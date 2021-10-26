Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/us-to-put-sputnik-v-other-vaccines-on-green-travel-list-after-who-authorization-1090227860.html
US to Put Sputnik V, Other Vaccines on 'Green' Travel List After WHO Authorisation
US to Put Sputnik V, Other Vaccines on 'Green' Travel List After WHO Authorisation
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States will add foreign COVID-19 vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V, to its list of accepted shots upon authorisation by... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-26T16:37+0000
2021-10-26T16:55+0000
world health organization (who)
us
russia
cdc
vaccine
covid-19
sputnik v
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089780746_0:254:3023:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_36410339d95d81aafd57609bbe334a68.jpg
"As the situation changes and as WHO continues to review and authorise vaccines on their EUL [emergency use listing] list, we will adapt and change our list of vaccines. We will keep looking at the vaccines that are added to any FDA or WHO list", Friedman said during a telephone press briefing.Asked whether this will happen on a daily basis, Friedman noted that vaccines will "automatically be added" to America's "green" travel list as soon as they land on any FDA or WHO list. "Whenever it is announced, we would make the change", she explained.On Monday, the US government announced a new policy that will require all arriving foreign travellers to be fully vaccinated and show proof prior to boarding flights for the United States starting 8 November.Foreign travellers who will be exempt from the new rule include those under the age of 18, those medically unable to receive the vaccine, or emergency travellers who do not have access to a COVID-19 test within one day, the advisory said.The COVID-19 vaccines approved by the WHO include Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen (Johnson &amp; Johnson), AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, the Serum Institute of India, and Sinovac.
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/new-biden-order-set-to-lift-travel-restrictions-impose-new-vaccine-requirements-in-us-1090200918.html
world health organization (who), us, russia, cdc, vaccine, covid-19, sputnik v

US to Put Sputnik V, Other Vaccines on 'Green' Travel List After WHO Authorisation

16:37 GMT 26.10.2021 (Updated: 16:55 GMT 26.10.2021)
© REUTERS / Dado RuvicVials labelled "AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021.
Vials labelled AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States will add foreign COVID-19 vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V, to its list of accepted shots upon authorisation by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) Travellers' Health Branch Chief Cindy Friedman told reporters on Tuesday.
"As the situation changes and as WHO continues to review and authorise vaccines on their EUL [emergency use listing] list, we will adapt and change our list of vaccines. We will keep looking at the vaccines that are added to any FDA or WHO list", Friedman said during a telephone press briefing.
Asked whether this will happen on a daily basis, Friedman noted that vaccines will "automatically be added" to America's "green" travel list as soon as they land on any FDA or WHO list. "Whenever it is announced, we would make the change", she explained.
On Monday, the US government announced a new policy that will require all arriving foreign travellers to be fully vaccinated and show proof prior to boarding flights for the United States starting 8 November.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his Build Back Better infrastructure agenda at the NJ TRANSIT Meadowlands Maintenance Complex in Kearny, New Jersey, U.S., October 25, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
New Biden Order Set to Lift Travel Restrictions, Impose New Vaccine Requirements in US
Yesterday, 18:08 GMT
Foreign travellers who will be exempt from the new rule include those under the age of 18, those medically unable to receive the vaccine, or emergency travellers who do not have access to a COVID-19 test within one day, the advisory said.
The COVID-19 vaccines approved by the WHO include Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, the Serum Institute of India, and Sinovac.
