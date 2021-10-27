Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/fc-barcelona-fires-ronald-koeman-as-club-coach-1090263860.html
FC Barcelona Fires Ronald Koeman as Club Coach
FC Barcelona Fires Ronald Koeman as Club Coach
Koeman was working as the Spanish club's team manager from August 2020, signing a two-year contract that initially ran through June 30, 2022. 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-27T22:19+0000
2021-10-27T22:50+0000
sport
football
spain
fc barcelona
la liga
fc real madrid
lionel messi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090264203_0:0:1378:776_1920x0_80_0_0_bbcee265e7d5a6b07f04bbc413b21b35.jpg
Dutch football coach Ronald Koeman, who managed the famous Barcelona FC for just over a year, was relieved of his managerial duties, the club said on Wednesday.Earlier in the day, Barcelona once again lost a La Liga match, this time to Rayo Vallecano, with a score of 1:0.Apart from announcing the dismissal, Barcelona thanked Koeman for the work done and wished him further success in his career.Barcelona is in ninth place in La Liga after losing 2:1 at home to Real Madrid on Sunday.Koeman reportedly admitted earlier on Wednesday that his future at the club was unclear after a disastrous series of losses in league matches, saying that he "didn't know" whether he would stay as coach after Wednesday's game.According to sports media, after the game with Rayo, angry fans encircled the car of the disgraced manager and demanded his immediate resignation.The current string of failures is the first time Barcelona has gone three games in a row without scoring since September 1987, when English manager Terry Venables was ousted as a result. This is their sixth loss in all competitions this season, and they are now six points behind the four-way leaders Real Madrid, Sevilla, Real Betis, and Real Sociedad.In early October, the now-jobless coach reportedly told the media that after his team's 2-0 loss against Atletico Madrid, president Laporta reminded him that "there are three games we have to win." The coach speculated that the dire situation was compounded by a catastrophic financial condition and the free transfer of the club's biggest star, Lionel Messi, to Paris Saint-Germain.
https://sputniknews.com/20210922/barcelona-boss-ronald-koeman-storms-out-of-presser-without-taking-questions-1089309518.html
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090264203_84:0:1361:958_1920x0_80_0_0_80ee94587ac6cce7c211516054243423.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, football, spain, fc barcelona, la liga, fc real madrid, lionel messi

FC Barcelona Fires Ronald Koeman as Club Coach

22:19 GMT 27.10.2021 (Updated: 22:50 GMT 27.10.2021)
© REUTERS / SERGIO PEREZFC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman looks on
FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman looks on - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
© REUTERS / SERGIO PEREZ
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Koeman was working as the Spanish club's team manager from August 2020, signing a two-year contract that initially ran through June 30, 2022.
Dutch football coach Ronald Koeman, who managed the famous Barcelona FC for just over a year, was relieved of his managerial duties, the club said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Barcelona once again lost a La Liga match, this time to Rayo Vallecano, with a score of 1:0.
"FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first team coach," the statement on the club's website read. "The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano. Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva."
Apart from announcing the dismissal, Barcelona thanked Koeman for the work done and wished him further success in his career.
Barcelona is in ninth place in La Liga after losing 2:1 at home to Real Madrid on Sunday.
Koeman reportedly admitted earlier on Wednesday that his future at the club was unclear after a disastrous series of losses in league matches, saying that he "didn't know" whether he would stay as coach after Wednesday's game.
According to sports media, after the game with Rayo, angry fans encircled the car of the disgraced manager and demanded his immediate resignation.
FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
Barcelona Boss Ronald Koeman Storms Out of Presser Without Taking Questions
22 September, 19:08 GMT
The current string of failures is the first time Barcelona has gone three games in a row without scoring since September 1987, when English manager Terry Venables was ousted as a result. This is their sixth loss in all competitions this season, and they are now six points behind the four-way leaders Real Madrid, Sevilla, Real Betis, and Real Sociedad.
In early October, the now-jobless coach reportedly told the media that after his team's 2-0 loss against Atletico Madrid, president Laporta reminded him that "there are three games we have to win." The coach speculated that the dire situation was compounded by a catastrophic financial condition and the free transfer of the club's biggest star, Lionel Messi, to Paris Saint-Germain.
100200
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:39 GMTHackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files - Reports
22:19 GMTFC Barcelona Fires Ronald Koeman as Club Coach
22:11 GMTBiden Admin. Dodges Standard Regulatory Rulemaking to Rush Vaccine Mandate
22:02 GMTGerman Intelligence Detected No Foreign Interference in Parliamentary Elections
21:45 GMTUS, Turkey Hold ‘Productive’ Talks on Ankara’s Removal From F-35 Jet Program, Pentagon Says
21:38 GMTAmericans' Fear Economy Weakening Despite Record 74% Saying 'Good Time' to Get Job, Poll Shows
21:24 GMTFacebook Employees Told to Preserve All Communications for Legal Reasons - Reports
21:19 GMTUS Budgets $60.8Bln for National Intelligence Programs in 2021
21:18 GMTWhen Harry Met Meghan: Prince Was 'Struggling to Find Himself', Had Anger Issues Before, Author Says
21:13 GMTBrazilian President Slams Senate Special Commission's Charges as Farce
21:11 GMTToo ‘White & Male’: Adam Schiff Expresses Concern Over Lack of Diversity in Intelligence Community
20:54 GMT‘We Strongly Oppose’ Israel’s Approval of Massive New West Bank Settlement Plan, US Says
20:52 GMTUK Responds to French Threat of Sanctions Over Fishing Permits Row
20:35 GMTStoneo or Oreo?: US Parents Warned of THC-Laced Halloween Candy
20:16 GMTTexas House Launches Probe Into School Library Books’ on Race and Sexuality
19:15 GMTManchin Denounces Billionaire Tax Proposal Aimed at Funding Democrats’ Spending Package
19:06 GMTUS Top General Says Alleged Chinese Hypersonic Missile Launch Was 'Very Close to Sputnik Moment'
18:58 GMTUS Says Ready to 'Quickly Reach, Implement' Return to JCPOA With Iran in New Round of Vienna Talks
18:52 GMTViolent Night in Alencon, France Leaves 13 Vehicles Torched After Teens' Arrest For Selling Drugs
18:45 GMTRail Union Makes Final Offer to ScotRail as Strike Looms During COP26