Manchester Airport Evacuated Following Reports of 'Suspicious Package'

Manchester Airport Evacuated Following Reports of 'Suspicious Package'

The UK's Manchester Airport has been cleared of passengers and staff after a suspicious package was discovered at a terminal.Authorities at the airport to the south of the north-west England metropolis said on Tuesday evening a "controlled evacuation" was underway."We are in close contact with Greater Manchester Police, who are managing the response, and will provide an update on the situation as soon as possible."One man told the Manchester Evening News that he and his family had been moved from one end of the terminal to the gate area on the other side, describing the atmosphere as "calm".The new "super-terminal" only opened this summer — amid the COVID-19 pandemic — as part of a £1 billion overhaul of the airport.

