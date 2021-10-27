https://sputniknews.com/20211027/fc-barcelona-fires-ronald-koeman-as-club-coach-1090263860.html
FC Barcelona Fires Ronald Koeman as Club Coach
Dutch football coach Ronald Koeman, who managed the famous Barcelona FC for just over a year, was relieved of his managerial duties, the club said on Wednesday.Earlier in the day, Barcelona once again lost a La Liga match, this time to Rayo Vallecano, with a score of 1:0.Apart from announcing the dismissal, Barcelona thanked Koeman for the work done and wished him further success in his career.Barcelona is in ninth place in La Liga after losing 2:1 at home to Real Madrid on Sunday.Koeman reportedly admitted earlier on Wednesday that his future at the club was unclear after a disastrous series of losses in league matches, saying that he "didn't know" whether he would stay as coach after Wednesday's game.According to sports media, after the game with Rayo, angry fans encircled the car of the disgraced manager and demanded his immediate resignation.The current string of failures is the first time Barcelona has gone three games in a row without scoring since September 1987, when English manager Terry Venables was ousted as a result. This is their sixth loss in all competitions this season, and they are now six points behind the four-way leaders Real Madrid, Sevilla, Real Betis, and Real Sociedad.In early October, the now-jobless coach reportedly told the media that after his team's 2-0 loss against Atletico Madrid, president Laporta reminded him that "there are three games we have to win." The coach speculated that the dire situation was compounded by a catastrophic financial condition and the free transfer of the club's biggest star, Lionel Messi, to Paris Saint-Germain.
FC Barcelona Fires Ronald Koeman as Club Coach
22:19 GMT 27.10.2021 (Updated: 22:50 GMT 27.10.2021)
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Koeman was working as the Spanish club's team manager from August 2020, signing a two-year contract that initially ran through June 30, 2022.
Dutch football coach Ronald Koeman, who managed the famous Barcelona FC for just over a year, was relieved of his managerial duties, the club said
on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Barcelona once again lost a La Liga match, this time to Rayo Vallecano, with a score of 1:0.
"FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first team coach," the statement on the club's website read. "The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano. Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva."
Apart from announcing the dismissal, Barcelona thanked Koeman for the work done
and wished him further success in his career.
Barcelona is in ninth place in La Liga after losing 2:1 at home to Real Madrid on Sunday.
Koeman reportedly admitted earlier on Wednesday that his future at the club was unclear after a disastrous series of losses in league matches, saying that he "didn't know" whether he would stay as coach after Wednesday's game.
According to sports media
, after the game with Rayo, angry fans encircled the car of the disgraced manager and demanded his immediate resignation.
The current string of failures is the first time Barcelona has gone three games in a row without scoring since September 1987, when English manager Terry Venables was ousted as a result. This is their sixth loss in all competitions this season, and they are now six points behind the four-way leaders Real Madrid, Sevilla, Real Betis, and Real Sociedad.
In early October, the now-jobless coach reportedly told
the media that after his team's 2-0 loss against Atletico Madrid, president Laporta reminded him that "there are three games we have to win." The coach speculated that the dire situation was compounded by a catastrophic financial condition and the free transfer
of the club's biggest star, Lionel Messi, to Paris Saint-Germain.