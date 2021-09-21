Registration was successful!
Spanish Press Slams Barcelona After Spanish Giants Fail to Beat Minnows Granada in La Liga
Spanish Press Slams Barcelona After Spanish Giants Fail to Beat Minnows Granada in La Liga
Barca's struggles have now extended to the new season; while last year the team failed to win a trophy, the club has recently lacked spark and intensity in the... 21.09.2021, Sputnik International
Spanish media have hit out at Barcelona's lacklustre display after the team's 1-1 draw against minnows Granada on Monday. Manager Ronald Koeman is under increasing fire from both the fans and the club's top brass. Barca were lucky to escape with a draw considering they were 0-1 down in the game until the 89th minute, before Ronaldo Araujo rescued them with a 90th-minute strike at the Nou Camp.Koeman's side, though, were not only blasted for their show against Granada but the media also slammed the Dutchman's tactics after he asked defender Gerard Pique to play upfront. Angered by Barca's display, Spanish sports website Marca dubbed the performance "appalling," while Catalonia-based outlet Sport slammed the side for "demonstrating their impotence and lack of resources" in their match against Granada. Newspaper Diario AS called the Spanish giants "dull and lacklustre."Koeman blamed the lack of fit players in his squad for his tactical decisions."Barca right now is not the Barca of eight years ago. We play the Barca way but we don't have the speed in wide areas because we have [Philippe] Coutinho who cuts inside and [Yusuf] Demir who doesn't reach the byline much," he said after the match.Barcelona are now seventh in La Liga, two points behind Real Sociedad in fourth place five behind leaders Real Madrid.
Spanish Press Slams Barcelona After Spanish Giants Fail to Beat Minnows Granada in La Liga

Barca's struggles have now extended to the new season; while last year the team failed to win a trophy, the club has recently lacked spark and intensity in the wake of Messi's departure.
Spanish media have hit out at Barcelona's lacklustre display after the team's 1-1 draw against minnows Granada on Monday. Manager Ronald Koeman is under increasing fire from both the fans and the club's top brass.
Barca were lucky to escape with a draw considering they were 0-1 down in the game until the 89th minute, before Ronaldo Araujo rescued them with a 90th-minute strike at the Nou Camp.
Koeman's side, though, were not only blasted for their show against Granada but the media also slammed the Dutchman's tactics after he asked defender Gerard Pique to play upfront.
Angered by Barca's display, Spanish sports website Marca dubbed the performance "appalling," while Catalonia-based outlet Sport slammed the side for "demonstrating their impotence and lack of resources" in their match against Granada. Newspaper Diario AS called the Spanish giants "dull and lacklustre."
Koeman blamed the lack of fit players in his squad for his tactical decisions.
"Barca right now is not the Barca of eight years ago. We play the Barca way but we don't have the speed in wide areas because we have [Philippe] Coutinho who cuts inside and [Yusuf] Demir who doesn't reach the byline much," he said after the match.
Barcelona are now seventh in La Liga, two points behind Real Sociedad in fourth place five behind leaders Real Madrid.
