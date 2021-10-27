Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Capitol Police 'Investigating Bomb Threat' at US Department of Health and Human Services - Photo, Video
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/gare-du-nord-railway-station-in-paris-evacuated-over-reported-bomb-threat-1090252207.html
Gare du Nord Railway Station in Paris Evacuated Over Reported Bomb Threat - Photo, Video
Gare du Nord Railway Station in Paris Evacuated Over Reported Bomb Threat - Photo, Video
Gare du Nord Railway Station in Paris Evacuated Over Reported Bomb Threat - Photo, Video
2021-10-27T14:19+0000
2021-10-27T15:02+0000
france
paris
evacuation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090253584_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_38b742dcc153de04e3b1af588e7c8d64.jpg
Police have evacuated the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris after a suspicious piece of abandoned luggage was discovered. The evacuation took place around 3:45pm local time (13:45 GMT) in accordance with safety procedures designed for these situations.Netizens have shared videos from the almost empty railway station, as well as photos of the evacuated crowd outside it.Because of the evacuation, all trains to and from the station have been halted. The disruption has affected the Regional Express Network (RER), which serves the city and the suburbs, the national railway service (TER), the high-speed train network (TGV), and the Paris Metro.The RER and affected metro stations are expected to reopen around 5pm local time (15:00 GMT).
france
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090253584_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a0fb77d248a1e3ca3356a17c505622c5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, paris, evacuation

Gare du Nord Railway Station in Paris Evacuated Over Reported Bomb Threat - Photo, Video

14:19 GMT 27.10.2021 (Updated: 15:02 GMT 27.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Rafael YaghobzadehThe empty Gare du Nord train station is pictured in Paris, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Tourists are canceling travel plans and Paris is deploying thousands of police as France girds for massive, nationwide strikes and protests against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to overhaul the retirement system. Transport will be hardest hit by the walkout, with flights, trains and buses canceled and most of the Paris subway system coming to a halt. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)
The empty Gare du Nord train station is pictured in Paris, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Tourists are canceling travel plans and Paris is deploying thousands of police as France girds for massive, nationwide strikes and protests against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to overhaul the retirement system. Transport will be hardest hit by the walkout, with flights, trains and buses canceled and most of the Paris subway system coming to a halt. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
© AP Photo / Rafael Yaghobzadeh
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The evacuation disrupted trains on several of the railway network's lines, as well as in part of the Paris Metro.
Police have evacuated the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris after a suspicious piece of abandoned luggage was discovered. The evacuation took place around 3:45pm local time (13:45 GMT) in accordance with safety procedures designed for these situations.
Netizens have shared videos from the almost empty railway station, as well as photos of the evacuated crowd outside it.
Because of the evacuation, all trains to and from the station have been halted. The disruption has affected the Regional Express Network (RER), which serves the city and the suburbs, the national railway service (TER), the high-speed train network (TGV), and the Paris Metro.
The RER and affected metro stations are expected to reopen around 5pm local time (15:00 GMT).
0121100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:02 GMT‘Weakness Invites Aggression’: Taiwan ‘to Beef Up Defence Capabilities’ Amid Beijing-Taipei Tensions
15:00 GMTWhat's Behind the Spike in Hate Crimes in the US Outlined in Amended FBI Statistical Data?
14:48 GMTMeghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Target of Coordinated Hate Campaign on Social Media, Report Says
14:45 GMTCapitol Police 'Investigating Bomb Threat' at US Department of Health and Human Services - Video
14:42 GMTRishi Sunak Hoists Red Ensign, Hands Out Populist Prosecco Tax Cut in Heavily Leaked Budget Speech
14:36 GMTSecond Met Police Officer Charged With Rape Since Wayne Couzens Jailed for Sarah Everard Murder
14:19 GMTGare du Nord Railway Station in Paris Evacuated Over Reported Bomb Threat - Photo, Video
14:16 GMTUN Security Council Holds Briefing on Sudan Crisis
14:13 GMTUS Issues First Passport With X Gender Marker
14:10 GMTUK's Channel 4 Mysteriously Goes Off Air During Discussion of Superstitions
13:55 GMTAfghanistan's Remaining Hindus and Sikhs Accuse India of Stalling Their Visa Applications
13:50 GMT'Rubbish, Load of B*llocks': Ex-Red Devils Star Blasts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & Man United Staff
13:38 GMTRussia's Glavkosmos Will Fly Four Tourists Into Space in 2024
13:21 GMTRussia's Minor Indigenous Peoples Exhibition Opens in Strasbourg
13:21 GMTIndia Warns Beijing Against Altering Status Quo at LAC Under Pretext of New Border Law
13:18 GMTZuckerberg's 'Family Office' Sued Over Harassment, Discrimination Allegations By Ex-Staffers
13:10 GMTCourt Decision on 'Scythian Gold' Creates Dangerous Precedent, Russia Says
13:02 GMTRussia Clarifying Information About Use of Turkish Drones by Ukraine in Donbass, Lavrov Says
13:01 GMTAt Least One Dead, 25 Hurt in Clashes Between Banned Islamist Group and Police in Pakistan - Videos
12:52 GMTPriti Patel Under Pressure to Сlarify UK Spy Agencies' Alleged Cloud Deal With Amazon