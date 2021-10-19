Registration was successful!
Manchester Airport Evacuated Following Reports of 'Suspicious Package'
Manchester Airport Evacuated Following Reports of 'Suspicious Package'
One passenger said he and his family had been moved from one end of the recently-opened Terminal Two to the gate area on the other side, describing the... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
The UK's Manchester Airport has been cleared of passengers and staff after a suspicious package was discovered at a terminal.Authorities at the airport to the south of the north-west England metropolis said on Tuesday evening a "controlled evacuation" was underway."We are in close contact with Greater Manchester Police, who are managing the response, and will provide an update on the situation as soon as possible."One man told the Manchester Evening News that he and his family had been moved from one end of the terminal to the gate area on the other side, describing the atmosphere as "calm".The new "super-terminal" only opened this summer — amid the COVID-19 pandemic — as part of a £1 billion overhaul of the airport.
James Tweedie
James Tweedie
Manchester Airport Evacuated Following Reports of 'Suspicious Package'

18:22 GMT 19.10.2021 (Updated: 18:52 GMT 19.10.2021)
James Tweedie
James Tweedie
One passenger said he and his family had been moved from one end of the recently-opened Terminal Two to the gate area on the other side, describing the atmosphere as "calm". the Greater Manchester Police force was in command of the situation.
The UK's Manchester Airport has been cleared of passengers and staff after a suspicious package was discovered at a terminal.
Authorities at the airport to the south of the north-west England metropolis said on Tuesday evening a "controlled evacuation" was underway.
"Following a report of a suspicious package in Terminal Two, a controlled evacuation is taking place as per standard procedure," a statement said.
"We are in close contact with Greater Manchester Police, who are managing the response, and will provide an update on the situation as soon as possible."
One man told the Manchester Evening News that he and his family had been moved from one end of the terminal to the gate area on the other side, describing the atmosphere as "calm".
The new "super-terminal" only opened this summer — amid the COVID-19 pandemic — as part of a £1 billion overhaul of the airport.
