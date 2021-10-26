https://sputniknews.com/20211026/us-to-put-sputnik-v-other-vaccines-on-green-travel-list-after-who-authorization-1090227860.html

US to Put Sputnik V, Other Vaccines on 'Green' Travel List After WHO Authorisation

US to Put Sputnik V, Other Vaccines on 'Green' Travel List After WHO Authorisation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States will add foreign COVID-19 vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V, to its list of accepted shots upon authorisation by... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

"As the situation changes and as WHO continues to review and authorise vaccines on their EUL [emergency use listing] list, we will adapt and change our list of vaccines. We will keep looking at the vaccines that are added to any FDA or WHO list", Friedman said during a telephone press briefing.Asked whether this will happen on a daily basis, Friedman noted that vaccines will "automatically be added" to America's "green" travel list as soon as they land on any FDA or WHO list. "Whenever it is announced, we would make the change", she explained.On Monday, the US government announced a new policy that will require all arriving foreign travellers to be fully vaccinated and show proof prior to boarding flights for the United States starting 8 November.Foreign travellers who will be exempt from the new rule include those under the age of 18, those medically unable to receive the vaccine, or emergency travellers who do not have access to a COVID-19 test within one day, the advisory said.The COVID-19 vaccines approved by the WHO include Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, the Serum Institute of India, and Sinovac.

