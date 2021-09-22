https://sputniknews.com/20210922/barcelona-boss-ronald-koeman-storms-out-of-presser-without-taking-questions-1089309518.html
Barcelona Boss Ronald Koeman Storms Out of Presser Without Taking Questions
Barcelona Boss Ronald Koeman Storms Out of Presser Without Taking Questions
Barcelona are currently languishing in seventh spot in La Liga after the club's talisman Lionel Messi left for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last month. Many hold... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
Barcelona manager Ronaldo Koeman left reporters stunned on Wednesday after the Dutchman walked into a press conference, read out a prepared statement, and left without bothering to take anyone questions.Koeman's three-minute appearance before Barca's game against Cadiz outlined the pressure currently on the 58-year-old. While the side was still struggling with Lionel Messi during the previous season, Barca's start to the 2021-22 campaign has been disastrous.Messi, himself, is also enduring a hard time at PSG, after failing to score in three games and recently suffering an injury that may keep him out of some important upcoming games.
Barcelona are currently languishing in seventh spot in La Liga after the club's talisman Lionel Messi left for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last month. Many hold coach Ronald Koeman responsible for the Catalan giants' awful run of late.
Barcelona manager Ronaldo Koeman
left reporters stunned on Wednesday after the Dutchman walked into a press conference, read out a prepared statement, and left without bothering to take anyone questions.
Koeman's three-minute appearance before Barca's game against Cadiz outlined the pressure currently on the 58-year-old. While the side was still struggling with Lionel Messi
during the previous season, Barca's start to the 2021-22 campaign has been disastrous.
"The club is with me in what is a process of reconstruction. The financial situation of the club is linked to the sporting performance of the team. That means that we have to rebuild the team without big money to spend and we need time," he said.
Messi, himself, is also enduring a hard time at PSG, after failing to score in three games and recently suffering an injury that may keep him out of some important upcoming games.