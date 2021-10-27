https://sputniknews.com/20211027/gare-du-nord-railway-station-in-paris-evacuated-over-reported-bomb-threat-1090252207.html

Gare du Nord Railway Station in Paris Evacuated Over Reported Bomb Threat - Photo, Video

Police have evacuated the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris after a suspicious piece of abandoned luggage was discovered. The evacuation took place around 3:45pm local time (13:45 GMT) in accordance with safety procedures designed for these situations.Netizens have shared videos from the almost empty railway station, as well as photos of the evacuated crowd outside it.Because of the evacuation, all trains to and from the station have been halted. The disruption has affected the Regional Express Network (RER), which serves the city and the suburbs, the national railway service (TER), the high-speed train network (TGV), and the Paris Metro.The RER and affected metro stations are expected to reopen around 5pm local time (15:00 GMT).

