGV), and the Paris Metro.
Des milliers de personnes ont été évacuées de la #GareduNord à #Paris après la découverte d'un colis suspect. pic.twitter.com/eUpMJSmRiL— actu Paris (@actufrparis) October 27, 2021
The RER and affected metro stations are expected to reopen around 5pm local time (15:00 GMT).